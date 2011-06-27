I have enjoyed a lot about this car. I got it Jan of 2007 and it has been in the shop 2 or 3 times totaling about $2000. It's fun to drive and looks great but has broken down on me enough that I am now shopping for something else. The first repair was $1000 to reprogram the computer something or other. Then the battery died. The rubber around the doors has almost all fallen off, the power seat control panel just fell of the other day, and the cd player does not work. All sorts of check lights go on and off in the dash all the time and I still can't figure out how to work all the lighting! Like I said, pretty car and fun to have! And not all bad but personally not worth the monthly note!

Read more