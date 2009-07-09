Used 2003 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 137,621 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$842 Below Market
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Indigo Blue Metallic 2003 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43952 miles below market average! THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S932291073
Stock: 201481B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 179,850 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490$664 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Local Home Delivery Available!, 4WD. Pewter Metallic 2003 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S732383816
Stock: SR-I06816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 117,220 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988$488 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 2003 GMC Envoy SLT for the family!This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 4.2L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S832332843
Stock: c049424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 207,716 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Bacons Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S832196486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,568
Holzhauer GMC - Nashville / Illinois
2003 GMC Envoy SLT Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD Summit White17 x 7 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Front fog lights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Premium Leather Seat Trim, RainSense Front Intermittent Wipers, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, SLT Comfort and Convenience Package.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S132295005
Stock: 295005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 64,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,989
Star Buick GMC - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, 4WD, ABS brakes, Automatic Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Compass, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors w/Memory, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry. 2003 GMC Envoy SLT Summit White Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4D Sport Utility Recent Arrival!Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from We can have any vehicle from any of our dealerships here waiting for you within 24 hours ! Just Call 1-215-536-1900 or visit our website at www.starofquakertown.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S732247945
Stock: Q200074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 54,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Come see this 2003 GMC Envoy SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine will keep you going. This GMC Envoy features the following options: WHEELS, 4 - 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: center caps & steel spare, TRAVEL NOTE DIGITAL RECORDER, LOCATED IN OVERHEAD CONSOLE, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), TRACTION ASSIST SYSTEM, ELECTRONIC, TIRES, P245/65R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, REAR LOAD-LEVELING -inc: air compressor in rear compartment, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, LUXURY RIDE -inc: 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks, front & rear urethane jounce bumpers, front & rear stabilizer bars (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC w/express-open & wind deflector, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM SPEAKER SYSTEM, and SLT DECOR -inc: *Contents listed in STD Equipment* (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S732182520
Stock: T32182520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 135,245 miles
$5,364
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. 4WD. Onyx Black 2003 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 26770 miles below market average!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S832344653
Stock: 20636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 92,147 miles
$3,955
Prime Auto Sales - Uniontown / Ohio
4.2L SIX CYLINDER! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! 92,000 MILES! CLEAN INTERIOR! POWER WINDOWS! TOW PACKAGE! CD PLAYER! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE AT PRIMEAUTOSALESLLC.COM! CALL 3308186421!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S832236663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,807 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,994
Todd Wenzel Chevrolet - Hudsonville / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Chevrolet is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Onyx Black 2003 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and youll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13SX32414671
Stock: PC20159B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 92,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,895
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Only 92,231 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy delivers a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4 - 17" X 7" (43.2 cm X 17.8 cm) CUSTOM ALUMINUM -inc: center caps & steel spare (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P245/65R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD).*This GMC Envoy Comes Equipped with These Options *SUSPENSION PACKAGE, LUXURY RIDE -inc: 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks, front & rear urethane jounce bumpers, front & rear stabilizer bars (STD), SLE COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: (UP0) sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo w/CD player & cassette, rear cargo mat & content theft-deterrent system , SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CD PLAYER & CASSETTE -inc: seek-&-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, Radio Data System (RDS) & 8-speakers, SLE DECOR -inc: *Contents listed in STD Equipment* (STD), SEATS, FRONT DELUXE CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS -inc: driver & front power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints & 8-way power on driver's side w/power recliner & passenger manual recline, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER PASSENGER 8-WAY, REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID (STD), MIRRORS, OUTSIDE REARVIEW, FOLDAWAY, POWER, HEATED, LUGGAGE RACK, ROOFTOP, ADJUSTABLE w/cross bars.*Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Envoy come see us at Lakewood Happy Motors, 5900 West Colfax, Lakewood, CO 80214. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S032399887
Stock: 30260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2018
- 200,838 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,695$2,362 Below Market
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
GMC 2002 Envoy SLT, Summit White with Gray Leather Interior. Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.Recent Arrival!''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S922524562
Stock: 0383-20B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 156,998 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$2,293 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 GMC Envoy 4dr 4dr 4WD SLE features a 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S642290528
Stock: AAW-290528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 105,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,402$1,939 Below Market
Tyrrell Chevrolet - Cheyenne / Wyoming
This 2002 GMC Envoy comes equipped with, 4WD, 3.42 Axle Ratio, 4.10 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Content Theft Alarm, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Outside Heated Rear-View Mirrors, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Headlight cleaning, Headlight Washers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Locking Differential, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory seat, Memory Seats & Mirrors, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Premium Package w/Professional Towing 1SH, Radio data system, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Rear HVAC Controls, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Rear Cargo Mat, Roof rack, Running Boards, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Radio & HVAC Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4WD. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 71779 miles below market average! Sandalwood Metallic 2002 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCNow You're Thinking Smart!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S022317316
Stock: HT0162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 161,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,469$1,949 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2004 GMC Envoy SLT Onyx Black Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF/MOONROOF, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S242103270
Stock: MG20184A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 131,926 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$999 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*One Owner*, *Bluetooth *, *Heated Seats*, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, *Leather Seating*, Alloy Wheels, 4WD.Thank you for taking a look at our GMC Envoy. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S742277755
Stock: 27229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 180,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,498$521 Below Market
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
2004 GMC ENVOY SLE 4WD 4 DOOR SUV, PERFECT DAILY DRIVER, NEWLY INSPECTED, COLD AC, CLEAN CAR FAX, THIS IS A NICE LOCAL TRADE IN. HAS POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS. ALLOY WHEELS, LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, COME BY AND DRIVE TODAY!!!!! CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S942103539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,220 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995
Zeigler Ford - Lowell / Michigan
**LOCAL TRADE**LEATHER INTERIOR WITH MOONROOF**FOUR WHEEL DRIVE**TOWING PACKAGE**Indigo Blue Metallic 2004 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC *LEATHER, *MOONROOF, *LOCAL TRADE, *NON SMOKER, *FULLY SERVICED, *TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, 4WD.YOUR BEST PRICE on ANY NEW FORD is Always at Zeigler Ford-Lowell. HOME OF THE BEST PRICE GUARANTEE ON ANY NEW FORD & GET THE MOST MONEY FOR YOUR TRADE! Recent Arrival!At Zeigler Ford, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE & GUARANTEED FINANCING, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 172 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Pre-Owned Ford Vehicles 2017-2016-2015-2014-2013-2012-2011-2010 Ford Escapes, Fusions, Focus, Edges, Flex, F- Series, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks and more For sale. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by calling 616-897-8431 to schedule a test drive. Read our customer reviews at www.hzlowell.com/reviews or visit us on the web at www.hzlowell.com, or stop by today, located at 11979 East Fulton, Lowell, MI 49331. We are proud to service customer's saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fees. Serving Michigan and all of our surrounding cities like Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland, Wyoming, & including West Michigan, and anywhere in the great state of Michigan. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Ford-"FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S842142350
Stock: L16694A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy
- 5(64%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(4%)
