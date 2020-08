Used 2008 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

Vaughn Cadillac - Ottumwa / Iowa

THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS - AS WAS TRADED., SOLD WITH NO GUARANTEES. This vehicle is wholesale priced to the public as an auction alternative., Vehicle will be sold strictly as is with no implied warranties or guarantees., Here are a few things we found on walk around and a quick test drive., You may find more., Runs and drives good, A/C is cold, Likely has Fluid Leaks, May Need 1 or More Bulbs, SOLD AS WAS TRADED $6000 Plus TAXES AND FEES!!, Slight Play Or Shake in Steering Wheel At Highway Speeds, Needs Rear Brakes, 1 Or More Tire Pressure Sensors Are Not Reading, Envoy SLT, 4WD. 4.2L I6 SFI Onyx Black 2008 GMC Envoy SLT Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 29189 miles below market average! Our Vaughn Best Deal Pricing skips the arguing and you get a great deal. Plus it makes buying a car fast and fun! Online Price excludes $25 title, $10 lien Fee (if applicable), and $180 Vaughn processing fee. Iowa buyers will pay Iowa Use Tax & License at delivery. Out of state buyers will be responsible to pay their local tax, license, and other fees at time they register the vehicle. Licensed Dealers buying for their inventory will pay $205 wholesale processing fee. Drive to Ottumwa and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1934. http://www.realdeal.com/9wv8s

Features and Specs:

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13S282243776

Stock: 243776

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020