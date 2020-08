Used 2003 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan

Indigo Blue Metallic 2003 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43952 miles below market average! THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13S932291073

Stock: 201481B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020