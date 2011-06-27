  1. Home
2000 GMC Envoy Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of standard features, GM's OnStar system is optional.
  • No V8 available, add-ons can contribute to squeaks and rattles.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite the high level of feature content, the Envoy still suffers from an aging design, sloppy handling and hit-and-miss build quality.

Vehicle overview

GMC jumped on the luxury compact SUV bandwagon in 1998, dolling up a four-door, four-wheel-drive Jimmy, packing it full of fancy touches and calling it the Envoy. For the past two years, Envoy has received minor feature enhancements to its staggering list of standard equipment.

Motivated by the same 190-horse, Vortec 4.3-liter V6 and four-speed automatic transmission that's found in the Jimmy, the Envoy disguises its rugged underpinnings with full-wrap body cladding, molded wheel flares and a monochrome paint scheme. Envoy also has a unique body-colored front bumper/fascia with upper and lower grilles, chrome accents, round foglamps and integrated tow hooks. Out back there's a step bumper with integrated trailer hitch, as well as a rear spoiler whose rearward edge incorporates a neon Center High Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL), though rear styling is hardly distinctive enough to tell it apart from GM stablemates.

Envoy features high-intensity discharge headlamps. These lamps offer more than two-and-a-half times the light emitted by halogen bulbs and provide a longer, wider beam. Other standard equipment on the Envoy includes depowered airbags, the PassLock theft-deterrent system, remote entry, electronic climate control, retained accessory power, self-dimming outside heated mirrors and tinted glass behind the B-pillars. There's even a built-in air compressor as part of the standard Premium Luxury Ride suspension that includes an automatic load-leveling system.

Inside you'll find a variety of luxury touches, including Zebrano wood trim and heated Nuance leather power seating with the ''Envoy'' badge stitched into the headrests. Designers sought a cockpit theme by putting the gauges on a semicircular cluster and angling the instrument panel 15 degrees toward the driver. The center console can hold a cell phone, while the overhead unit includes a three-button HomeLink transmitter. The standard sound system is none other than GM's Premium Bose unit, with CD player and high-tech Bose Nd speakers for deep bass tones.

Envoy's four-wheel-drive system employs GM's AutoTrac two-speed active transfer case, which allows for automatic shifting from all-wheel drive to four-wheel drive when road conditions warrant. Plus, there's a "tow/haul" button on the transmission shift lever that adjusts the shift points in the electronically controlled automatic when the vehicle is heavily loaded or towing a trailer. GMC packs tons of standard equipment on this sport-ute (among the rare options are a power sunroof and GM's dealer-installed OnStar mobile communications system) and wraps it with a cleanly upscale look. Priced competitively in this segment, the Envoy is one to look at if you are thinking along the lines of a Ford Explorer Limited, or perhaps the Infiniti QX4.

2000 Highlights

Upgraded seats and V6 engine improvements headline changes to GM's high-end compact SUV. There's also a new metallic paint color, and a heavy-duty battery is now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Envoy.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Envoy/ Improved Jimmy
coby4,03/08/2013
I got my envoy back in 2006 for a good price of 4,790 with 119,000 miles on it. Its been very great and only had one problem with the audio controls which is getting fixed next month. The style is ok its kind of old S10 look. But the interior is amazing. Comfortable seats and wood and chrome trim makes it look nice. The ride is amazing except off-road it rock just a little. Gas mileage could a little better as well.Overall Its been a great vehicle to us.
GMC Jimmy Envoy 2000
Ladystrdst,06/18/2002
Exellent vehicle, handles well, quiet smooth ride. This is my third Jimmy, previously owned a 95. The 2000 has come a long way compared to the 95.
2000 Envoy
DAPAR,12/02/2002
Beautiful interior /exterior, all the little extra's on this model made it seem almost too good to be true. Unfortunately performance hasn't been that great. When I bought the vehicle I thought it only needed a front end alignment and was given $30 by dealership to fix, I bought it out of state). I found later it really needed upper & lower ball joints, idler arm and front end alignment (cost over $1000). After having it under 5 weeks the transmission went out... very disappointing. Doors also should lock when in motion, but don't. Temperature control needs improvement - doesn't seem to reach temperature setting inside vehicle.
2000 GMC Envoy
Mike,12/07/2004
The 2000 GMC Envoy has good quality throughout and a very comfortable ride. It drives more like a car than a truck. I have not had any reliability issues in the five years and over 100,000 miles that I haev owned it.
See all 6 reviews of the 2000 GMC Envoy
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Envoy features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
