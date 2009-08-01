Used 2009 GMC Envoy
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine lineup, comfortable ride for a traditional SUV, plenty of features, good ergonomics.
- Numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, sloppy handling around corners, subpar frontal crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it provides strong performance, a roomy cabin and plentiful features, the 2009 GMC Envoy nonetheless lags behind the class leaders in terms of handling dynamics and overall interior quality.
Vehicle overview
With so many stylish and luxurious crossover SUVs now populating showrooms, it's hard to believe that the original SUVs were rather bland vehicles based on pickup trucks. The reason for the crossovers' success is that they are generally superior to old-school utes in the areas that matter most to consumers: cabin space, fuel efficiency and ride and handling dynamics. There are still truck-based SUVs available, however, that offer greater off-road capability and higher towing capacities. For those who need such a work horse, GMC offers the 2009 Envoy.
As an upscale twin to sister division Chevrolet's TrailBlazer midsize SUV, the Envoy offers fancier styling, a more luxurious cabin and more standard features. And being a traditional SUV, the Envoy offers low-range gearing in its four-wheel-drive version. It also means a choice of burly engines and stout body-on-frame construction that allows a generous towing capacity.
On one hand, the 2009 GMC Envoy is modern in the sense that it offers desirable high-tech features such as a navigation system, a DVD entertainment system and stability control. But on the other, there's no getting around the fact that this platform (now in its eighth year) is about as dated (and refined) as grunge rock.
We'll acknowledge that the Envoy has respectable performance, a supple ride and a roomy cabin, but a closer look reveals that it falls short of its rivals when it comes to driving dynamics and interior quality. Furthermore, the Envoy's steering lacks road feel, and its handling is sloppy when pressed. As such, if you need a traditional midsize SUV, there are more well-rounded choices out there, such as the Ford Explorer/Mercury Mountaineer twins and the Toyota 4Runner. And if you don't need one, consider a crossover. GMC's own Acadia, for instance, offers a roomier, higher-quality cabin, third-row seating and better fuel economy.
GMC Envoy models
The 2009 GMC Envoy is a midsize SUV that's offered in three trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali. The SLE features 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone air-conditioning, a CD player, satellite radio, full power accessories, keyless entry and OnStar telematics. The plush SLT adds a power driver seat with memory, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic climate control, leather seating and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The Denali adds a unique honeycomb grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear suspension, power-adjustable pedals, heated seats, a power passenger seat and a Bose audio system.
A variety of options packages are available on the SLE, such as the SLE-2 package that includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power driver seat, a roof rack, an overhead console and power-folding heated side mirrors. Many of the SLT's and Denali's standard features are optional on the SLE. Optional for all are a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and the sunroof. Only the SLT and Denali, however, offer a navigation system.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
SLE and SLT trims are powered by a 4.2-liter inline-6 with an output of 291 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The Denali packs a 5.3-liter V8 that pumps out 302 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. Although the transmission is just a four-speed unit, it's matched perfectly to these burly engines and delivers firm, precise gearchanges.
All Envoy trims offer buyers a choice of either two- or four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the six-cylinder Envoy can tow up to 5,800 pounds, while the V8 can tow up to 6,600 pounds. Fuel economy estimates for the 2WD Envoys are 14 mpg city /20 mpg highway. The six and the V8 are rated the same, thanks to the V8's cylinder deactivation technology that shuts down four cylinders under light load conditions (such as freeway cruising).
Safety
Antilock disc brakes, stability control and head curtain airbags are standard across the board.
In government crash tests, the 2009 GMC Envoy earned five stars (the best possible) for its protection of front and rear passengers in the side impact test. However, that agency's frontal impact tests resulted in a subpar three-star rating for the driver and a four-star rating for the front passenger. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated GMC's midsize SUV "Marginal" (second lowest) after conducting its frontal offset crash test.
Driving
On the road, the 2009 GMC Envoy delivers a well-cushioned ride that most shoppers will like. Unfortunately, the steering offers little in the way of road feel, and handling is sloppy around corners due to the overly soft suspension. Off-road, the Envoy is capable of tackling the moderate terrain owners are likely to encounter while accessing trailheads and campsites. Ultimately, the most enjoyable aspect of the Envoy is its peppy performance that comes by way of its brawny engine lineup.
Interior
The Envoy's spacious cabin easily accommodates five adults, but there is no third-seat option. Brushed metallic and, on the Denali, wood-tone accents dress up the interior. But that luxurious effect is sullied somewhat by the use of low-grade plastics on the dash and door panels. The rear seat is split 60/40 and folds for cargo-loading flexibility. With those seats folded, the Envoy has a maximum cargo capacity of 80 cubic feet.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 GMC Envoy.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- towing
- sound system
- ride quality
- brakes
- dashboard
- acceleration
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- maintenance & parts
- warranty
- doors
- seats
- cup holders
- value
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned new suv's for almost 20 years. Many makes and models. The envoy is the best in it's size. Where else can you find a 4x4 that will pull over 5000 pounds and still have all the creature comforts. I was driving a low mileage trail blazer when i found out they were stopping the envoy and trailblazer. I immediately started looking for a 4x4. it took almost a month before the right suv and deal came in. Why GM stopped making it is one of many reasons GM is in trouble. They felt that the Acadia was a replacement...Go drive one and you will find out how bad it's visability is and lack of towing.
I own a 2009 GMC Envoy. I pull a 22ft Key West boat with it. I would like to replace it but can't find any SUV under $55k that will measure up to my Envoy. Its very comfortable and is a great vehicle.
I enjoy the upgraded cabin and seating. Controls are very ergonomic, and bluetooth is a real plus for this car. Sound system is top notch. Good acceleration and braking. 4WD is a dream. Broke the SUV in with a 2000 mile trip and initial gas mileage was 18 mpg for city/highway. GM finally got the Envoy/Trailazer right, and they discontinue it. Go figure.
Used to have an '09 Envoy SLE 4 wheel drive, loved the car but due to financial reasons I traded this vehicle in for a more affordable, efficient vehicle. The drive was smooth, Bose stereo was good, even a Hitch came standard although I never used it.
Features & Specs
|SLE 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 5300 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the GMC Envoy a good car?
Is the GMC Envoy reliable?
Is the 2009 GMC Envoy a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 GMC Envoy?
The least-expensive 2009 GMC Envoy is the 2009 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,625.
Other versions include:
- SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,625
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $32,760
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $38,670
- SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,480
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $35,615
- Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $36,535
What are the different models of GMC Envoy?
More about the 2009 GMC Envoy
Used 2009 GMC Envoy Overview
The Used 2009 GMC Envoy is offered in the following submodels: Envoy SUV. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2009 GMC Envoy?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 GMC Envoy and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Envoy 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Envoy.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 GMC Envoy and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Envoy featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2009 GMC Envoy?
Which 2009 GMC Envoys are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 GMC Envoy for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2009 Envoys listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,965 and mileage as low as 97336 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 GMC Envoy.
Can't find a new 2009 GMC Envoys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Envoy for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,712.
Find a new GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,706.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2009 GMC Envoy?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related Used 2009 GMC Envoy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons