2002 GMC Safari Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard eight-passenger seating, 5,400-pound trailer rating, torquey V6.
- Boxy design, poor fuel economy, intrusive engine cover makes for small footwells.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A minivan with truck capabilities ... and refinement ... and ride quality.
Vehicle overview
Because of their traditional-type full-frame construction and standard rear-drive layout, Safaris are most adept at heavy hauling and trailer towing. This is one of the very few minivans (GMC calls it a midsize) on the market that can combine more than 5,000 pounds of trailering capacity with room for eight people. Not everyone will relish the truck-like ride over harsh road surfaces, but it's not bad when the highway smoothes out. Don't expect top-notch fuel mileage, though, despite a continually improved powertrain.
GM's 4300 Vortec V6 is standard, sporting a new multi-point fuel injection system for improved overall performance. The 4.3-liter powerplant sends 190 horsepower and a healthy 250 pound-feet of torque to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic overdrive transmission equipped with a tow/haul mode for improved performance under loads. Long-life engine coolant and spark plugs help keep maintenance costs to a minimum. All-wheel-drive versions have GM's AutoTrac transfer case, which automatically transfers power to the front axle when rear-wheel slippage is detected.
Safari passenger vans come in just two trim levels, a well-equipped SLE and top-of-the line SLT, with a third-row bench and eight-passenger seating standard (though opting for center-row buckets cuts seating to seven). Instead of the typical minivan lift-up rear door, GMC offers right- and left-hand rear load doors, with the option of choosing ''dutch'' doors (standard on SLT), which feature a liftglass and a split tailgate. Three different preferred equipment groups now contain 34 distinct features as standard or optional equipment, helping make the long-aging Safari a solid value.
Safety is provided by standard dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes. Additional standard features include keyless entry, an overhead storage console, speed-sensitive power steering, various built-in cupholders and storage bins and three power outlets.
Insiders say that the Safari's days (and those of its Chevy Astro sister) are numbered. But for now, whether your choice is simple rear-drive or full-time all-wheel drive, Safaris still enjoy the rare ability to handle the kinds of towing/hauling tasks that pose serious problems for modern front-drive minivans. It may not be pretty, but if you need to transport the whole family and tow the boat all in one load, the Safari is almost the only choice in town.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 GMC Safari.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Safari
Related Used 2002 GMC Safari info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana