1998 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big inside but small outside. Torquey V-6 engine. Dual airbags. Standard ABS. Available all-wheel drive.
  • Fuel economy. Aging design. Intrusive engine cover.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Choosing between a Chevrolet Astro and a GMC Safari is more a matter of image than necessity. Do you want to see Chevrolet's badge every time you approach? Or would it be viscerally satisfying to face those bold "GMC" block letters, with their implication, as brand managers hope, of upscale luxury?

Tangible differences between the two are modest--a fact that's true of most Chevrolet and GMC cousins. Once you've decided that a rear drive (or all wheel drive) General Motors midsize van is the rational choice, you'll likely be satisfied with either one.

Because of their traditional-type full-frame construction and rear-drive layout, Safaris are most adept at heavy hauling and burly trailer towing. Not everyone will relish the truck-like ride over harsh surfaces, but it's not bad at all when the highway smoothes out. Don't expect top-notch fuel mileage, though.

Dual airbags are housed in an artfully styled dashboard, and antilock brakes are standard. For added safety and visibility, daytime running lights blaze the trail. Integrated child safety seats are available for the center bench seat, and the sliding door has a child safety lock. Rear seat heat ducts direct warm air to freezing rear passengers. For 1998, a PassLock theft deterrent system has been added to the Safari.

One slick feature sure to be appreciated by the parents of teenagers is the middle radio option. The driver and front passenger can listen to Casey Kasem up front, or nothing at all, while Junior blasts the local alternative music station into his eardrums via a set of headphone jacks that plug into a separate radio unit in the center row. This option alone is worth the savings in family therapy, don't you think?

GM's 4300 Vortec V6 is standard, sending 190 horsepower to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission. Long-life engine coolant and 100,000-mile spark plugs help keep maintenance costs to a minimum. This year brings transmission refinements that result in improved fuel economy, better shift quality and increased reliability.

Safaris come in three trim levels. The FE2 touring suspension option has stiffer shocks, a rear stabilizer bar and grabby Goodyear rubber for a firmer, controlled ride. Eight-passenger seating is standard in Safaris with SLE or SLT trim, and available in the base SLX rendition. Several new colors are available for 1997.

Whether rear drive or running full-time all-wheel drive, Safaris serve the muscular tasks that a front-drive minivan just cannot handle--yet transport a family in a fashion that won't produce pangs of pain.

1998 Highlights

New colors, a theft-deterrent system and automatic transmission refinements are the changes to the Safari. This van is one of the few GM models that retains full-power airbags for 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 GMC Safari.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a Work Horse
GM Owner,07/21/2008
We love our van. Bought new has 110k miles. This van has pulled concrete carts, hauled 8 passengers, been filled with cement blocks, carried surf boards, moved us accross country and took us camping for two weeks this summer thru deserts (115f) and over mountains at 8,000ft. We take out the seats, place a bed inside and just cruise by those expensive motels. It will get over 24mpg if you set cruise under 60mph. Its a work horse!
great truck
elisabethsdaddy,12/01/2002
I drive courier in this van,300 hard miles a day. replace idler arms every 100000 and other normal wear items never let me down.with proper maintenance will go forever. change tranny fluid every 15000. recomend this vehicle for any one wanting a tough vehicle that will hold the entire family
Lots of life left
Jeff,10/26/2006
2nd owner of this AWD and I now have 120,000 miles on it. Took it to Colorado Springs (from Pa.) this summer and had no problems. Van got between 18 and 20 MPG going 70-80 MPH but would get 24.5 going 55. In cColorado Springs it got 16.5 MPG. Only problems I ever had with van was a water pump at 115,000. It has been a good Van. Outstanding AWD in the snow. Better than my 4X4 truck. 4.3 cyl. probably the best 6 cyl. on market but could get better MPG.
All around good vehicle
westone,09/05/2003
Our experience with this van has been excellent. It hauls 7 people plus ample luggage, averages 21 mpg (RWD), and we tow up to 6,000 lbs with it (rated for 5,000). No other vehicle we are aware of offers this kind of utility AND gets this kind of gas mileage. After 5 years and 100k miles, it has never left us stranded. We take care of it, and plan to drive it as far as it will go. We love it.
See all 9 reviews of the 1998 GMC Safari
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 GMC Safari features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1998 GMC Safari Overview

The Used 1998 GMC Safari is offered in the following submodels: Safari Minivan. Available styles include SLX 3dr Minivan, SLX 3dr Minivan AWD, SLE 3dr Minivan, SLT 3dr Minivan, SLE 3dr Minivan AWD, and SLT 3dr Minivan AWD.

