Used 1998 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews

Never Again.!!!! confused , 04/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This vehicle had been a finacial nightmare for this family.Within one week the Cat covert. had to be replaced.Now the Valve Body in the Trans has gone bad.!!40,000 miles.!! Make sure you are aware of any problems before you get out your check book. We have had this SUV for less then 6months.......Beware.!!!!! Report Abuse

don't buy this car nperry , 10/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i will never buy a gmc again replaced 1 headlight 900.00 new starter 300 new flywheel 150 new altenator 300 driver side wheel beering 300.00 new brakes and rotors 300.00 i've owned for 2 years seems like it's in the shop atleast once a month for something. Report Abuse

Loaded SUV marl8y , 06/27/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A great SUV for family trips. Night time visibility is superb with the high intesity headlamps. I love the interior and Bose sound system! It plows through the snow in 4 wheel drive with no problems. Gas mileage is around 15 in the city and 20-22 on the highway. No mechanical problems so far with 78,000 on the odometer. Report Abuse

Too expensive to fix frank , 08/04/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Envoy just burned up -- fuel leak. Previously had transmission problem (went dry), but it was covered out-of- warranty because the dealer had just serviced it, and they probably didn't fill it right or left the plug loose. Right headlight went out 3 years ago. Two part light, $375 per part but not sold seperately. Got a junk yard (only one of two in the country at the time) for $500 plus an hour of labor. GM did not help, dealer or corporate. When burned, the left headlight was out, not available in junkyards at the time. I also lost the third brakelight, costing ~$500 and not properly repaired. Report Abuse