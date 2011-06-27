  1. Home
1999 GMC Envoy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of standard features, GM's OnStar system is optional.
  • No V8 available, add-ons can contribute to squeaks and rattles.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

GMC has been positioning itself as the premium truck division for three years running, so it should be no surprise that last year GMC dolled-up a four-door, four-wheel drive Jimmy and packed it full of fancy touches, calling it the Envoy. This year, GMC's upscale compact sport-utility vehicle adds minor feature enhancements to its already staggering list of standard equipment.

Motivated by the same 190-horse Vortec 4.3-liter V6 and four-speed automatic transmission that's found in the Jimmy, the Envoy disguises its rugged underpinnings with full-wrap body cladding, molded wheel flares and a monochrome paint scheme. Envoy also has a unique body-colored front bumper/fascia with upper and lower grilles, chrome accents, round fog lamps and integrated tow hooks. Out back there's a step bumper with integrated trailer hitch, as well as a rear spoiler whose rearward edge incorporates a neon Center High Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL), although rear-end styling is hardly distinctive enough to tell it apart from any other GM compact sport-utility.

Envoy features High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps. These lamps emit a true-white light that is brighter, lasts longer and uses less electricity than halogen bulbs. They offer more than two-and-a-half times the light emitted by halogen bulbs and provide a longer, wider beam. Other standard equipment on the Envoy includes Next Generation driver and passenger airbags, the PassLock theft deterrent system, keyless remote entry, electronic climate control, retained accessory power, self-dimming outside heated mirrors and tinted glass behind the B-pillars. There's even a built-in air compressor as part of the standard Premium Luxury Ride suspension package that includes an automatic load-leveling system.

Inside you'll find a variety of luxury touches, including Zebrano wood trim and heated Nuance leather power seating with the "Envoy'' badge stitched into the headrests. Designers sought a cockpit theme by putting the gauges on a semicircular cluster and angling the instrument panel 15 degrees toward the driver. The center console can hold a cell phone, while the overhead unit includes a three-button HomeLink transmitter. The standard sound system is none other than GM's Premium Bose unit, with CD player and high-tech Bose Nd speakers for deep bass tones.

For '99, Envoy's four-wheel drive system now employs GM's new AutoTrac two-speed active transfer case, which allows for automatic shifting from all-wheel drive to four-wheel drive when road conditions warrant. (It also allows the Envoy to be towed behind, say, a motor home, without having to disconnect the propshaft.) Plus, there's a new Tow/Haul button on the transmission shift lever that adjusts the shift points in the electronically controlled automatic when the vehicle is heavily loaded or towing a trailer.

GMC packs tons of standard equipment on this sport-ute (among the rare options are a power sunroof and GM's dealer-installed OnStar mobile communications system) and wraps it with a cleanly upscale look. Priced competitively in this segment, the Envoy is one to look at if you are thinking along the lines of a Ford Explorer Limited, or perhaps the Infiniti QX4.

1999 Highlights

After its debut as General Motors' high-end compact SUV last year, the GMC Envoy gets equipment upgrades for '99. A new mini-module for the driver airbag allows for steering wheel radio controls, and the turn signal stalk now incorporates a flash-to-pass headlamp feature. Heated, eight-way power front seating is improved, thanks to available two-position memory for the driver and power recliners. A liftgate ajar telltale resides in the instrument cluster, and the outside rearview mirrors have been redesigned, featuring electrochromic dimming and power-folding capability. GM's advanced AutoTrac active transfer case is now standard, while a new shift lever-mounted button selects a tow/haul mode to optimize transmission shift points. There are three new metallic exterior paint colors: Topaz Gold, Meadow Green and Indigo Blue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 GMC Envoy.

5(20%)
4(60%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everything I dreamed of but mileage!
Molefi,08/03/2002
When I got it there was two minor problems. One the gas gage stopped moving at 3/4 tank, there was also a leak in the rear gear box. Both were fixed cheerfully. The ride is smooth and even though it's a six there seems to be plenty under the hood. I still would like an 8. I bought it and I can't keep it from the wife, she's as happy as I am.
shady
esclade,03/31/2004
this vehicle looks good but expensive to maintain. if your headlight goes out you go to the store and buy a new one for about $12 i on the other hand have to go to a dealership and spend $2,000. thats for one. i've probably thrown $9000 into it since i've had it and i bought it off lease with only 22000 miles on it. there is some good features to the truck that you don't find on many. but theres no power drivers seat.
My $5700 bargaine
bigbux98,04/25/2008
I paid $5700 for my Envoy, with 77,000 miles on it. It was in very good condition and so far, I have had to replace one ball joint. Other than that, it has been dead reliable. I pray I never get to see a $2000 headlight replacement.
great features
esclade,05/27/2003
a lot of features on this truck make it stand out from the rest in its field for instance power folding driver and passenger mirrors, built in 6 disc changer up front, a built in air compressor in the back, and you can't forget about the headlights.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 GMC Envoy

Used 1999 GMC Envoy Overview

The Used 1999 GMC Envoy is offered in the following submodels: Envoy SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 GMC Envoy?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 GMC Envoys are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 GMC Envoy for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 GMC Envoy.

Can't find a used 1999 GMC Envoys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Envoy for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,296.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,573.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Envoy for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,797.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,754.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 GMC Envoy?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

