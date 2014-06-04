Used 2002 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me
- 200,838 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$2,695$2,362 Below Market
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
GMC 2002 Envoy SLT, Summit White with Gray Leather Interior. Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.Recent Arrival!''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S922524562
Stock: 0383-20B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 105,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,402$1,939 Below Market
Tyrrell Chevrolet - Cheyenne / Wyoming
This 2002 GMC Envoy comes equipped with, 4WD, 3.42 Axle Ratio, 4.10 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Content Theft Alarm, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Outside Heated Rear-View Mirrors, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Headlight cleaning, Headlight Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Locking Differential, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory seat, Memory Seats & Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Premium Package w/Professional Towing 1SH, Radio data system, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Rear HVAC Controls, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Rear Cargo Mat, Roof rack, Running Boards, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Radio & HVAC Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 71779 miles below market average! Sandalwood Metallic 2002 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCNow You're Thinking Smart!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S022317316
Stock: HT0162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 170,824 milesFair Deal
$5,739$332 Below Market
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This GMC Envoy is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This 2002 GMC Envoy has a 4.2 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2002 GMC Envoy has four wheel drive capabilities. This vehicle projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this unit is easy with the climate control system. This model features a HomeLink System. Easily set your speed in this 2002 GMC Envoy with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the vehicle. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. the GMC Envoy can handle it all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S222224278
Stock: EB9764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 135,432 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Elder Ford - Troy / Michigan
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Envoy SLE, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Pewter Metallic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Compass, Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Voltmeter. 2002 GMC Envoy 4D Sport Utility SLE Pewter Metallic RWD Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveMetro Detroit's FASTEST MOVING Pre-owned Inventory! Every Vehicle Priced Below Market Value! Every Trade Paid Top Dollar! GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! REPO-SLOW PAY-BANKRUPTCY-OK!Odometer is 57090 miles below market average!Dealer not responsible for missing, deleted or errors in description and pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S422320321
Stock: 34461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 63,308 miles
$5,288
Quebedeaux Buick GMC - Tucson / Arizona
Silver 2002 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD.DAILY INTERNET SPECIALS FOUND ON QBUICKGMC.COM! WAY TO GO QUEBEDEAUX!!! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 95999 miles below market average!Shop us online at http://www.qbuickgmc.com or visit us in person at 3566 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. You can also call us at 520-795-5550. Proudly serving the community of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Nogales, Marana and all of southern Arizona. Quebedeaux Buick GMC has been open and serving our community for over 60 years and we stand behind our service to our customers and our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S722500972
Stock: M69262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 291,352 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,850
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
#OS -1SE -SLT STANDARD PACKAGE (SE)39U -39 INDIGO BLUE METALLIC6DA -COMP FRT LH COMPUTER SEL SUSP7DA -COMP FRT RH COMPUTER SEL SUSP8DM -COMP RR LH COMPUTER SEL SUSP922 -DARK PEWTER92I -DARK PEWTER INTERIOR TRIM9DL -COMP RR RH COMPUTER SEL SUSPAAB -DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGEAJ1 -DEEP TINTED GLASSAJ7 -DRIVER/PASS FRT & SIDE AIR BAGSAM9 -REAR SPLIT FOLDING SEATAP9 -CONVENIENCE NETAR9 -DELUXE FRONT BUCKET SEATSAU0 -REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEMAXP -MPV VIN IDENTIFICATIONB30 -WHEELHOUSING & FLR CARPETINGB32 -FRONT COLOR-KEYED FLOOR MATSB33 -REAR COLOR-KEYED FLOOR MATSBVE -RUNNING BOARDSC49 -ELECTRIC REAR WINDOW DEFOGGERC5N -GVW RATING - 5750 LBSCE4 -HEADLAMP WASHERSCJ2 -AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLD25 -LIGHT-SENSITIVE HTD PWR OSRV MIRRORSDAY -ASSEMBLY PLANT MORAINE OHIODD7 -LIGHT-SENSITIVE ISRV MIRRORDK7 -CUSTOM INTERIOR ROOF CONSOLEEVA -EVAP EMISSION REQUIREMENTFE9 -50-STATE LOW EMISSION VEHICLEG80 -LOCKING DIFFERENTIALGU6 -REAR AXLE - 3.42 RATIOJF8 -4-WHEEL POWER DISC BRAKESK34 -ELECTRONIC SPEED CONTROLKG4 -150 AMP GENERATORLL8 -VORTEC 4200 INLINE 6 CYL ENGINEM30 -4-SPD AUTO TRANS W/ OVERDRIVE AND ELECTRONIC CONTROLN40 -POWER STEERINGN77 -17X7 DELUXE ALUMINUM WHEELSN79 -STEEL WHEEL FULL SIZE SPARENF7 -FEDERAL EMISSION SYSTEMQTM -P245/65R17 ALS BW TIRESRYJ -RETRACTABLE CARGO AREA COVERSLM -STOCK ORDERSSTW -STEERING WHEEL CONTROLST61 -DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPST96 -FRONT FOG LAMPST98 -VIN IDENTIFICATION NUMBERTB4 -LIFTGATE/LIFTGLASS BODYU68 -DRIVER INFO CENTERU84 -SIDE WINDOW ANTENNAUE1 -ONSTAR COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM INCL 1 YR SAFE & SOUND PLANUG1 -HOMELINK/TRIP COMPUTERUK6 -REAR AUDIO HEADPHONE JACKS AND CONTROLSUP0 -ETR AM/FM STEREO CD/CASSETTE WITH THEFT LOCK AUTO TONE CONTROLSEEK/SCAN AND CLOCK (REPLACES STD/OPT PKG RADIO)V40 -POWER PASSENGER SEATV73 -STATEMENT OF CERT. U.S.VXS -COMPLETE VEHICLE LABELYC6 -SLT DECORYD3 -BASE EQUIP FOR SCH GVW PLATEYD5 -FRONT SPRING - BASE EQUIPMENTYD6 -REAR SPRING - BASE EQUIPMENTZ88 -GMC TRUCK NAMEPLATEZQ3 -TILT WHEEL AND SPEED CONTROLZW7 -PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSIONZY1 -SOLID PAINT Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S922206537
Stock: 2962B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2017
- 201,642 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$5,500
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
SLTEnvoyGMC2002New Arrival! If you've been searching for just the right 2002 GMC Envoy SLT, then stop your search right here. This is a outstanding SUV that is guaranteed to keep on chugging along for years and years. You will not be disappointed when you see this SUV***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S322445629
Stock: M1414C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 114,027 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Dewey Griffin Subaru - Bellingham / Washington
2002 GMC Envoy SLT Onyx Black 4WD Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive4WD, 17" x 7" Deluxe Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Content Theft Alarm, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Sliding Sunroof, Electrochromic Outside Heated Rear-View Mirrors, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, Enhanced Package 1SF, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Headlight cleaning, Headlight Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Locking Differential, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory seat, Memory Seats & Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Rear HVAC Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Rear Cargo Mat, Roof rack, Running Boards, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Radio & HVAC Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD.Come to deweygriffinsubaru.com To See Our Specials!!! Call us at 360-734-8700 For Help with Any of Our Departments!!UNLIMITED FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG AS YOU OWN YOUR CAR!!We have a 5 of 5 Star Rating on Kelly Blue Book and DealerRater!! With scores like that -you KNOW we put Customers First!!,See us on our Facebook Page.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S222301649
Stock: 2008171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 188,727 miles
$4,825
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
4.2L (256) Dohc Sfi 24-Valve I6 Vortec 4200 Engine W/Variable Valve Timing This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S922492244
Stock: 22492244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 106,137 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2002 GMC Envoy SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/256 engine will keep you going. This GMC Envoy features the following options: SOLID EXTERIOR PAINT (STD), SLE DECOR -inc: *Contents listed in STD Equipment* (STD), RECLINING HIGH-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat (STD), LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, speed-sensitive volume, (6)-speakers, ENHANCED PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SLE decor, ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc/ cassette/auto tone control, content theft alarm, 8-way pwr front passenger seat, DELUXE CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, 5550# GVWR (2950 front/3200 rear), springs (3100 front/3200 rear), axles (2950 front/ 3200 rear) (STD), and 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S222320236
Stock: 26138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 137,621 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,500$842 Below Market
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Indigo Blue Metallic 2003 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43952 miles below market average! THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S932291073
Stock: 201481B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 179,850 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,490$664 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Local Home Delivery Available!, 4WD. Pewter Metallic 2003 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S732383816
Stock: SR-I06816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 117,220 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,988$488 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 2003 GMC Envoy SLT for the family!This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 4.2L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S832332843
Stock: c049424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 207,716 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,995
Bacons Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S832196486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,568
Holzhauer GMC - Nashville / Illinois
2003 GMC Envoy SLT Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD Summit White17 x 7 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Front fog lights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Premium Leather Seat Trim, RainSense Front Intermittent Wipers, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, SLT Comfort and Convenience Package.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S132295005
Stock: 295005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 64,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,989
Star Buick GMC - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 4WD, ABS brakes, Automatic Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Compass, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors w/Memory, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry. 2003 GMC Envoy SLT Summit White Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4D Sport Utility Recent Arrival!Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from We can have any vehicle from any of our dealerships here waiting for you within 24 hours ! Just Call 1-215-536-1900 or visit our website at www.starofquakertown.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S732247945
Stock: Q200074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 54,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Come see this 2003 GMC Envoy SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine will keep you going. This GMC Envoy features the following options: WHEELS, 4 - 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: center caps & steel spare, TRAVEL NOTE DIGITAL RECORDER, LOCATED IN OVERHEAD CONSOLE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), TRACTION ASSIST SYSTEM, ELECTRONIC, TIRES, P245/65R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, REAR LOAD-LEVELING -inc: air compressor in rear compartment, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, LUXURY RIDE -inc: 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks, front & rear urethane jounce bumpers, front & rear stabilizer bars (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC w/express-open & wind deflector, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM, and SLT DECOR -inc: *Contents listed in STD Equipment* (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S732182520
Stock: T32182520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 135,245 miles
$5,364
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 4WD. Onyx Black 2003 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 26770 miles below market average!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S832344653
Stock: 20636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
