1992 GMC Safari Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Dutch rear door treatment is available. With Dutch doors, a rear washer/wiper and rear defogger can be ordered. All-wheel-drive models get high-output, 200-horsepower V6 standard. Engine is optional on 2WD models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Safari.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sem,04/19/2002
Vehicle was about 14 months old w/43000 miles when we bought it. Held up ok for about 18 mon. It's been an albatross ever since. It's 10 yrs old & still no rust, but thats the least of our problems...2 engines, 2 trannies, 2 complete A/C systems (front & back), and a myriad of other costly repairs. To make a long story short, about 6 mons after we bought it, Consumer Reports Used Car Buying Guide had this vehicle @ the top of their list of VEHICLES TO AVOID - They were right! PS: The engine is a REAL pain to work on.
scoobette_17,07/11/2002
I love driving this vehicle it is so fun and gets great gas millage. I highly recammend the van
rjd,03/03/2004
Generally nice - but: there was a secret GMC warranty on the paint which literally flake off after six years. GM denied responsibility claiming their secret warranty had expired and if the dealer didn't tell the customer (me) - too bad! The upshot - had to have the vehicle painted privately at my expense and now have EXTENSIVE RUST - something else that should never happen in this era of vehicle. Mechanically the vehicle has been fair, the rear A/C is a disaster - be sure to close off the coolant lines to the rear A/C - the rear A/C is not needed and you will otherwise have to add new freon EVERY Summer.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
