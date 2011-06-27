  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy
  4. Used 1998 GMC Envoy
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1998 GMC Envoy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features. GM's OnStar system is included.
  • No V8 available.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2000
1999
1998
GMC Envoy for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,517 - $3,048
Used Envoy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

GMC has been tagging itself as the premium truck division during the past two years. The release of the brand-new, upscale Envoy sport-utility vehicle is part of a marketing plan to expand that reputation and appeal to buyers in the ever-booming luxury-SUV market.

To prove they're serious, GMC is offering tons of standard equipment on the sport-ute with only one option: a $750 power sunroof. Some of the standard features on the vehicle include four-wheel drive, leather seating, a Bose sound system and High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps. These headlamps emit a true white light that is brighter, lasts longer and uses less electricity than a halogen bulb. It offers more than two and a half times the light emitted by halogen bulbs and provides a longer, wider beam.

Using the Vortec 4.3-liter V6 engine that's currently found under the hood of the Jimmy as well as the same four-speed automatic transmission, the company has refurbished that rugged truck with some pretty two-tone paint and a revamped interior, calling it Envoy. They've made some changes to the exterior of the vehicle, including new front-end styling, but from the rear, you could be looking at any sport-utility vehicle made by GM.

Inside, you'll find the coolest of automotive gadgets: the OnStar Communication System, which allows you to speak to a representative at the touch of a button to get directions, your current position, emergency services, travel conditions or even dinner and hotel reservations. The system works over cellular phone lines, so you might have some trouble in rural Wyoming or anywhere else cellular access may be unobtainable. Still, for most trips and certainly for everyday driving, it is comforting to know there's someone standing by to help if you were to lock your keys inside the vehicle.

The truck also features driver and passenger Next Generation airbags, the PassLock theft deterrent system, keyless remote entry, three-button HomeLink transmitter, heated outside mirrors and tinted glass behind the B-pillar. Designers gave the driver the feel of being in a cockpit by putting the gauges on a semicircular panel and angling the instrument panel 15 degrees toward the driver. Zebrano wood accents lend a feeling of sophistication to the interior and the center console includes a cellular phone. Front-seat occupants can enjoy heated seats that are also eight-way power adjustable while driving to the mountains or just to the store.

Priced competitively at $34,000 in this segment, the Envoy is one to look at if you were thinking along the lines of a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Infiniti QX4.

1998 Highlights

GMC introduces its finest luxury compact SUV to date: the Envoy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 GMC Envoy.

5(14%)
4(29%)
3(43%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
3.4
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never Again.!!!!
confused,04/25/2002
This vehicle had been a finacial nightmare for this family.Within one week the Cat covert. had to be replaced.Now the Valve Body in the Trans has gone bad.!!40,000 miles.!! Make sure you are aware of any problems before you get out your check book. We have had this SUV for less then 6months.......Beware.!!!!!
don't buy this car
nperry,10/23/2003
i will never buy a gmc again replaced 1 headlight 900.00 new starter 300 new flywheel 150 new altenator 300 driver side wheel beering 300.00 new brakes and rotors 300.00 i've owned for 2 years seems like it's in the shop atleast once a month for something.
Loaded SUV
marl8y,06/27/2005
A great SUV for family trips. Night time visibility is superb with the high intesity headlamps. I love the interior and Bose sound system! It plows through the snow in 4 wheel drive with no problems. Gas mileage is around 15 in the city and 20-22 on the highway. No mechanical problems so far with 78,000 on the odometer.
Too expensive to fix
frank,08/04/2006
My Envoy just burned up -- fuel leak. Previously had transmission problem (went dry), but it was covered out-of- warranty because the dealer had just serviced it, and they probably didn't fill it right or left the plug loose. Right headlight went out 3 years ago. Two part light, $375 per part but not sold seperately. Got a junk yard (only one of two in the country at the time) for $500 plus an hour of labor. GM did not help, dealer or corporate. When burned, the left headlight was out, not available in junkyards at the time. I also lost the third brakelight, costing ~$500 and not properly repaired.
See all 7 reviews of the 1998 GMC Envoy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 GMC Envoy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 GMC Envoy

Used 1998 GMC Envoy Overview

The Used 1998 GMC Envoy is offered in the following submodels: Envoy SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 GMC Envoy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 GMC Envoys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 GMC Envoy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 GMC Envoy.

Can't find a used 1998 GMC Envoys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Envoy for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,817.

Find a used GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,314.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Envoy for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,746.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,417.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 GMC Envoy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Envoy lease specials

Related Used 1998 GMC Envoy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles