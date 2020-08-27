Used 2005 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me
- 131,251 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400$2,060 Below Market
Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2005 GMC Envoy SLT LOCAL TRADE!, 4WD. Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD Odometer is 28833 miles below market average! 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveGlenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Value Priced vehicles for over 30 years! Serving the Fort Wayne, Auburn, Huntington, Defiance, Warsaw, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Angola, Bryan, Coldwater, Anderson, Indianapolis, and South Bend area for more than 3 decades, allow us to provide this same great service to you today! Check out www.glenbrookdodge.com for all our amazing inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S252137288
Stock: G71378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 148,284 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800$2,135 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Sinking Spring / Pennsylvania
Our 2005 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD in Green delivers a spacious interior and outstanding towing capacity. Powered by a 4.2 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 291hp and 277lb-ft of torque while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Once behind the wheel of this Four Wheel Drive SUV, you will love earning MPG while turning heads with a roof rack and the 17-inch high-polished forged aluminum wheels.Fun, Fast, and Transparent Buying Process!Before purchasing this vehicle, Performance Motors, Inc. is informing you that it is being sold 'AS-IS' without any kind of dealership guarantee or warranty period
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S152149254
Stock: V20H014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 146,637 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$1,439 Below Market
McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky
Only 146,637 Miles! Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy delivers a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), Wipers, intermittent, rear, wiper/washer, Wipers, intermittent, front, includes pulse washers.*This GMC Envoy Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power, includes driver express-down feature and lockout features, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac, includes auto 4WD and panel-mounted electronic controls (TT15506 Model only.), Trailering wire harness, connector, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness plus CHMSL wire and heavy-duty flasher, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P245/65R17, all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare, full-size, steel wheel located at rear underbody of vehicle, Theft-deterrent system, PASSLock, Steering, power.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by McFarland Chevrolet Buick located at 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056 to make this car yours today!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S052270339
Stock: 4293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 209,413 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,688$876 Below Market
Lynn Chevrolet Buick - Pontiac / Illinois
Black 2005 GMC Envoy SLE Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Manual Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Remote keyless entry. ...BEST PRICES & BEST DEALS.... Your did it, done it, still dealin dealer! 4D Sport Utility 2005 GMC Envoy SLE Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 15/20 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S152195344
Stock: 129343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 134,154 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,495$420 Below Market
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today is a 2005 GMC Envoy SLT 4.2L 6cyl engine automatic transmission 4WD sunroof Heated leather interior tow package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S352210135
Stock: 24452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,269 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,099$554 Below Market
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, and 4WD. -Bose Premium Speaker Sound System. -Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof / Moonroof. SLE Enhanced Package (8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Manual Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Overhead Custom Console, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Prismatic Inside Rear-View Mirror, 8-Point Compass, and Outside Temperature Indicator) Luxury Ride Suspension Package Sun, Sound and Entertainment Package (Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, and XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature) WILLIS AS IS Vehicles in this category are sold AS IS, and are for those looking for vehicles at an extreme value. These vehicles are generally over 100,000 miles -Willis Multi-Point Safety Inspection -Willis Complete Auto Detail -Qualifies for extended service contract -Vehicle receives oil change and filter. *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S452135185
Stock: ML98033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 163,629 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998$221 Below Market
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 20 MPG Hwy* Own the road at every turn... Right car! Right price! 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Cruise control................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S452330848
Stock: C2580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 190,429 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,155$438 Below Market
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Four Wheel Drive / 4WD, Leather Seats, 4WD, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Point Compass, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Alloy wheels, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Cargo Convenience Net, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Information Center, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlamp Washer, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Luxury Package w/1SD, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory seat, Overhead Custom Console, Power driver seat, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors w/Memory, Power passenger seat, Prismatic Inside Rear-View Mirror, RainSense Front Wipers, Rear Audio Controls, Rear Reversible Cargo Mat, Rear window defroster, Retractable Rear Color-Keyed Cargo Shade, SLT Comfort and Convenience Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel w/Radio Controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. Clean CARFAX. 2005 GMC Envoy 4D Sport Utility SLT 4WD Magnetic Red Metallic Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S852287776
Stock: 2071XC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 197,489 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995$417 Below Market
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S952211077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,193 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,950$224 Below Market
Knauff and Sons Motorsales - New Vienna / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S652140324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 217,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,497
Ben Mynatt Chevrolet - Concord / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. WAS $4,997, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below NADA Retail! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Tow Hitch, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System READ MORE! A GREAT VALUE Reduced from $4,997. This Envoy is priced $600 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (U2K) Sound system, feature, XM Satellite Radio and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and front passenger, (UB1) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette, (UA6) Theft-deterrent alarm system, (CE4) Headlamps, washer, (CE1) Wipers, front Rainsense, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, includes center cap and steel spare, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, REAR LOAD-LEVELING includes air compressor in rear compartment and inflator kit includes (VK3) License plate, bracket, front.), SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS From newCarTestDrive.com: With a GMC Envoy, you are driving a versatile, sophisticated Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S352238761
Stock: T174382B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 192,233 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,975
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
Vehicle InformationVIN:1GKDT13S652157978Model:TT15506-2005ENVOY 4WD (4-DOOR)Service Contract:NoBranded Title:NoWarranty Block:NoPDI Status:NoOrder Type:70 - RETAIL - STOCKField Actions:0OpenVehicle BuildModel:TT15506-2005ENVOY 4WD (4-DOOR)Order Number:HNFP9VGross Vehicle Weight:2611Build Date:09/16/2004Build Plant:2Option Codes*IVH is not the definitive source of GM Vehicle RPO information and is intended for service reference only. Should there be any questions about the vehicle's original build or RPO information please refer to the original vehicle invoice or window sticker.1SB -SLE ENHANCED PACKAGE * LUGGAGE RACK CROSS BARS * OVERHEAD CONSOLE * POWER DRIVER SEAT * LIGHTED VANITY VISOR MIRRORS * HOMELINK * ISRV MIRROR W/COMPASS & TEMP1SZ -OPTION PACKAGEDISCOUNT28H -LIGHT GRAY28I -LIGHT GRAY41U -ONYX BLACK6HP -SUSPENSION7HP -8NT -SUSPENSION9NS -SUSPENSIONAJ1 -DEEP TINTED GLASSAK5 -DUAL FRONT AIR BAGSAL0 -SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINTAM9 -REAR SPLIT FOLDING SEATAR9 -DELUXE FRONT BUCKET SEATSAU0 -REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRYAXP -MPV VIN IDENTIFICATIONB30 -COLORED - KEYED CARPETINGB32 -FRONT COLOR-KEYEDFLOOR MATSB33 -REAR COLOR-KEYED FLOOR MATSC49 -REAR WINDOWDEFOGGERC5N -GVW RATING - 5750 LBSCF5 -POWER SUNROOFCJ3 -DUAL ZONE HEAT & AIR CONDDAY -ASSEMBLY PLANT MORAINE OHIODD5 -ISRV MIRROR W/COMPASS & TEMPDH2 -LIGHTED VANITY VISOR MIRRORSDK2 -POWER/HEATED OSRV MIRRORSDK7 -CUSTOM INTERIOR ROOF CONSOLEEVA -EVAP EMISSION REQUIREMENTFE9 -50-STATE EMISSIONSG80 -LOCKING DIFFERENTIALGT4 -REAR AXLE - 3.73 RATIOJF8 -4-WHEEL POWER DISC BRAKESJJB -SUBASSEMBLYK18 -ELEC AIR INJECTION SYSTEMK34 -CRUISE CONTROLKG4 -150 AMP GENERATORLL8 -VORTEC 4200 INLINE 6 CYL ENGINEM30 -4-SPD AUTO TRANS W/ OVERDRIVE AND ELECTRONIC CONTROLN40 -POWER STEERINGN79 -STEEL WHEEL FULL SIZE SPAREN80 -POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELSNP5 -LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHLNP8 -ELECTRONIC SHIFT AUTOTRAC TRANSFER CASENT7 -FEDERAL EMISSION SYSTEMPCK -ONSTAR PLUS PACKAGE * ONSTAR SYSTEM INCLUDES 1YR SAFE & SOUND * CRUISE CONTROLPCR -SUN SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE * POWER SUNROOF * BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM * XM SATELLITE RADIO - OVER 130 CHNLS OF DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE FEE EXTRA.1ST 3MOS.INC * AM/FM STEREO W/6DISC CD CHANGER (REPLACES STD/OPT PKG RADIO)QTM -P245/65R17 ALS BW TIRESR4Y -TIRE BRAND GOODYEARR7E -INTERIM PRICE DECREASESLM -STOCK ORDERST61 -DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPST96 -FRONT FOG LAMPST98 -VIN IDENTIFICATION NUMBERTB4 -LIFTGATE/LIFTGLASS BODYTFE -SALES INCENTIVE-COMMITMENT PLUSU2K -XM SATELLITE RADIO - OVER 130 CHNLS OF DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT SERVICE FEE EXTRA.1ST 3MOS.INCLU73 -FIXED MAST ANTENNAUC6 -AM/FM STEREO W/6 DISC CD CHANGER (REPLACES STD/OPT PKG RADIO)UE1 -ONSTAR SYSTEM INCLUDES 1 YEAR SAFE & SOUNDUG1 -UNIVERSALGARAGE DOOROPENERUQA -BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEMUY7 -HD 7-LEAD TRAIL. WIRING HARNESSV1K -LUGGAGE RACK CROSS BARSV73 -STATEMENT OF CERT. U.S.VXS -COMPLETE VEHICLE LABELYC5 -SLE DECORYD3 -BASE EQUIP FOR SCH GVW PLATEYD5 -FRONT SPRING - BASE EQUIPMENTYD6 -REAR SPRING - BASE EQUIPMENTZ88 -GMC TRUCK NAMEPLATEZW7 -PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSIONZY1 -SOLID PAINT Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S652157978
Stock: A1735B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2016
- 165,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Lemans Chevrolet City - Bloomington / Illinois
*SUNROOF/MOONROOF, *LEATHER, *HEATED SEATS, *BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO, *DENALI, *4X4, *5.3 V8.Call today to set up a Test Drive. Recent Arrival!Leman Chevy City Bloomington Ill serving Peoria, Morton, Springfield,Champaign www.Lemanchevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M852357991
Stock: BP7750G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 186,720 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Becker Autos & Trailers - Beloit / Kansas
<b>Vehicle Details</b> Nice, Dependable SUV at a great price!, Well kept and rides great!. Recent Arrival! Shop online at www.beckerautos.com or come see us in person at 3008 US 24 Hwy in Beloit, Kansas!! 15/20 City/Highway MPG <b>Equipment</b> The vehicle is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. The memory seats included on it allow you to set your perfect position and forget it. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this 2005 GMC Envoy . The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on the vehicle. This GMC Envoy features a HomeLink System. The vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. This GMC Envoy has a 4.2 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This mid-size suv shines with a refined green finish. With the keyless entry system on it you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. It is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This vehicle features cruise control for long trips. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. <b>Packages</b> SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: includes (KA1) Seats; heated; driver and front passenger; (UB1) Sound system; ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player and cassette; (UA6) Theft-deterrent alarm system; (CE4) Headlamps; washer; (CE1) Wipers; front Rainsense. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> See all of our inventory at beckerautos.com! Call/Text 785-534-1227! Nationwide competitive pricing. Make us an offer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S852296171
Stock: 05BAT6171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2019
- 149,123 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,560
Bentley Motors Inc. - Bloomington / Illinois
This 2005 GMC Envoy 4dr 2005 GMC ENVOY 6 CYL 4X4 features a 4.2L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Liquid Silver Metallic with a Light Gray Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear Radio Control - Contact Dave Phillips at 309-829-9999 or fishman2015@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S352304872
Stock: 2311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 180,378 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900
Hove Buick GMC - Bradley / Illinois
Cruise Control Side Airbags Power Mirrors CD Player
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S052108498
Stock: G4788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 324,832 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Value Priced below the market average! -4X4 4WD and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this GMC Envoy is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S352112447
Stock: V20058B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,349 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,410
Bob Bell Chevrolet of Bel Air - Bel Air / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG !!! 125% KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE INS !!! **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **4WD**, **LOW MILES**, *HEATED SEATS*, **TOW HITCH**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, Envoy Denali, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Gen IV, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Onyx Black, Light Gray Leather, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Point Compass, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Cargo Convenience Net, Color-Keyed Assist Steps, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Denali Package, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Information Center, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Emergency communication system, Enhanced Quiet Package, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Navigation, Front anti-roll bar, Front License Plate Bracket, Front wheel independent suspension, Headlamp Washer, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Honey-Comb Bright Grille, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead Custom Console, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors w/Memory, Prismatic Inside Rear-View Mirror, RainSense Front Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls, Rear Load-Leveling Suspension, Rear Reversible Cargo Mat, Retractable Rear Color-Keyed Cargo Shade, Side Head Curtain Airbags, Smoker's Package, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 83650 miles below market average! At Bob Bell we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS THE BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down OUR ENTIRE TEAM at Bob Bell is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltimore, Baltimore County, Harford County, Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randallstown, Severn, Severna Park, Southgate and Towson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M052388037
Stock: P9871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
