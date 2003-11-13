Used 2001 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me

This vehicle will last you a lifetime and spend very little time in the repair shop.maintenance costs are super low if you stay away from the awd. i purchased an extended warranty but i know I'll rarely use it. as long as you understand its a dinosaur to drive around town pot holes. also note that it is a durable "truck" that can get to be a handful when the fuel tank gets close to one quarter full when the pavement is wet. adding weight during the winter with the correct truck type tires will keep you unstuck. the engine power could be stronger, but the smooth power band and not too stiff suspension makes it pretty effortless to drive.

