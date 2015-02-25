Used 2008 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

140 listings
Envoy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    108,010 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,715

    $1,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLT

    104,775 miles
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    $1,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    113,673 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,555

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLT in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLT

    146,658 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,450

    $1,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    105,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $6,767

    $1,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    75,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,587

    $1,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLT in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLT

    181,880 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,500

    $834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLT

    107,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,359

    $828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    145,431 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,549

    $515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    158,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,982

    $409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    169,353 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $4,980

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    146,752 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    147,214 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,729

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    125,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,477

    $407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLE

    191,171 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLT

    132,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,495

    $203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy Denali in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy Denali

    116,008 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Envoy SLT in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Envoy SLT

    148,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,495

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy

Overall Consumer Rating
4.629 Reviews
2008 Envoy Winter Driver
phoenixiv,02/25/2015
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
Just bought the wife a winter driver because the Toyota Corolla Sport can't even make it out of the driveway if it has 2 inches of snow or more. The Envoy is stable, dependable and with automatic or full time 4 wheel drive it plows through snow and ice covered roads well. Most of the time it turns around in the drive with 5-6 inches of fresh snow without 4 wheel drive engaged. The vehicle has a smooth heavy feel on the highway more like a 1/2 ton truck which we both like but it has a softer ride. Great leg room for me for a change which fits my 6' 1" frame better than most of the smaller crossovers or SUVs. The 4.2L inline six has good power and torque at both low and high speeds.
