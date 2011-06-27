  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(68)
2006 GMC Envoy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extensive options list, strong six-cylinder engine, available V8 power, user-friendly interior design.
  • Numb steering, low-grade interior materials, sloppy handling around corners.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Envoy is a solid effort from GMC, but it still falls short of more well-rounded midsize SUVs.

Vehicle overview

The Envoy nameplate dates back to 1998 when GMC introduced a gussied-up version of its standard Jimmy SUV to appeal to buyers looking for an upscale ride. Even with a strong V6 and options aplenty, however, the first GMC Envoy was totally outclassed by its competition. The Jimmy name was dropped in 2002, and the Envoy became GMC's only midsize SUV. That was also the year the Envoy received an extensive redesign. It now comes to the table with specifications and features that allow it to compete more favorably against its arch rival, the Explorer (also fully redesigned in 2002). A longer and wider body gives the Envoy a substantial look, while providing considerably more room for passengers and cargo inside.

The 2006 GMC Envoy represents a vast improvement over its predecessor, but ultimately, it doesn't measure up to competitors such as the Explorer or 4Runner. While its handsome exterior and roomy interior may attract consumers, GMC needs to come up with a better compromise between cushy ride quality and confident handling; specifically, it should lose some of the former to gain some of the latter. The company also needs to take a look at the materials used inside the cabin -- too many of them are of dubious quality for a vehicle in this price range. The midsize SUV class is populated with extremely capable vehicles, and unfortunately, the Envoy has yet to prove that it's got what it takes to overtake the segment leaders.

2006 GMC Envoy models

The four-door GMC Envoy seats five and comes in three trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali. SLE versions come with a cloth interior; dual-zone manual air conditioning; a CD player; power windows, mirrors and locks; keyless entry; and 17-inch wheels. SLT models are loaded with just about every feature available including a driver information center, automatic climate control, leather seating and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with radio and climate controls, just to name a few. The Denali adds unique trim inside and out, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable pedals, heated seats and a Bose audio system. The Envoy also offers a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a DVD-based navigation system, upgraded audio systems and satellite radio as options.

2006 Highlights

Changes to the 2006 GMC Envoy include new 18-inch alloy wheels for the Denali trim and the addition of stability control, OnStar and cruise control to the standard equipment list of all Envoys.

Performance & mpg

SLE and SLT Envoys are powered by a 4.2-liter, inline six-cylinder engine. Rated at 291 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, this engine outpowers most of its competitors' V8s, let alone their V6 offerings. It's connected to a well-designed four-speed automatic transmission that delivers firm, precise shifts. Both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive models are available. Properly equipped, the six-cylinder Envoy can tow 6,300 pounds. The Denali ups the ante with a 5.3-liter V8 that pumps out 300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque, and it can tow up to 6,600 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control are standard on all Envoys, while full-length head curtain airbags are optional. There are three-point seatbelts at all five seating locations. When equipped with the optional airbags, the GMC Envoy earned five stars (the best possible) for its protection of front and rear passengers in NHTSA's side-impact test. Frontal-impact tests resulted in a three-star rating for driver and four stars for front-passenger protection. The IIHS rated the vehicle "Marginal" (second lowest) after conducting its frontal offset crash test.

Driving

Out on the road, the 2006 GMC Envoy delivers a well-cushioned ride that most shoppers will like. Unfortunately, the steering offers little in the way of road feel, and handling is sloppy around corners. Off-road, the Envoy is capable of tackling the typical obstacles one encounters while trying to access trailheads and campsites. Ultimately, the most enjoyable aspect of this utility vehicle is its brawny engine choices.

Interior

Inside, the Envoy's cabin offers plenty of room for five adult passengers. Brushed nickel accents grace the console and instrument panel, and wood accents add a touch of class to the uplevel Denali trim. Materials quality has improved over the years, but unfortunately, cheap plastic still dominates the dashboard and door panels. The 60/40-split rear seats fold for cargo-loading flexibility; with the seats folded, the GMC Envoy has a maximum cargo-carrying capacity of 80 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 GMC Envoy.

5(51%)
4(24%)
3(12%)
2(10%)
1(3%)
4.1
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 GMC Envoy 4.2 I6
Ian Brown,04/13/2015
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I used to have a Jeep Wrangler with the 2.5 liter engine and the AX5 transmission. Tons of fun to drive, but the transmission is not a drivers transmission, I smoked two of them before trading it for my Envoy. The 4.2 I6 feels stronger than what GMC gives it credit for, the Envoy has a tighter turning radius than my old Jeep! And it is absolutely wonderful to drive! It has excellent driving manners, and you can feel vehicle response in your feet and hands with nothing left vague. My cockpit space feels luxurious and my daughter cant quit raving about the lavish wood grain interior, ventilation, leather seats and well appointed use of chrome. I don't miss my jeep in the least.
Great Car for the first 3 years
envoydenali,03/01/2011
This was a great car for the first few years. I bought it new a month or two before the 2007's came out and got it for right around invoice price. The interior is nice, performs well, tows well (but I've never towed anything super heavy). However I started having problems shortly after the warranty ran out. -At 40K the fuel level sensor went out, the dealer wanted $700 to fix. I had it done with a $35 part from ebay and $200 labor. -At 72K the transmission went out, $2300 -At 92K the engine had to be replaced, $6700 -At 93K the throttle sensor had to be replaced Even though it was great at first, the last 1-2 years have made me regret buying this car.
2006 GMC ENVOY SLT
CJAvon,05/17/2006
Have been driving my Envoy for three months now, had Jeep Gr.Cherokees for the last three years so that's my basis for comparison (maybe a bit unfair). The Envoy has a smoother ride but the difference in power vs the V8 Jeep is like night and day, towing my 2500 lb boat was sluggish. Head room is tight with the sun roof, only 1/2" headroom (i am 6 foot)with the seat down full. Very comfortable to sit in and visability is good. The floor mats are on the cheap side. 2nd row legroom is better than the Jeep. I get 18.7 mpg average with 85% highway driving. Considerably less expensive than the Jeep so if you can do without the towing power I would recommend it.
Happy with my Envoy Denali
Peter,10/16/2006
Tows my boat and my trailer with no problem. I believe the 6000 lbs load capacity. Originally I wanted a Denali Yukon but the Denali Envoy fits better in my garage - a key purchase decision by the way. Lots of power and with a family of five with two big dogs, the trips to the cottage are easy. Fuel consumption is fine. I get the same mileage as I got on my 2000 Ford Windstar. The DOD works as advertised. I would buy this vehicle again.
See all 68 reviews of the 2006 GMC Envoy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 GMC Envoy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 GMC Envoy

Used 2006 GMC Envoy Overview

The Used 2006 GMC Envoy is offered in the following submodels: Envoy SUV. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

