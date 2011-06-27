I've only had my Envoy for a couple of months & did not buy from a very reputable used car dealer, but I love this vehicle. It's got enough get up & go off a stop to keep me from laying my foot into the gas too heavy. The previous owner seemed to not care much about the mechanical integrity of this vehicle since I had to make the dealer replace the wiring harness, then I ended up having to have the transmission completely rebuilt a couple months later. Despite that, this engine is as solid as a tank. There is nothing like an inline 6 motor! I fancy myself a shade tree mechanic and this is by far one of the easiest engines to work on. With 162k miles on it, & counting, I plan to keep her around for another 162k now that she's got a new transmission & a solid engine. As a short-waisted woman, I LOVE the adjustable driver seat. I can see all around me, I get proper lumbar support, I don't have to be on top of the steering wheel to reach the pedals, & don't need an extra pad to raise my short self up to see past the end of the hood. As a Lyft driver, I get a lot of compliments on how comfortable my vehicle is & how easy it is to get in & out of, even from the rear set of seats. I plan to use this beast to do some beach camping this year. Update: she's still going strong with 190k miles on her now. The cables for the odometer, speedometer, & gas gauge need to be replaced. Her age is starting to manifest in the little things, but still a very solid ride. 2and update: still love my girl, but damn these emissions sensors! Haven't been able to get the damn check engine light to shut off in 3 years. Replaced every single sensor in her. Most likely due to the two broken bolts in the exhaust manifold which you can't get to without special tools or pulling the engine. Neither of which is an option for me. Even tried using right angle drill. Broke a bit & stripped two extractors to no avail. Thank god for high temperature gasket seal, but my stupid self only sealed around those two bolts thinking the normal gasket would be fine around the rest. Soooooo, I have to pull the whole thing a third time & seal the whole mess this time. Hopefully that will buy me time to save to fix her up since I'm in the process a conversion for camping. Ripped out the two rear seats & built a small bed frame, cut down my old tempurpedic mattress & now have a very comfortable but tiny RV for my trips. Solar on the roof with battery & converter for powering my laptop for business on the go from wherever I want to be.

