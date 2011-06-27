2005 GMC Envoy Review
Pros & Cons
- Extensive list of available options, strong six-cylinder engine, user-friendly interior design.
- Numb steering, some low-grade interior pieces, sloppy handling around corners.
Other years
List Price
$8,410
Edmunds' Expert Review
A solid effort from GMC, but it still falls short of more well-rounded midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner.
2005 Highlights
For 2005, seating has been restyled and boasts comfort and quality improvements. A touchscreen DVD-based navigation system is now available. Among the new options are an audio system with CD/MP3 compatibility and full-length side curtain airbags (which replace last year's front-seat side airbags). A top-rung Denali trim is available, and includes distinctive trim, leather seating and a 5.3-liter V8 engine as standard equipment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Envoy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Michael Petti,02/20/2015
SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I had Leased a 2004 Envoy, mostly highway mileage. Towards the end of the lease had engine code for misfire cylinder4. Vehicle was turned in as the lease expired and I thought nothing of it. Purchased a Pre Owned Certified 2005 GMC Envoy SLT, in 2008. In 2010 had to replace Cam Shaft sensor, (this was early warning of problem to come). A few months ago had misfire cylinder 2, replaced the coil & plug, code cleared engine light off. Problem resolved or so I thought. Last month misfire cylinder 4, replaced coil & plug, still misfire. Had diagnosis done via computer. Low pressure in the cylinder. From the blogs on all the sites cylinder 4 & 5 seem to be issue. GM knows but dosent care Soon after the original post above. I traded in my Envoy and purchased a Honda Pilot 2012 EX-L It was a pre owned certified vehicle. I took the extended warranty with roadside assistance. All I can say is Honda stands behind thier products. There was a misfire issue Honda - Paul Miller took the vehicle gave me a loaner no questions asked. Two and a half days later I had my truck back. They also found bushings that prematurely wore out, replaced them, did a front wheel alignment, changed my oil rotated my tires and replaced a tail light. Great Service Great Product
Bruce Strickland,12/06/2015
SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this SUV, certified pre-owned, in 2008, preparing for a move to rural New Mexico. This Envoy's reliability has been flawless. It's gotten us through miles of extremely muddy roads with no problem. Last summer I had an Alpine car stereo installed for the USB and Bluetooth capability. My criticisms are rattling door panels and a poorly placed cupholder on the console. We had a painter do our interior last summer. He drives an older Envoy. 243,000 miles on the odometer, which tells me I can drive this one for quite a while. We moved to a more suburban location in Arizona last year. Much less driving. Now that the heat is on, the A/C is ice cold. The trade-in value looks pretty low; there's no need to trade it for something newer. It's still handy for carrying the occasional large item.
Johnthegmclover,07/01/2016
Denali Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I own a 2005 XUV v8 with 121,450 miles on it. I have had to replace 11 window regulators, drivers side front, mid gate, and tail gate. Funny thing is GMC says they do not have a problem with these, what with the $450 plus replacement I guess they don't have a problem. I also had to have the suspension air bags replaced at 80,000 miles. I will never buy another GMC or recommend one. The newest problem with the car (7-16-17) is with the tailgate. I have had the swing out latch replaced twice and now it is defective again, as well as the let down latch. The dealer tells me that GM has an updated latch, and I should replace all 3 of them (the price for 1 is $470.00 dollars) , they got me again. Right now my tailgate window is down and the tailgate is held closed by a strap. Seems like the replacement parts don't last to long. Will be looking to trade in on a Dodge pickup.
Lula,08/21/2004
This is my second Envoy. Great handling, super comfortable ride, plenty of interior room, and decent gas mileage kept me from buying any other SUV. Lots of extras like woodgrain interior and soft leather seating puts it right up there with the luxury vehicles.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
