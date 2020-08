Used 2005 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky

Only 146,637 Miles! Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy delivers a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), Wipers, intermittent, rear, wiper/washer, Wipers, intermittent, front, includes pulse washers.*This GMC Envoy Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power, includes driver express-down feature and lockout features, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac, includes auto 4WD and panel-mounted electronic controls (TT15506 Model only.), Trailering wire harness, connector, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness plus CHMSL wire and heavy-duty flasher, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P245/65R17, all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare, full-size, steel wheel located at rear underbody of vehicle, Theft-deterrent system, PASSLock, Steering, power.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by McFarland Chevrolet Buick located at 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056 to make this car yours today!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13S052270339

Stock: 4293A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-15-2020