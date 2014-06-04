Used 2002 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

I have a 2002 GMC Envoy with 270,000 miles. I have had for 4 years and have had no major problems with the motor or tranny. I have had to replace the valve cover gasket, rack and pinion steering, ignition coil packs, front hub assembly on both sides, windshield wiper motor, rear shocks, air shocks (once and the second time I put on springs), air compressor, starter, and water pump. However, those go out on most makes around 200,000 miles I would assume. the four wheel drive was awesome for one bad winter, but has recently stopped working electrical problem or actuator switch I am guessing ,So I would have to say for 270,000 miles and having no engine or tranny problems I cant complain.

