Used 2007 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas

For 2007 Kelly Blue Book wrote...If you need a big SUV but cant make the Yukons size or price fit your driving needs, the Envoy holds the answer. It has excellent front-and rear-seat legroom, lots of headroom and a fair amount of cargo space. Do you find yourself attracted to the reasonable size and good fuel economy of the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, but feel your position in life requires that you drive something a bit more upscale? Well, you are in luck, because that is exactly what you will find in the GMC Envoy. Though identical to the TrailBlazer under the skin, the Envoy visually excels beyond its Chevrolet counterpart with its upscale exterior, plush interior and, for those who can afford the extra premium, Denali trim package. The Envoy is extremely flexible, offering a choice of six- or eight-cylinder engines with two-wheel or four-wheel drive. When equipped with the V8 and the optional tow package, the Envoy can tow up to 6,600 poundOn the road, you will find the Envoys ride to be extremely comfortable, with a firm suspension that soaks up most road imperfections before they ever reach the passenger compartment. Extreme lean and dive are kept in check by the complex five-link rear suspension and double A-arms up front. Though the Envoy exhibits some body lean in sharp turns, it does so gradually and never imparts the feeling of being top-heavy. This may be the Envoys greatest attribute. It offers a car-like ride but still has the ground clearance and suspension settings to take it far off-road.The second that you see this car you will know that this car was garage kept and very well taken care of. Our only surprise was that the car was traded in the first place.... Cars like this are generally spoken for before the car gets to a dealership. A one owner SUV with no accidents or damage reported on the CarFax...this is defiantly a car that you will want to put on your ...must drive list...if you are shopping for a vehicle for under $7,000.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Envoy SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDS13S572293069

Stock: 293069T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-15-2019