Used 1994 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews
Old but good
I bought this van in 1995. At first I did not like it due to the fact the brakes were very hard, like truck brakes, and the rear end made a whinning noise at most speeds. Over the course of 11 years the only problems I had were, the computer and the light switch needed fixed. The alternator lasted 110,000 miles,water pump lasted 100,00 miles. I am now on my third set of brakes. Overall the van has been more reliable than some of the new cars I have bought. I wish all the autos were as good as this one.I am now pushing 155,000 miles. I drive it 140 miles a day. I love this van except the gas mileage. Does not drive well in winter.
Love Our Van
What a great vehicle! Bigger than a minivan but not as big and lumbering as a fullsize. Ours now has right at 150,000 miles and we've had very few problems. Had to replace the AC compressor at 62K miles, and other than that, have just performed regular maintenance. This is the second Safari we've owned and both have been trouble- free. When the time comes to replace ours, I know we'll be buying another Safari.
The best there ever WAS
Bought this car because I needed the room and the power. It was a wreck when I bought it , previous owner didn't take care of it at all. After some work it has performed flawlessly. It has amazing ability for heavy cargo and mileage is not affected by how much it is pulling (although fuel economy is not good to begin with). It has 186000 miles on it (300,000 KM!!!) and I have no plans of selling it anytime soon.
Oldie but goodie
We have owned our Safari since 1995, bought as a lease car with 15,800 miles. Since then we have towed a 16- foot travel trailer all over Florida and into the north Georgia mountains numerous times with no problems. Comfort and durability are A-1. Gas mileage is crummy but as would be expected for a vehicle of this size (mileage when towing averages 11-12 MPG). The only real hang-up we have had is carbon build-up in the exhaust ports which finds its way into the ERG valve and gets lodged there, causing the engine either to surge or die out. We have just had the exhaust ports de- carbonized and this seems to have done the trick.
The Van's a Rockin'
Very sound mechanically and a work- horse when loaded. My kids love the room inside, it's like having a mini motor home on vacations, very roomy. Had to replace fuel pump, alt, wiper motto, actually all these were very reasonable as the '94 has less expensive parts then the newer models. One thing I appreciate is the vehicle does not leak a drop of anything, we're heading into 20 year territory and the vehicle is very mechanically sound. We have a fleet of Ford Focuses at work and every one of them leak oil. So this is an excellent acquisition, even though it's look is a bit dated the heart and soul is still there. I recommend not as a commuter as the gas mileage is to be expected for a 4.3.
Sponsored cars related to the Safari
Related Used 1994 GMC Safari info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner