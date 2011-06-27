  1. Home
2004 GMC Envoy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of cool options, strong six-cylinder power, attractive interior design.
  • Numb steering, low-grade interior pieces, sloppy handling around corners.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid effort from GMC, but it still falls short of more well-rounded midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer and Toyota 4Runner.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Envoy adds several items to the options list, including XM Satellite Radio (and a new stereo to accommodate it), a DVD-based navigation system and adjustable pedals. There are also a few minor equipment changes this year. In SLE models, the door trim is now vinyl instead of cloth, and lumbar adjustment for the front seats is two-way manual rather than the previous four-way feature. Additionally, there is no longer a power outlet in the cargo area, and SLE badging will no longer grace the B-pillars. SLT models also get a revised steering wheel. Lastly, when playing a DVD in Envoys with the optional entertainment system, you can now hear it through the audio system in addition to the wireless headphones.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Envoy.

5(67%)
4(19%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.5
191 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 191 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Truck on the Road
04ennyslt,12/11/2014
After reading others' reviews of the Envoy, I have a few comments. For people complaining of "knocking underneath, rough shifting" get your front suspension checked (tie rods/hubs...) I'm 20, make $10 an hour, These are NOT EXPENSIVE TO FIX (Cheapo's, come one, seriously, though.) Not only is this truck WAY better looking than any 4Runner, Explorer, Whatever; but it has THE SMOOTHEST ride quality out of any Comparable SUV I have ever Ridden in (I've ridden in a ton of SUVs). My Envoy has 170,000 miles and I have yet to experience a smoother riding vehicle. If you go to a reliable service center, you will realize this is one of the best late model trucks on the road today.
94000 miles of no repairs
ron9311,08/18/2009
Bought it new, 94k+ miles and no repairs 1st set of brakes @ 60K, 1 battery, 2 trans flushes. It's seen the dealer once for a small recall item and headlight bulb replacement. This vehicle has a dual personality. The body is a rugged truck-like body on frame design but the in-line 6 is more like a BMW engine. It's smooth and docile until you punch it. Once it downshifts all hell (and the 290 hp)breaks loose. Unlike most SUV engines its torque peaks @ 4700 rpm and it loves to rev. All and all its been a great vehicle.
A good SUV
jbmiller,07/07/2008
I was leery of the I6 but it performs well at 275 hp. Gas miles are good for a vehicle of this size. If you've never had a information center option-get it, it's great. Controls mirrors, seats, lights, headlights, tilt down rear view mirror, etc. Mine has leather but it's not necessary. All in all the only problem I had was a bad temp sender for the driver/pass ac control. They fixed for no charge. Ive had a good experience with this vehicle.
Good and Bad
Ray,07/15/2008
I have enjoyed a lot about this car. I got it Jan of 2007 and it has been in the shop 2 or 3 times totaling about $2000. It's fun to drive and looks great but has broken down on me enough that I am now shopping for something else. The first repair was $1000 to reprogram the computer something or other. Then the battery died. The rubber around the doors has almost all fallen off, the power seat control panel just fell of the other day, and the cd player does not work. All sorts of check lights go on and off in the dash all the time and I still can't figure out how to work all the lighting! Like I said, pretty car and fun to have! And not all bad but personally not worth the monthly note!
See all 191 reviews of the 2004 GMC Envoy
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2004 GMC Envoy

Used 2004 GMC Envoy Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Envoy is offered in the following submodels: Envoy SUV. Available styles include SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 GMC Envoy?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 GMC Envoy trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLE is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 71712 and71712 miles.

