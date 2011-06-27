2003 GMC Envoy XL Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
- Spongy suspension, numb steering, odd exterior proportions.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,931 - $3,625
Used Envoy XL for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you're looking for true seven-passenger capacity and serious cargo space in a midsize SUV, the Envoy XL has the competition beat.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, Envoy XL buyers are able to order options individually, rather than as part of an equipment package, adding potential savings and increased flexibility. The sport-ute's already powerful 4.2-liter inline six engine also gets a slight bump in horsepower, up from 270 to 275; XL buyers seeking increased low-end torque, greater cargo-hauling and trailering capability and speedier acceleration may step up to the newly offered 5.3-liter V8, which spews 290 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Additionally, Envoy XLs now boast a new four-position headlamp switch that permits drivers to turn off the vehicle's daytime running lamps and automatic headlamps when necessary.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Envoy XL.
Most helpful consumer reviews
carguy208,02/02/2015
SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I love this truck. I purchased it in 2008 with 58k. The truck now has just about 169k. In town ave. 15 as estimated, freeway (70mph) with my family & luggage it pulls 21-22mpg average. Runs and rides great! I stay up on all maintenance: fluids, S-belt, brakes pads & rotors, coil overs, shocks, fuel filter, ball joints& driver front wheel bearing (I consider maintenance). The only non-maintenance repairs have been replacing plastic upper molding on rear door the power steering pump (reservoir leaking, did not fail), tensioner pulley & water pump, all just this year 2014. I really cant say enough good about her. One of the best SUVs ever built!
JMellies,01/12/2016
SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
I've only had my Envoy for a couple of months & did not buy from a very reputable used car dealer, but I love this vehicle. It's got enough get up & go off a stop to keep me from laying my foot into the gas too heavy. The previous owner seemed to not care much about the mechanical integrity of this vehicle since I had to make the dealer replace the wiring harness, then I ended up having to have the transmission completely rebuilt a couple months later. Despite that, this engine is as solid as a tank. There is nothing like an inline 6 motor! I fancy myself a shade tree mechanic and this is by far one of the easiest engines to work on. With 162k miles on it, & counting, I plan to keep her around for another 162k now that she's got a new transmission & a solid engine. As a short-waisted woman, I LOVE the adjustable driver seat. I can see all around me, I get proper lumbar support, I don't have to be on top of the steering wheel to reach the pedals, & don't need an extra pad to raise my short self up to see past the end of the hood. As a Lyft driver, I get a lot of compliments on how comfortable my vehicle is & how easy it is to get in & out of, even from the rear set of seats. I plan to use this beast to do some beach camping this year. Update: she's still going strong with 190k miles on her now. The cables for the odometer, speedometer, & gas gauge need to be replaced. Her age is starting to manifest in the little things, but still a very solid ride. 2and update: still love my girl, but damn these emissions sensors! Haven't been able to get the damn check engine light to shut off in 3 years. Replaced every single sensor in her. Most likely due to the two broken bolts in the exhaust manifold which you can't get to without special tools or pulling the engine. Neither of which is an option for me. Even tried using right angle drill. Broke a bit & stripped two extractors to no avail. Thank god for high temperature gasket seal, but my stupid self only sealed around those two bolts thinking the normal gasket would be fine around the rest. Soooooo, I have to pull the whole thing a third time & seal the whole mess this time. Hopefully that will buy me time to save to fix her up since I'm in the process a conversion for camping. Ripped out the two rear seats & built a small bed frame, cut down my old tempurpedic mattress & now have a very comfortable but tiny RV for my trips. Solar on the roof with battery & converter for powering my laptop for business on the go from wherever I want to be.
oppcy,05/22/2012
I'm the second owner but I've had for the last 4 years and I LOVE my Envoy. I've never loved a car before but this rides smooth, is so quiet, shifts like a dream, makes tight car-like Uturns, plenty of interior room, nice leg room, has 86,000 miles. I've had to replace the fan clutch ($600), the arm rest (my fault - $70) and something else that I can't remember the name of but it may be called the driveline (?). Anyway, it's the part that causes your vehicle to shift into gear ($200). It's just been a dream to ride and drive. This is a vehicle that you want to take care of because you want it to last forever.
doug ,09/22/2006
Vehicle runs smooth and quiet. Railroad tracks and speed bumps don't bother this GM SUV. Just under 100k miles at this time and no major repairs needed. A couple batteries, sets of tires, windshield wipers, oil changes and air filters and that is all. Fuel mileage is not great, especially at this time when we pay $3.00 a gallon. I rate this vehicle a 10 because it is the most reliable and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL features & specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy XL
Related Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019