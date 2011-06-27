1990 GMC Safari Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$930 - $1,617
1990 Highlights
All-wheel drive is newly optional, and an extended body style is introduced. The standard engine is now a 150-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6. The optional sport suspension, and the Sport Appearance Package, will not be available on AWD vans. Four-wheel ABS is standard on all models.
cb2girl,04/30/2002
I have had this vehicle for 10+ years & love it. It runs very well but has some rust.
Antonio,06/05/2002
I bought this van brand new and have had nothing but trouble with it. The sit adjuster, door lock switch, and window assambly broke within the first three years(non cover by warranty). The sliding door came off the tracks by year five. I had to replace the engine at 57000 miles. GMC has refused to participate on any of the repairs. I would never buy another GMC again.
Tony Rodriguez,06/07/2002
I bought this van brand new from the dealer as a family vehicle.I only drove it to the grocery, and to take my kids to school 14K the bucket seat broke$305.61.At 23K the dist.cap and rotor had to be replaced $116.90. The next year 29k the electric door locks quit working and had to be $45.34.Later the sliding door came off the tracks$197.28.The cat.conv. had to be replaced at 50K ,$569.95. Finally with 57K the engine blew .I asked GMC Corp. to participate on a portion of the repair cost but was denied I guess I can't really blame GMC for not backing up their product.I wouldn't stand behind it either.
LostANDFound86,07/25/2002
My family has owned this vehicle since we bought it new in 1989. I recently took ownership when i got my driver's license and it is a great vehicle. It is powerful and great for passing on the freeway. It is also VERY reliable. With 91,000 miles on it, the only problem we've had is the piece of plastic that holds the dimmer switch in place. It handles great and is easier to park than my mom's Pontiac Bonneville. It has plenty of room for all my friends. The seats are comfortable and the air conditioning is ice cold. Great vehicle that gives me NO problems.
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
