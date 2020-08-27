Used 2009 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

Prize Auto - Waldorf / Maryland

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Envoy SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13S882141057

Stock: 901050

Certified Pre-Owned: No

