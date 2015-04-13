Used 2006 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me
- 203,598 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$2,800$1,118 Below Market
Friendly Chevrolet - Fridley / Minnesota
Red Jewel Tintcoat 2006 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC **STORY OF THE VEHICLE**, Good Runner, MECHANIC SPECIAL!!!, Envoy SLE, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4WD, Red Jewel Tintcoat, Ebony Leather, 150 Amp Alternator, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Body-Color Grille, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Lighted Vanity Mirrors, Compass, Dual-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front & Rear Color-Keyed Fascias, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Outside Temperature Indicator, Overhead Custom Console, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB. Friendly Chevrolet is the Friendly that made Fridley FAMOUS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13SX62169021
Stock: 13025PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 164,750 milesFrame damage, 7 Owners, Lease
$4,888
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
**Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!**This Denali features: Tow Hitch, 4WD, 18" x 8" 6-Spoke High Polished Aluminum(4) Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Headlights, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Driver Information Center, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated Front Seats, HVAC memory, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory Seat, Navigation, Pedal memory, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Load-Leveling Suspension, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M962148521
Stock: 62148521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 170,252 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,487$746 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2006 GMC Envoy Denali Onyx Black CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Driver Convenience Package, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Outside Temperature Indicator, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Universal Home Remote, Auto-leveling suspension, Rear Load-Leveling Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front Fascia, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Fascia, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlamp Washer, Headlight cleaning, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, 145 Amp Alternator, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Body-Color Power Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Color-Keyed Assist Steps, Front License Plate Bracket, Heated door mirrors, Honey-Comb Bright Grille, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 8-Point Compass, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Color-Keyed Padded Visors with Lighted Vanity Mirrors, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Custom Console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear reading lights, Rear Reversible Cargo Mat, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Cargo Convenience Net, Passenger door bin, 18 x 8 6-Spoke High Polished Aluminum(4) Wheels, Rain sensing wipers, RainSense Front Wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M862261957
Stock: DD1803T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 154,758 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,999$951 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 GMC Envoy 4dr 4dr 4WD Denali features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Running Boards, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M762219408
Stock: JYC-219408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 118,413 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,484
Todd Wenzel Chevrolet - Hudsonville / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Chevrolet is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Liquid Silver Metallic 2006 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Dual-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and youll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S762301555
Stock: TH01071C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 112,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,595
Audi Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player; Touch-Screen Navigation Radio (Tnr); Sun; Sound And Entertainment Package Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding; Electric Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Air Bags; Side Head Curtain; First And Second Row Navigation System Body; Liftgate With Liftglass; Customer Dialogue Network Denali Preferred Equipment Group Differential; Locking; Heavy-Duty; Rear Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seat Trim; Leather Seating Surfaces Seats; Front Leather Seating Surfaces; Power Reclining Buckets; Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M762199998
Stock: 62199998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 129,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,999$519 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2006 GMC Envoy 4dr 4dr 4WD Denali features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Champagne with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Running Boards, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M662131255
Stock: JYC-131255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 130,814 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,155
Dennis Dillon Nissan - Boise / Idaho
Summit White 2006 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Leather Seats, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Safety Package, Security Package, SLT Package, Envoy SLT, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.Available only at Dennis Dillon Nissan on Fairview. Visit us at www.DennisDillonNissan.com or call us at 208-388-4400 to schedule a Test Drive. NO RISK! Recent Arrival!3 MONTH/3000 MILE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY* comes with a limited power train warranty for 3 months or 3000 miles, whichever comes first, that covers the engine, transmission, transfer case and drive axle assembly**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S962267702
Stock: 6L0029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 101,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Moonroof, Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRI... SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, RE... CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (DK7) Console, overhead custom, (DF5) Mirror, inside rearview, auto-dimming, (AR9) Seats, front Deluxe Cloth reclining buckets, Seat adjuster, power driver 8-way, (DH2) Visors, padded, color-keyed, driver and passenger side, (V1K) Luggage rack, (DK2) Mirrors, outside rearview, foldaway, power, heated, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector, DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, includes transmission oil cooler (291 HP [217 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 277 lb.-ft. [375 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). GMC SLE with STEEL GRAY METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 291 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: In 2006, GMC added stability control with Proactive Roll Avoidance, Onstar BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S462189705
Stock: 201102A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 147,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,400
Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire
2006 GMC Envoy 4x4.* Top-of-the line SLT trim package.* One owner.* Fanatically kept and maintained.* Clean Car Fax history report.* Full maintenance history.* Excellent dark silver metallic paint.* Clean body panels. Free of any significant blemishes or rust.* Non smoker no pets.* Spotless black leather seats carpets and upholstery trim.* Power sunroof. Rear DVD. Dual zone climate control. * Recent tires on factory polished alloys.* NH State Inspected and ready to go!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S362235697
Stock: AM2703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,113 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,888
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.comPerfect for that first car! Check out this 2006 GMC Envoy SLE equipped with a 4x4 4.2L I6 engine. Top options include Sunroof, Running Boards, Roof Rack & much more.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 06MX81-632*This GMC Envoy SLE Has Everything You Want *SKID PLATE PACKAGE includes shielding for radiator, front differential and oil pan, transfer case, and fuel tank , SEATS, FRONT DELUXE CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS, includes driver power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints, 8-way power on drivers side with power recliner, storage pocket and passenger manual recline, SEAT TRIM, DELUXE CLOTH (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID (STD), MIRRORS, OUTSIDE REARVIEW, FOLDAWAY, POWER, HEATED, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW, AUTO-DIMMING, includes compass and outside temperature indicator, LUGGAGE RACK, ROOFTOP, BLACK, ADJUSTABLE, with cross bars, ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, includes transmission oil cooler (291 HP [217 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 277 lb.-ft. [375 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CUSTOM, BODY, LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS, includes electric release and rear-window wiper/washer (STD), ASSIST STEPS, BLACK, 4-wheel drive, Wipers, intermittent, rear, wiper/washer, Wipers, intermittent, front, includes pulse washers, Windows, power, includes driver express-down feature and lockout features, Wheels, 4 - 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) cast aluminum, Visors, padded, color-keyed, driver and passenger side with cloth trim.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S362272541
Stock: 06MX81
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 145,033 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
Serra Toyota of Decatur - Decatur / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2006 GMC Envoy we recently got in. Off-road or on the street, this GMC Envoy SLT handles with ease. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The look is unmistakably GMC, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this GMC Envoy SLT will definitely turn heads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S962269792
Stock: 269792W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 183,553 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,990
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to present this Local 2006 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD . This vehicle is perfect for family road trips and for everyday use. GMC has definitely earned their respect over the years, proving their quality engineering over and over again to the consumers. It runs and drives absolutely amazing and one can tell it was very well taken care of. The exterior looks Great and it comes with clean interior which is free of any odor! This vehicle has been properly maintained and serviced on time. It comes with a 4L I6 providing phenomenal power and efficiency. If you are in the market for a spacious AWD SUV then please give us a call to schedule a test drive at your convenience. You can reach us at 425-776-1133. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power outlet(s): front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting, Axle ratio: 3.42, Grille color: chrome, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: split-bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: audio security system, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Satellite communications: OnStar, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Tire prefix: P, Tire type: all season, Wheel diameter: 17 inch, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Trailer hitch, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S162305441
Stock: 13124A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,108 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$4,915
H & H Chevrolet - Shippensburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. 2006 GMC Envoy SLE Steel Gray Metallic 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC AS IS, 150 Amp Alternator, 17' x 7' Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Body-Color Grille, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Lighted Vanity Mirrors, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front & Rear Color-Keyed Fascias, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Temperature Indicator, Overhead Custom Console, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Hitch Receiver Cover, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. CALL US NOW FOR DETAILS 888-532-2121 HHCHEV.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S562171615
Stock: 920044B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 157,935 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$4,950
Pinnacle Road Automotive - Moraine / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S862132825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,677 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,952
Superior Subaru of Houston - Jersey Village / Texas
NOW OPEN! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, DELIVERY AVAILABLE! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE CAN DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! ITS THAT EASY! Fully Detailed. Please dont hesitate to call and ask for our Professional Sales Department about any of our New and Used vehicles!!! We can be reached directly at (346) 312-8780!!! Welcome to the Family!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S762159811
Stock: P1934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Lee Buick GMC - Crestview / Florida
2006 GMC Envoy SLT Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Silver Blue Metallic Odometer is 61923 miles below market average! **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LEATHER**, Envoy SLT, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Silver Blue Metallic. Clean CARFAX. Please contact our Customer Service Team @ 850-683-8411.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S362122495
Stock: P2988A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 276,509 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
New Price! Red Tag! Blow out special!!!, Envoy SLE, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Liquid Silver Metallic, Ebony Leather, 150 Amp Alternator, 17' x 7' High Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirror (Discontinued), Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Black Assist Steps, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Body-Color Grille, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Padded Visors, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Lighted Vanity Mirrors, Compass, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Manual Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front & Rear Color-Keyed Fascias, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Inside Prismatic Rear-View Mirror, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Temperature Indicator, Overhead Custom Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3SB, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S562326518
Stock: 6-22638M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 2019 Arteon