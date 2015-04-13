Used 2006 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

140 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Envoy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    203,598 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $2,800

    $1,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy Denali in White
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy Denali

    164,750 miles
    Frame damage, 7 Owners, Lease

    $4,888

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy Denali in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy Denali

    170,252 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,487

    $746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy Denali
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy Denali

    154,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    118,413 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,484

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy Denali in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy Denali

    112,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,595

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy Denali in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy Denali

    129,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    $519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLT in White
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLT

    130,814 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,155

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    101,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLT in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLT

    147,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,400

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    165,113 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,888

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    145,033 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    183,553 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    198,108 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $4,915

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLT in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLT

    157,935 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLT
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLT

    171,677 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,952

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    90,992 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Envoy SLE

    276,509 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,999

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Envoy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy
  4. Used 2006 GMC Envoy

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy

Read recent reviews for the GMC Envoy
Overall Consumer Rating
4.168 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
  • 5
    (51%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (3%)
2006 GMC Envoy 4.2 I6
Ian Brown,04/13/2015
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I used to have a Jeep Wrangler with the 2.5 liter engine and the AX5 transmission. Tons of fun to drive, but the transmission is not a drivers transmission, I smoked two of them before trading it for my Envoy. The 4.2 I6 feels stronger than what GMC gives it credit for, the Envoy has a tighter turning radius than my old Jeep! And it is absolutely wonderful to drive! It has excellent driving manners, and you can feel vehicle response in your feet and hands with nothing left vague. My cockpit space feels luxurious and my daughter cant quit raving about the lavish wood grain interior, ventilation, leather seats and well appointed use of chrome. I don't miss my jeep in the least.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Envoy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Envoy info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings