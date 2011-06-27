Vehicle overview

The GMC Envoy nameplate dates back to the late 1990s when it debuted as a luxury trim level of the now defunct GMC Jimmy. A few years later, GMC ditched the Jimmy name completely and introduced the all-new Envoy. A corporate twin of the Chevrolet TrailBlazer, the two midsize SUVs share much of their mechanical hardware. The differentiation comes about mainly through the Envoy's altered exterior styling, more upscale interior and additional standard features.

Now in its sixth year, the current Envoy is still an attractive SUV in terms of design and features. It follows the traditional approach to SUV design, which means it has a truck-based ladder-frame chassis and either rear-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) with low-range gearing. Luxury and performance features, such as a navigation system, DVD system and stability control are fully up to date. For power, the truck has either an inline six-cylinder engine or a larger V8, and either one is suitable for towing trailers or boats.

Though competent, the 2007 GMC Envoy ultimately doesn't measure up to its competitors. While its handsome styling and roomy interior may attract consumers, GMC needs to sweat the details a little more. Straight-line performance is satisfying thanks to the powerful engines and alert transmissions, but there should be a better balance between cushy ride quality and confident handling; specifically, the Envoy should lose some of the former to gain some of the latter. And although the cabin, with its convincing faux wood trim and metallic accents, appears to be nicely finished at first blush, closer scrutiny reveals lower-grade plastics fitted to the dash and door panels. The midsize SUV class is populated with extremely capable vehicles. Compared with such standouts as the Ford Explorer/Mercury Mountaineer twins and the Toyota 4Runner, the Envoy earns only "also-ran" status.