I had Leased a 2004 Envoy, mostly highway mileage. Towards the end of the lease had engine code for misfire cylinder4. Vehicle was turned in as the lease expired and I thought nothing of it. Purchased a Pre Owned Certified 2005 GMC Envoy SLT, in 2008. In 2010 had to replace Cam Shaft sensor, (this was early warning of problem to come). A few months ago had misfire cylinder 2, replaced the coil & plug, code cleared engine light off. Problem resolved or so I thought. Last month misfire cylinder 4, replaced coil & plug, still misfire. Had diagnosis done via computer. Low pressure in the cylinder. From the blogs on all the sites cylinder 4 & 5 seem to be issue. GM knows but dosent care Soon after the original post above. I traded in my Envoy and purchased a Honda Pilot 2012 EX-L It was a pre owned certified vehicle. I took the extended warranty with roadside assistance. All I can say is Honda stands behind thier products. There was a misfire issue Honda - Paul Miller took the vehicle gave me a loaner no questions asked. Two and a half days later I had my truck back. They also found bushings that prematurely wore out, replaced them, did a front wheel alignment, changed my oil rotated my tires and replaced a tail light. Great Service Great Product

