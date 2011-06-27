We purchased our 2008 GMC Envoy SLT with 10,000 miles on it and one year old. Now we have over 250,000 on it and would not trade it for anything new and free. The best way to describe the old school, body on frame, straight six SUV is SOLID. For work I have the opportunity to rent many vehicles and nothing comes close to the solid feel and stump pulling power of GM's Envoy and Trail blazer twin. My brother in law is a master mechanic and shop owner and rather than purchase a new vehicle (which he could easily afford) he chose a well cared for Trail Blazer. He is highly impressed with the bullet proof power train rugged body on frame design. I can attest it feels like you are driving a SUBSTANTIAL vehicle. The mass of power available at the slightest touch of the gas verifies what I read. The truck engine in these SUVs were over built by GM. The solid axle always stays put and signals when you are adrift in the lane resulting in a reassuring ride and stable tracking regardless of the highway condition. Newer vehicle designs may give you more storage pockets and cup holders but I value solid construction and indestructible power train as more important for getting you from A to B. Comfort is exceptionable and everything is quiet and solid inside the car. Repairs have been limited to a cracked exhaust manifold and wires chewed up by a demented squirrel. I would strongly lean toward buying a well cared for Envoy over a new vehicle just because they simply don't build them like this any more. UPDATE AS OF 1-13-17---- Our Envoy has now 250000 miles on it. Everything still works. Have not had to fix or replace anything, (no lie). Still has the original muffler, shocks, A/C freon. I change the oil and have had all other fluids changed as advised by GM. A great great car.

Read more