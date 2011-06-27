  1. Home
2003 GMC Safari Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard eight-passenger seating, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
  • Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Other than its ability to mimic a SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Safari van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.

2003 Highlights

All 2003 Safaris have larger 16-inch aluminum wheels and an improved braking system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Safari.

5(42%)
4(44%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

truly the best vehicle we ever had
mesh7,04/30/2013
our 2003 gmc safari is the best vehicle i could ever hope for . weve put over 200.000 miles on it and almost no maintence. it never breaks down and all weve had to replace is fuel pump and alternator. This van is perfect and i ABSOLUTELY recommend it . GMC did a great job with this one . VERY RELIABLE
2003 GMC Safari
Brian Schneider,03/04/2005
This is the second Safari we have owned. While dated in style and design- the AWD, spaciousness, towing capacity and fuctionality make it a good good value for the price. Very functional for hauling kids, towing the boat and packing full of gear for hunting/fishing trips. Both of our vehicle have been reliable w/ minimal need for service other than routine maintenance.
Third Astro or Safari/love them all
lobo55,10/30/2005
Since I realize that they are built on a truck body, I have no disappointments with the ride. They are quality built and can tow my large Coleman pop-up camper anywhere in the country, including the Rocky mountains. My other two had well over 200,000 miles with very little maintenance and I am confident that this one will be just as satisfying
Great van
john,03/05/2008
The van been great, had an issue with the abs for a while but the dealer fixed it when I suggested that I wasn't coming back for a GMC. We have used the van on 4000k road trips good on gas 1700km per tank at 80kph, went up fire accesss roads and crossed streams when Honda and other failed. We had to pick them up and bring them to the camp site. You can drive it anywhere and carry 6 adults and luggage and shopping back from the road trips. Just finished trip down to have upgraded brakes to cross drilled vented front vented rear. Really stops now. Looking for new tires next. Only 65k on the van so will be around for awhile.
See all 7 reviews of the 2003 GMC Safari
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2003 GMC Safari

Used 2003 GMC Safari Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Safari is offered in the following submodels: Safari Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 GMC Safari?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 GMC Safaris are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 GMC Safari for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 GMC Safari.

Can't find a used 2003 GMC Safaris you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Safari for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,117.

Find a used GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,406.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Safari for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,456.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,109.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 GMC Safari?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

