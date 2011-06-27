2003 GMC Safari Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard eight-passenger seating, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
- Poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells, overall lack of refinement.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,424 - $2,320
Used Safari for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Other than its ability to mimic a SUV in terms of towing ability and cargo space, there's not much about the Safari van that makes it a viable choice over its numerous competitors.
2003 Highlights
All 2003 Safaris have larger 16-inch aluminum wheels and an improved braking system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Safari.
Most helpful consumer reviews
mesh7,04/30/2013
our 2003 gmc safari is the best vehicle i could ever hope for . weve put over 200.000 miles on it and almost no maintence. it never breaks down and all weve had to replace is fuel pump and alternator. This van is perfect and i ABSOLUTELY recommend it . GMC did a great job with this one . VERY RELIABLE
Brian Schneider,03/04/2005
This is the second Safari we have owned. While dated in style and design- the AWD, spaciousness, towing capacity and fuctionality make it a good good value for the price. Very functional for hauling kids, towing the boat and packing full of gear for hunting/fishing trips. Both of our vehicle have been reliable w/ minimal need for service other than routine maintenance.
lobo55,10/30/2005
Since I realize that they are built on a truck body, I have no disappointments with the ride. They are quality built and can tow my large Coleman pop-up camper anywhere in the country, including the Rocky mountains. My other two had well over 200,000 miles with very little maintenance and I am confident that this one will be just as satisfying
john,03/05/2008
The van been great, had an issue with the abs for a while but the dealer fixed it when I suggested that I wasn't coming back for a GMC. We have used the van on 4000k road trips good on gas 1700km per tank at 80kph, went up fire accesss roads and crossed streams when Honda and other failed. We had to pick them up and bring them to the camp site. You can drive it anywhere and carry 6 adults and luggage and shopping back from the road trips. Just finished trip down to have upgraded brakes to cross drilled vented front vented rear. Really stops now. Looking for new tires next. Only 65k on the van so will be around for awhile.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Safari features & specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Safari
Related Used 2003 GMC Safari info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana