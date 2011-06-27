I bought this van brand new from the dealer as a family vehicle.I only drove it to the grocery, and to take my kids to school 14K the bucket seat broke$305.61.At 23K the dist.cap and rotor had to be replaced $116.90. The next year 29k the electric door locks quit working and had to be $45.34.Later the sliding door came off the tracks$197.28.The cat.conv. had to be replaced at 50K ,$569.95. Finally with 57K the engine blew .I asked GMC Corp. to participate on a portion of the repair cost but was denied I guess I can't really blame GMC for not backing up their product.I wouldn't stand behind it either.

