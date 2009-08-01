Vehicle overview

With so many stylish and luxurious crossover SUVs now populating showrooms, it's hard to believe that the original SUVs were rather bland vehicles based on pickup trucks. The reason for the crossovers' success is that they are generally superior to old-school utes in the areas that matter most to consumers: cabin space, fuel efficiency and ride and handling dynamics. There are still truck-based SUVs available, however, that offer greater off-road capability and higher towing capacities. For those who need such a work horse, GMC offers the 2009 Envoy.

As an upscale twin to sister division Chevrolet's TrailBlazer midsize SUV, the Envoy offers fancier styling, a more luxurious cabin and more standard features. And being a traditional SUV, the Envoy offers low-range gearing in its four-wheel-drive version. It also means a choice of burly engines and stout body-on-frame construction that allows a generous towing capacity.

On one hand, the 2009 GMC Envoy is modern in the sense that it offers desirable high-tech features such as a navigation system, a DVD entertainment system and stability control. But on the other, there's no getting around the fact that this platform (now in its eighth year) is about as dated (and refined) as grunge rock.

We'll acknowledge that the Envoy has respectable performance, a supple ride and a roomy cabin, but a closer look reveals that it falls short of its rivals when it comes to driving dynamics and interior quality. Furthermore, the Envoy's steering lacks road feel, and its handling is sloppy when pressed. As such, if you need a traditional midsize SUV, there are more well-rounded choices out there, such as the Ford Explorer/Mercury Mountaineer twins and the Toyota 4Runner. And if you don't need one, consider a crossover. GMC's own Acadia, for instance, offers a roomier, higher-quality cabin, third-row seating and better fuel economy.