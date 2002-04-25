Used 1998 GMC Envoy for Sale Near Me

Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington

Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. This GMC Envoy is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This 2002 GMC Envoy has a 4.2 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2002 GMC Envoy has four wheel drive capabilities. This vehicle projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this unit is easy with the climate control system. This model features a HomeLink System. Easily set your speed in this 2002 GMC Envoy with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the vehicle. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. the GMC Envoy can handle it all.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKDT13S222224278

Stock: EB9764

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020