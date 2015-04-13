Used 2006 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

*This GMC Envoy SLE Has Everything You Want *SKID PLATE PACKAGE includes shielding for radiator, front differential and oil pan, transfer case, and fuel tank , SEATS, FRONT DELUXE CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS, includes driver power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints, 8-way power on drivers side with power recliner, storage pocket and passenger manual recline, SEAT TRIM, DELUXE CLOTH (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID (STD), MIRRORS, OUTSIDE REARVIEW, FOLDAWAY, POWER, HEATED, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW, AUTO-DIMMING, includes compass and outside temperature indicator, LUGGAGE RACK, ROOFTOP, BLACK, ADJUSTABLE, with cross bars, ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, includes transmission oil cooler (291 HP [217 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 277 lb.-ft. [375 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), DIFFERENTIAL, LOCKING, HEAVY-DUTY, REAR, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, CONSOLE, OVERHEAD CUSTOM, BODY, LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS, includes electric release and rear-window wiper/washer (STD), ASSIST STEPS, BLACK, 4-wheel drive, Wipers, intermittent, rear, wiper/washer, Wipers, intermittent, front, includes pulse washers, Windows, power, includes driver express-down feature and lockout features, Wheels, 4 - 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) cast aluminum, Visors, padded, color-keyed, driver and passenger side with cloth trim.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13S362272541

Stock: 06MX81

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020