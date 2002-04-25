Used 1998 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

140 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Envoy Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLT in White
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLT

    200,838 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,695

    $2,362 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLT

    105,858 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,402

    $1,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLT in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLT

    170,824 miles

    $5,739

    $332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLE

    135,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLT in Silver
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLT

    63,308 miles

    $5,288

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLT

    291,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,850

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLT in Red
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLT

    201,642 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLT in Black
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLT

    114,027 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLE
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLE

    188,727 miles

    $4,825

    Details
  • 2002 GMC Envoy SLE in Red
    used

    2002 GMC Envoy SLE

    106,137 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLT

    137,621 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $842 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLE in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLE

    179,850 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,490

    $664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLT in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLT

    117,220 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

    $488 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLT in Gray
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLT

    207,716 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLT in White
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLT

    176,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,568

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLT in White
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLT

    64,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,989

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLT in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLT

    54,259 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Envoy SLE in Black
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy SLE

    135,245 miles

    $5,364

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Envoy searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 140 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy
  4. Used 1998 GMC Envoy

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy

Read recent reviews for the GMC Envoy
Overall Consumer Rating
3.47 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (14%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (43%)
  • 2
    (14%)
Never Again.!!!!
confused,04/25/2002
This vehicle had been a finacial nightmare for this family.Within one week the Cat covert. had to be replaced.Now the Valve Body in the Trans has gone bad.!!40,000 miles.!! Make sure you are aware of any problems before you get out your check book. We have had this SUV for less then 6months.......Beware.!!!!!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Envoy
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to