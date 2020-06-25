Used 2007 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me
- 151,505 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,900$715 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Summit White 2007 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Driver Convenience Package, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Rear Audio System Controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13SX72202925
Stock: SC21400A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 145,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$5,000$905 Below Market
ULTIMATE MOTOR CARS - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S672121484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,025 milesGood Deal
$6,253$624 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
4.2L V6 4WD 4 Speed automatic W/Electronic Overdrive 4 door Gas POWER STEERING BRAKES - POWER POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE POWER SUNROOF **No Warranty** LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE A/C COOLER RUNNING BOARDS TRAILER HITCH POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT 6 DISC IN DASH CD CHANGER HEATED SEATS - FRONT LUGGAGE RACK ON-STAR STABILITRAK BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.42 AXLE RATIO FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 18 WHEEL **local trade** MEMORY SEATLeather Blac
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S872264582
Stock: 72264582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 190,216 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,499
Snyder Buick GMC - Napoleon / Ohio
2007 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD..!! Nice SUV fully Inspected and Serviced Here At Snyder Buick Cadillac GMC..!! Buy With Confidence... This Envoy is ready for its next owner. Silver Exterior with Cloth Interior... 4WD... Call Snyder Buick Cadillac GMC Today @ (419)599-1421 to schedule your test drive..!! Liquid Silver Metallic 2007 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 2007 GMC Envoy SLE Liquid Silver Metallic, Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, 150 Amp Alternator, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Body-Color Grille, Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Cloth Trim, Dual-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front & Rear Color-Keyed Fascias, Inside Rear-View Manual Day/Night Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power-Adjustable Black Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group SLE-1 3SA. Recent Arrival! For your peace of mind we have included over 30+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Snyder Buick Cadillac GMC offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Title History, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call 800-878-0115 or Stop by Snyder Buick Cadillac GMC on 1421 North Scott St, Napoleon Ohio, to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Toledo, Lima, & Fort Wayne, IN, Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S472218019
Stock: B5299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 162,214 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,999$286 Below Market
Lindenwood Auto Center - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S072220513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,899
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
NEW ARRIVAL MORE PICTURES COMING SOON !!! RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Leather Seating ONE OWNER Tow Hitch 2007 GMC ENVOY DENALI 1GKET63M872161648 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 5.3L V8 F 4 WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M872161648
Stock: 12177G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 51,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,490
Ron Marhofer Buick GMC - North Canton / Ohio
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/XM Satellite, Dual-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Ron Marhofer Buick/GMC has a large selection of pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVâ s. Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and marked with our best, no hassle price up front. We offer free home delivery up to 150 miles from the dealership. If you may be interested in this service please let one of our team members know. Additionally, you get free car washes for as long as you own the vehicle at any Ron Marhofer Auto Family location! 2007 Red Jewel Tintcoat GMC Envoy SLE Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 121549 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S672284056
Stock: PKMM6113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 130,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,989
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.2007 GMC Envoy Denali Graphite Metallic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, XM Satellite Radio.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Recent Arrival!Odometer is 35492 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63MX72282939
Stock: 6235A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 141,591 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,477
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **MILES ONLY 141594, **LEATHER SEATS, **POWER MOONROOF, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 7107 miles below market average! Onyx Black 2007 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S872304546
Stock: 20662a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 215,207 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Maczuk Chrysler - Hermann / Missouri
2007 GMC ENVOY SLT 4X4, 4.2 I6, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS, POWER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, ONSTAR, ROOF RACK, TOW PACKAGE, NEW TIRES, FOR MORE INFO CALL 573-486-3992 OR EMAIL MACZUKFINANCE@CENTURYTEL.NET MACZUK CHRYSLER INC. YOUR HOMETOWN DEALER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S172108898
Stock: P2467A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 119,875 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,900
Anchor Buick GMC - Elkton / Maryland
We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, please send us an email and we will promptly reply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. On almost any road condition, this GMC Envoy SLE offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD GMC Envoy SLE. A GMC with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Envoy SLE was gently driven and it shows. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this GMC Envoy SLE is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this GMC Envoy can handle the job. More information about the 2007 GMC Envoy: The 2007 GMC Envoy is a traditional body-on-frame SUV, which makes it attractive to buyers in the market for a mid-sized SUV with towing and off-road capability. The standard 4.2L six-cylinder engine is very capable, and a 5.3L V8 with active fuel management adds extra horsepower while being mindful of fuel economy. Strengths of this model include luxury and convenience equipment., Capable standard I6 engine, and available V8 engine Make sure you visit our entire inventory at www.williamsused.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S372170593
Stock: 220U262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 166,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,881
Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas
For 2007 Kelly Blue Book wrote...If you need a big SUV but cant make the Yukons size or price fit your driving needs, the Envoy holds the answer. It has excellent front-and rear-seat legroom, lots of headroom and a fair amount of cargo space. Do you find yourself attracted to the reasonable size and good fuel economy of the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, but feel your position in life requires that you drive something a bit more upscale? Well, you are in luck, because that is exactly what you will find in the GMC Envoy. Though identical to the TrailBlazer under the skin, the Envoy visually excels beyond its Chevrolet counterpart with its upscale exterior, plush interior and, for those who can afford the extra premium, Denali trim package. The Envoy is extremely flexible, offering a choice of six- or eight-cylinder engines with two-wheel or four-wheel drive. When equipped with the V8 and the optional tow package, the Envoy can tow up to 6,600 poundOn the road, you will find the Envoys ride to be extremely comfortable, with a firm suspension that soaks up most road imperfections before they ever reach the passenger compartment. Extreme lean and dive are kept in check by the complex five-link rear suspension and double A-arms up front. Though the Envoy exhibits some body lean in sharp turns, it does so gradually and never imparts the feeling of being top-heavy. This may be the Envoys greatest attribute. It offers a car-like ride but still has the ground clearance and suspension settings to take it far off-road.The second that you see this car you will know that this car was garage kept and very well taken care of. Our only surprise was that the car was traded in the first place.... Cars like this are generally spoken for before the car gets to a dealership. A one owner SUV with no accidents or damage reported on the CarFax...this is defiantly a car that you will want to put on your ...must drive list...if you are shopping for a vehicle for under $7,000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S572293069
Stock: 293069T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 109,131 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
Coad Chevrolet - Cape Girardeau / Missouri
2007 GMC Envoy SLE Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Graphite Metallic RWD 150 Amp Alternator, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Adjustable Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Body-Color Grille, Bodyside Moldings, Cargo Convenience Package, Cargo Net, Color-Keyed Padded Visors, Compass, Dual-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front & Rear Color-Keyed Fascias, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Outside Temperature Display, Overhead Custom Console, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group SLE-2 3SB, Rear Reversible Cargo Mat, Reclining Bucket Seats, Retractable & Removable Rear Cargo Shade. Odometer is 63145 miles below market average! 16/22 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S672170221
Stock: C20058B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 108,960 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,548
Geri Lynn Nissan - Houma / Louisiana
Vehicle may have road chips, scratches, wheel scuffs, etc. Depending on the age/miles of the vehicle normal wear and tear should be anticipated. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at Dealer cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S772297818
Stock: N20222B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 139,381 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,999
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
This loaded luxurious 4-wheel drive Envoy not only has low miles but with 30 service records you can rest easy knowing that it has always been highly maintained as well. Every possible option including power leather upholstery, power sunroof, power windows, locks, mirrors, climate control air/heat, tilt, cruise, AM/FM/CD player, luggage rack, privacy glass, alloy wheels, Stabili-Trak, On*Star, 4-wheel ABS braking system, luggage rack, towing package, and more. If you need a medium sized SUV that is safe, very impressive looking, runs flawlessly and priced right...then this is the one for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S472101654
Stock: 20-156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,601 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,990
Williams Kia - Traverse City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M272260336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,503 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Sax Motor Co - Dickinson / North Dakota
Denali trim. Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, 4x4, Running Boards, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, AIR BAGS, HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Onboard Communications System OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO with CD player and touch-screen navigation, seek-and-scan, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), full-feature autonomous touch-screen navigation and 6 speakers, SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, includes (UQA) Bose premium speaker system and (UC6) AM/FM stereo with 6-disc in-dash CD changer. OPTION PACKAGE SAVINGS WHEN ORDERED, AIR BAGS, HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT, front and rear outboard seating positions, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI with Active Fuel Management (302 hp [225 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 330 lb-ft of torque [447Nm] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). GMC Denali with ONYX BLACK exterior and EBONY interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 302 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 6/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M072295893
Stock: 8822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 193,227 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,200
La Riche Cadillac - Findlay / Ohio
This 2007 GMC Envoy SLT in Liquid Silver Metallic features: 4WD, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/XM Satellite, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Trailer Hitch Receiver Cover, XM Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13SX72186001
Stock: P2491A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
