Vehicle overview

The Envoy nameplate dates back to 1998 when GMC introduced a gussied-up version of its standard Jimmy SUV to appeal to buyers looking for an upscale ride. Even with a strong V6 and options aplenty, however, the first GMC Envoy was totally outclassed by its competition. The Jimmy name was dropped in 2002, and the Envoy became GMC's only midsize SUV. That was also the year the Envoy received an extensive redesign. It now comes to the table with specifications and features that allow it to compete more favorably against its arch rival, the Explorer (also fully redesigned in 2002). A longer and wider body gives the Envoy a substantial look, while providing considerably more room for passengers and cargo inside.

The 2006 GMC Envoy represents a vast improvement over its predecessor, but ultimately, it doesn't measure up to competitors such as the Explorer or 4Runner. While its handsome exterior and roomy interior may attract consumers, GMC needs to come up with a better compromise between cushy ride quality and confident handling; specifically, it should lose some of the former to gain some of the latter. The company also needs to take a look at the materials used inside the cabin -- too many of them are of dubious quality for a vehicle in this price range. The midsize SUV class is populated with extremely capable vehicles, and unfortunately, the Envoy has yet to prove that it's got what it takes to overtake the segment leaders.