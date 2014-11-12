Used 2004 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me
- 156,998 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000$2,293 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 GMC Envoy 4dr 4dr 4WD SLE features a 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S642290528
Stock: AAW-290528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 161,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,469$1,949 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2004 GMC Envoy SLT Onyx Black Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF/MOONROOF, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S242103270
Stock: MG20184A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 131,926 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$999 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
*One Owner*, *Bluetooth *, *Heated Seats*, *No Accidents Vehicle History Report*, *Leather Seating*, Alloy Wheels, 4WD.Thank you for taking a look at our GMC Envoy. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S742277755
Stock: 27229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 180,473 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,498$521 Below Market
Surfside Auto Company - Norfolk / Virginia
2004 GMC ENVOY SLE 4WD 4 DOOR SUV, PERFECT DAILY DRIVER, NEWLY INSPECTED, COLD AC, CLEAN CAR FAX, THIS IS A NICE LOCAL TRADE IN. HAS POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS. ALLOY WHEELS, LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY, COME BY AND DRIVE TODAY!!!!! CALL 7573059220 www.surfsideautocompany.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S942103539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,220 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995
Zeigler Ford - Lowell / Michigan
**LOCAL TRADE**LEATHER INTERIOR WITH MOONROOF**FOUR WHEEL DRIVE**TOWING PACKAGE**Indigo Blue Metallic 2004 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC *LEATHER, *MOONROOF, *LOCAL TRADE, *NON SMOKER, *FULLY SERVICED, *TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, 4WD.YOUR BEST PRICE on ANY NEW FORD is Always at Zeigler Ford-Lowell. HOME OF THE BEST PRICE GUARANTEE ON ANY NEW FORD & GET THE MOST MONEY FOR YOUR TRADE! Recent Arrival!At Zeigler Ford, Home of the BEST PRICE GUARANTEE & GUARANTEED FINANCING, we take pride in treating our customers like family, ensuring that your experience is one that you will never forget. Every vehicle has been through a 172 point safety inspection completed by a certified technician and fully detailed. Pre-Owned Ford Vehicles 2017-2016-2015-2014-2013-2012-2011-2010 Ford Escapes, Fusions, Focus, Edges, Flex, F- Series, Heavy Duty Diesel Trucks and more For sale. Take advantage of our VIP internet experience by calling 616-897-8431 to schedule a test drive. Read our customer reviews at www.hzlowell.com/reviews or visit us on the web at www.hzlowell.com, or stop by today, located at 11979 East Fulton, Lowell, MI 49331. We are proud to service customer's saving you time & money on any New or Pre-owned vehicle! See dealer for complete details, dealer is not responsible for pricing errors, all prices, plus tax, title, plate, and doc fees. Serving Michigan and all of our surrounding cities like Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland, Wyoming, & including West Michigan, and anywhere in the great state of Michigan. Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/. Zeigler Ford-"FOR A GREAT EXPERIENCE".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S842142350
Stock: L16694A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 217,753 miles3 Accidents, 10 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
STOP IN TODAY!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S042203402
Stock: B1840R4
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,515 miles
$2,989
Randy Wise Buick GMC - Fenton / Michigan
2004 GMC Envoy SLE, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4WD, One-Owner, 17' Polished Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Air, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the Car Fax 4) All vehicles come with a 3-day 150 mile exchange policy 5) We have LIVE MARKET PRICING 6) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 7) We offer a FREE PRICE CHECK on every used vehicle in stock 8) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop by or call today, 810-629-1551.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13SX42395637
Stock: B11860A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 116,124 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Hodges Mazda at the Avenues - Jacksonville / Florida
This 2004 GMC Envoy SLT in Liquid Silver Metallic features: **ACCIDENT FREE CAR FAX REPORT, **LEATHER, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Cargo Convenience Net, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Information Center, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, HomeLink Wireless Control System, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Overhead Custom Console, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors w/Memory, Rear Audio Controls, Rear Reversible Cargo Mat, Retractable Rear Color-Keyed Cargo Shade, SLT Standard Package, Steering Wheel w/Radio Controls. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Price excludes $99 Electronic Filing Fee, sales tax and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $1099 which represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning inspecting and adjusting new and used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Hodges Value-Price - our way of selling higher mileage or older vehicles and passing the savings on to you! Let us help you save money on a pre owned car today! Call us at 904-562-1600.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13SX42139405
Stock: ML1831073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 76,784 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$7,598
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC - Southern Pines / North Carolina
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC is North Carolina's premier new and used car dealers. Pinehurst Buick, Chevrolet, GMC car shoppers can stop by our convenient location near Pinehurst, NC. If you're shopping for a quality vehicle with perks such as a dual climate control and anti-lock brakes, this 2004 GMC Envoy SLE may be the car for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $7,598. This SUV is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Flaunting a beautiful silver exterior and a medium pewter interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC, 10722 US Hwy 15-501, Southern Pines, NC, 28388, Phone: 9106845149, E-mail: chevysalesleads@pinehurstautomall.coml.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S742138261
Stock: C8978A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
University Honda - Corvallis / Oregon
Full Detail, Recent Oil Change. Liquid Silver Metallic 2004 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC**WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!**At University Honda, our emphasis is on our customers. We began in Corvallis, Oregon in 1986 with the simple belief that if we could focus on customer satisfaction, particularly in our service and parts departments, one customer at a time, our future as an Oregon Honda dealer of new and used cars would be secure. We believe, 30+ years later, that the focus remains the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S842217225
Stock: 6558A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 166,386 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,997
Olathe Subaru - Olathe / Kansas
Come test drive this 2004 GMC Envoy! This vehicle shines in its off-road ability while forging a new path toward value, efficiency and flexibility! Top features include cruise control, front and rear reading lights, fully automatic headlights, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S142182026
Stock: 200613B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 154,697 miles
$4,995
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S442127005
Stock: M127005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 270,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Monterey Maroon Metallic 2004 GMC Envoy SLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDS13S542212695
Stock: Q4421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 131,251 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,400$2,060 Below Market
Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2005 GMC Envoy SLT LOCAL TRADE!, 4WD. Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD Odometer is 28833 miles below market average! 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveGlenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Value Priced vehicles for over 30 years! Serving the Fort Wayne, Auburn, Huntington, Defiance, Warsaw, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Angola, Bryan, Coldwater, Anderson, Indianapolis, and South Bend area for more than 3 decades, allow us to provide this same great service to you today! Check out www.glenbrookdodge.com for all our amazing inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S252137288
Stock: G71378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 137,621 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$842 Below Market
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Indigo Blue Metallic 2003 GMC Envoy SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43952 miles below market average! THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S932291073
Stock: 201481B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 148,284 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800$2,135 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Sinking Spring / Pennsylvania
Our 2005 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD in Green delivers a spacious interior and outstanding towing capacity. Powered by a 4.2 Liter 6 Cylinder generating 291hp and 277lb-ft of torque while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Once behind the wheel of this Four Wheel Drive SUV, you will love earning MPG while turning heads with a roof rack and the 17-inch high-polished forged aluminum wheels.Fun, Fast, and Transparent Buying Process!Before purchasing this vehicle, Performance Motors, Inc. is informing you that it is being sold 'AS-IS' without any kind of dealership guarantee or warranty period
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S152149254
Stock: V20H014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 179,850 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490$664 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Local Home Delivery Available!, 4WD. Pewter Metallic 2003 GMC Envoy SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHCLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S732383816
Stock: SR-I06816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 146,637 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$1,439 Below Market
McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky
Only 146,637 Miles! Delivers 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy delivers a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 4200 SFI I6, includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), Wipers, intermittent, rear, wiper/washer, Wipers, intermittent, front, includes pulse washers.*This GMC Envoy Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power, includes driver express-down feature and lockout features, Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, Transfer case, electronic Autotrac, includes auto 4WD and panel-mounted electronic controls (TT15506 Model only.), Trailering wire harness, connector, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness plus CHMSL wire and heavy-duty flasher, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench, Tires, P245/65R17, all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare, full-size, steel wheel located at rear underbody of vehicle, Theft-deterrent system, PASSLock, Steering, power.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by McFarland Chevrolet Buick located at 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056 to make this car yours today!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKDT13S052270339
Stock: 4293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy
- 5(67%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(2%)
- 2019 Arteon