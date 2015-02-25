Used 2008 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,010 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,715$1,599 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall - Batavia / Ohio
TAKE A LOOK, PRICED BELOW KBB. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Midnight Blue Metallic 2008 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L I6 SFIHave Questions ? Call the Used Car Hotline 513-943-5400. Odometer is 18800 miles below market average!Ask about available certifications.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13SX82156613
Stock: 1132334A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 104,775 milesGreat Deal
$6,000$1,601 Below Market
Vaughn Cadillac - Ottumwa / Iowa
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS - AS WAS TRADED., SOLD WITH NO GUARANTEES. This vehicle is wholesale priced to the public as an auction alternative., Vehicle will be sold strictly as is with no implied warranties or guarantees., Here are a few things we found on walk around and a quick test drive., You may find more., Runs and drives good, A/C is cold, Likely has Fluid Leaks, May Need 1 or More Bulbs, SOLD AS WAS TRADED $6000 Plus TAXES AND FEES!!, Slight Play Or Shake in Steering Wheel At Highway Speeds, Needs Rear Brakes, 1 Or More Tire Pressure Sensors Are Not Reading, Envoy SLT, 4WD. 4.2L I6 SFI Onyx Black 2008 GMC Envoy SLT Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 29189 miles below market average! Our Vaughn Best Deal Pricing skips the arguing and you get a great deal. Plus it makes buying a car fast and fun! Online Price excludes $25 title, $10 lien Fee (if applicable), and $180 Vaughn processing fee. Iowa buyers will pay Iowa Use Tax & License at delivery. Out of state buyers will be responsible to pay their local tax, license, and other fees at time they register the vehicle. Licensed Dealers buying for their inventory will pay $205 wholesale processing fee. Drive to Ottumwa and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1934. http://www.realdeal.com/9wv8s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S282243776
Stock: 243776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 113,673 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,555
Salem Autos - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S382133564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,658 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,450$1,387 Below Market
Mark Sweeney Buick GMC - Cincinnati / Ohio
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. New Price! Red Jewel Tintcoat 2008 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD, 150 Amp Alternator, 18" x 8" 6-Spoke High-Polished Aluminum(4) Wheels, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Point Compass Display, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/XM Satellite, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Adjustable Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack, Black Assist Steps, Body-Color Grille, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Color-Keyed Padded Visors, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlamp Washer, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Overhead Custom Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Smoker's Package, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun & 6-Disc CD Package, Tachometer, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13SX82151962
Stock: SP151962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 105,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,767$1,007 Below Market
Prize Auto - Waldorf / Maryland
>>>7 DAYS ‘NO QUESTIONS ASKED' EXCHANGE POLICY<<< ***12 MONTHS/7,500 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY AVAILABLE*** * GUARANTEED FINANCING ** MARYLAND STATE INSPECTION ** CLEAN IN AND OUT ** 4.2L I6** WELL MAINTAINED ** GREAT CONDITION** AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS ** ICE COLD A/C ** AM/FM RADIO ** NO ACCIDENT ** ONE OWNER ** LUGGAGE RACK ** FOG LIGHTS * * TOW PACKAGE ** POWER WINDOWS ** POWER MIRROR ** POWER DOOR LOCK * Prize Auto of Waldorf offers car buyers aggressively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle.Prize Auto of Waldorf operates as a WHOLESALE lot. We are proud to admit that we have other automotive retailers as our customers as well. This is because our margins are low and nevertheless, this does not affect the quality of the vehicles on our lot. Are vehicles are priced to sell. If you are looking for a NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE car buying experience, please stop-by at our premises.Call us today to schedule a test drive! We look forward to serving you and your community for many, many years!We pride ourselves with being the best local used car dealership that offers not only quality used cars, but also best prices in the area. The combination of quality and value in our cars guarantees that you are getting the best deal on a used car in Virginia, Washington DC and Maryland. Hurry up to call us and schedule your test-drive today! ***12 MONTHS/7,500 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY AVAILABLE RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECTLY*** ***CLEAN IN AND OUT AUTOMATIC 4-SPEED TRANSMISSION*** ***POWER WINDOWS/MIRROR/DOOR LOCKS NEW MD INSPECTION*** CALL US FOR ANY QUESTION OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE. FOR IMMEDIATE RESPONSE CALL (240) 518-8709 EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. We offer financing no matter how bad your credit is (or no credit at all). We can and will get you approved. If you have questions about submitting online loan application please contact us at (240) 518-8709! About the Company:Prize Auto of Waldorf is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealers in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Prize Auto of Waldorf is dedicated to making your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in our lot. We hand pick each and every car from all the sources possible around the area and provide it to you Disclaimer:THE WARRANTY (a.k.a. SERVICE CONTRACT) COMES WITH THE PURCHASE OF THE VEHICLE AT THE LISTED PRICE PLUS THE RECONDITIONING FEE OF $799 PLUS ANY OTHER FEES AND/OR TAXES.The online listed prices are for CASH SALES only and for customers with qualified credit. ON APPROVED CREDIT! Please call us for details. Listed price for any car, truck, minivan or SUV does not include Maryland or any other state title, tax, registration fees or $299 processing fee. Prices subject to change without notice.Prize Auto of Waldorf will never sell, share, or spam your mobile number. Standard text messaging rates may apply. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Prize Auto of Waldorf will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Prize Auto of Waldorf. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.All vehicles are sold on an 'AS-IS' basis unless stated otherwise. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the vehicles and the equipment listed is made. The WARRANTY refers to Vehicle Service Contract provided by a third party. At the time of the purchase of the WARRANTY the contract is to be signed between the buyer and the third party service provider releasing Prize Auto of Waldorf of any obligations or liabilities. RETURN POLICY MAIN TERMS AND CONDITIONS:Upon the customer's decision to proceed with the exchange of the vehicle at the Dealership, the Dealership will apply any payments made by the Customer towards any other vehicle in the stock of the Dealership, LESS the TOTAL of the following:** costs of repairing any damages that occurred to the vehicle while in the customer's possession;** $299 processing fee;** $200 restocking fee;** $39 per day, from the day of delivery;** $0.54 per mile, from the odometer reading at the time of delivery. If the amount of these charges exceeds that total amount the customer paid to the Dealership, the customer will pay the balance due to the Dealership before s/he can execute the agreement to exchange vehicles. In the meantime, the charges per day will continue to accrue.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S882141057
Stock: 901050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,587$1,506 Below Market
Jake Sweeney Chevrolet - Springdale / Ohio
Meet our great looking 2008 GMC Envoy SLE2 AWD in Carbon Black Metallic and see that it is one of the most popular SUVs around. Powered by a 4.2 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 275hp coupled with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for impressive performance. This All Wheel Drive SUV keeps you situated on the road in snow, rain, or shine! This is a great machine for you while showing off double-spoke wheels, automatic headlights, and running boards.Our SLE2 trim means more comfort and convenience features than you'll know what to do with. Go ahead, check out our pictures! A sunroof, dual climate control, an awesome sound system, full power accessories, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a rear liftgate with lift glass, will all keep you wanting to cruise.Our GMC Envoy is a good choice when talking about safety. It is well-engineered and enjoyable to drive with ABS, airbags, fog lamps, and daytime running lamps providing all the comfort and safety you'll need. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S582261463
Stock: R3361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 181,880 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,500$834 Below Market
Crumps Motor - Tremonton / Utah
2008 GMC Envoy, Come see us, its worth the drive and you'll never be pressured to buy. See Our Inventory on crumps.com. Crump-Reese Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is a family owned business in operation since 1961. You'll love our no pressure sales approach and straight way of doing business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S082162193
Stock: 19U399A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 107,012 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,359$828 Below Market
College Hills Honda - Wooster / Ohio
Welcome to College Hills Honda.**FREE CAR WASHES WITH OIL CHANGES**, **FREE SHUTTLE TO WORK AND AROUND TOWN**.Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 42080 miles below market average!Thank you for viewing our inventory. We'll Fit Your Lifestyle2008 GMC Envoy 4D Sport Utility SLT Carbon Black Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S282145010
Stock: D329A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 145,431 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,549$515 Below Market
Meyer Motors - Plymouth / Wisconsin
5 Passenger! 4.2L! SLE! Sunroof! Premium Bose Sound System! Running Boards! Luggage Rack w/Crossbars! Universal Home Remote! Call Today To Arrange A Convenient Time To Take It For A Spin! Visit Www.GoMeyerMotors.Com To See Our Entire Inventory Of New Pre-Owned Vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S382129365
Stock: 7802A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,982$409 Below Market
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S582133448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,353 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerFair Deal
$4,980
Lexus of Merrillville - Merrillville / Indiana
Medium Brown Metallic 2008 GMC Envoy SLE RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L I6 SFIRecent Arrival!Visit our showroom and find out why Lexus of Merrillville is a 7 Time Elite of Lexus Award Winner!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S782142462
Stock: N01312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 146,752 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 4.2L Straight Six engine with 285hp @ 6000rpm and 276ft-lb @ 4600rpm 16mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this mid-size suv and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on the GMC Envoy are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This unit has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this vehicle. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This 2008 GMC Envoy features cruise control for long trips. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 2008 GMC Envoy . The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. With the keyless entry system on the vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. this model can handle it all. This GMC Envoy is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. Enjoy the convenience of the power liftgate on this mid-size suv. This unit comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this mid-size suv. Make room for more passengers, carry extra luggage or your favorite sports gear with the roof rack on the vehicle. The satellite radio system in this unit gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in this 2008 GMC Envoy allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. The vehicle is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S382123517
Stock: UT123517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 147,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,729
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Sle-2 Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Engine; Vortec 4.2L I6 Sfi Light Gray; Seat Trim; Deluxe Cloth Liquid Silver Metallic Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Onstar; Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2008 GMC Envoy SLE1 only has 147,212mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 4.2L I6 SFI Straight 6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2008 GMC Envoy comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Do so much more with one vehicle. This GMC Envoy gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2008 GMC Envoy: The 2008 GMC Envoy is a traditional body-on-frame SUV, which makes it attractive to buyers in the market for a mid-sized SUV with towing and off-road capability. The standard 4.2L six-cylinder engine is very capable, and a 5.3L V8 with active fuel management adds extra horsepower while being mindful of fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with Capable standard I6 engine, available V8 engine, and luxury and convenience equipment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S482230155
Stock: 82230155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 125,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,477$407 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver Mist Metallic 2008 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and youll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S382238148
Stock: M01537A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 191,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,995
Citi Auto - Deland / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S082252639
Stock: 252639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,936 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,495$203 Below Market
Southern Alfa Romeo of Norfolk - Norfolk / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S682111782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,008 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Clean CARFAX. Red Jewel Tintcoat 2008 GMC Envoy Denali **4 WHEEL DRIVE** **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM** **UPGRADED ALLOY WHEEL PACKAGE** **3RD ROW SEATING** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **LOCALLY OWNED & TRADED** 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Navigation/XM Satellite Navigation System XM Satellite Radio. Odometer is 27800 miles below market average! **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET63M182175473
Stock: 1223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,495
Griffin Ford - Waukesha / Wisconsin
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! 2008 GMC Envoy SLT Red Jewel Tintcoat **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, *NEAR MILWAUKEE WI*, **CRUISE CONTROL**, 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Why Griffin Ford? We are family owned and operated since 1960 and Southeastern Wisconsinâ s largest Ford dealership with over 500 New, Used and Budget vehicles in stock starting as low as $2,888. When you purchase a car or truck from Griffin Ford, you are more than just a customer, you become a part of our family. We will provide you with a vast selection of vehicles to choose from to fit your lifestyle needs and budget. Our Finance team, with over 75 years of combined experience and over 40 lending sources, will deliver you the best financing terms and warranty options available. And our trusted Service Department will drive with you for as long as you own your vehicle, ensuring your safety and peace of mind. Visit us today, we look forward to you joining the Griffin Ford Family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S882115025
Stock: 73780A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy
- 5(69%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(14%)
