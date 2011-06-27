2005 GMC Envoy XL Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
- Sloppy handling around corners, numb steering, some cheap interior materials.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,287 - $3,915
Used Envoy XL for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If true seven-passenger capacity and serious cargo space are your top priorities in shopping for a midsize SUV, the Envoy XL has the competition beat. Just make sure you test-drive the well-rounded Ford Explorer and Dodge Durango before making a decision.
2005 Highlights
For 2005, seating has been restyled and boasts comfort and quality improvements. A touchscreen DVD-based navigation system is now available. A stereo system with CD/MP3 compatibility and full-length side curtain airbags (replacing last year's front-seat side airbags) are new options this year. A top-rung Denali trim is available, and includes distinctive trim, leather seating and a 5.3-liter V8 engine as standard equipment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Envoy XL.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Beth Mc,05/04/2010
Bought my Envoy brand new in 2005. Was my first car that had EVERYTHING I wanted on it. Absolutely love sunroof and satellite radio. Car has been very dependable. I've only had to replace belt and do routine maintenance. Very comfortable inside - especially on a 13 hr ride on vacation! Would definitely recommend this car! Lots of room for luggage and carrying capacity.
Jo B. Gurganus,05/27/2005
I had my Envoy XL for four days when a drunk lady rear-ended me. I was stopped at a red light. She hit me going about 35mph. My baby boy was in the back seat. The seatbelt his carseat was in stayed tight. We were both safe. And like the lady on the freeway I only needed a new rear bumper. Although greatful for the safety of my son and myself, my feelings were sure hurt. Thank you GMC for your safe cars.
J. Stark,03/18/2006
No major problems w/ vehicle. Only service work done to date was to replace the original radio in dash.
JJS,10/07/2006
Really good experience overall. Only trouble was satellite radio system. We had to change it out under warranty at dealership. No other problems encountered.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL features & specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy XL
Related Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019