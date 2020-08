Used 2007 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan

Summit White 2007 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Driver Convenience Package, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Rear Audio System Controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13SX72202925

Stock: SC21400A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020