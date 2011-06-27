The van been great, had an issue with the abs for a while but the dealer fixed it when I suggested that I wasn't coming back for a GMC. We have used the van on 4000k road trips good on gas 1700km per tank at 80kph, went up fire accesss roads and crossed streams when Honda and other failed. We had to pick them up and bring them to the camp site. You can drive it anywhere and carry 6 adults and luggage and shopping back from the road trips. Just finished trip down to have upgraded brakes to cross drilled vented front vented rear. Really stops now. Looking for new tires next. Only 65k on the van so will be around for awhile.

