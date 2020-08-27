Used 2005 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

140 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Envoy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    131,251 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,400

    $2,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLE in Dark Green
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLE

    148,284 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

    $2,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    146,637 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $1,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLE in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLE

    209,413 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,688

    $876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    134,154 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,495

    $420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLE in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLE

    141,269 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,099

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLE in Light Brown
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLE

    163,629 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    $221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Red
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    190,429 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,155

    $438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Red
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    197,489 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    $417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    189,193 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,950

    $224 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    217,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,497

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLE in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLE

    192,233 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,975

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy Denali in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy Denali

    165,396 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Dark Green
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    186,720 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLT in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLT

    149,123 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,560

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLE in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLE

    180,378 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy SLE in White
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy SLE

    324,832 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Envoy Denali in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy Denali

    76,349 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,410

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Envoy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy
  4. Used 2005 GMC Envoy

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy

Read recent reviews for the GMC Envoy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5104 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Known Issue / Got rid of it
Michael Petti,02/20/2015
SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I had Leased a 2004 Envoy, mostly highway mileage. Towards the end of the lease had engine code for misfire cylinder4. Vehicle was turned in as the lease expired and I thought nothing of it. Purchased a Pre Owned Certified 2005 GMC Envoy SLT, in 2008. In 2010 had to replace Cam Shaft sensor, (this was early warning of problem to come). A few months ago had misfire cylinder 2, replaced the coil & plug, code cleared engine light off. Problem resolved or so I thought. Last month misfire cylinder 4, replaced coil & plug, still misfire. Had diagnosis done via computer. Low pressure in the cylinder. From the blogs on all the sites cylinder 4 & 5 seem to be issue. GM knows but dosent care Soon after the original post above. I traded in my Envoy and purchased a Honda Pilot 2012 EX-L It was a pre owned certified vehicle. I took the extended warranty with roadside assistance. All I can say is Honda stands behind thier products. There was a misfire issue Honda - Paul Miller took the vehicle gave me a loaner no questions asked. Two and a half days later I had my truck back. They also found bushings that prematurely wore out, replaced them, did a front wheel alignment, changed my oil rotated my tires and replaced a tail light. Great Service Great Product
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Envoy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Envoy info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings