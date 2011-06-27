  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
2005 GMC Envoy XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
  • Sloppy handling around corners, numb steering, some cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If true seven-passenger capacity and serious cargo space are your top priorities in shopping for a midsize SUV, the Envoy XL has the competition beat. Just make sure you test-drive the well-rounded Ford Explorer and Dodge Durango before making a decision.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, seating has been restyled and boasts comfort and quality improvements. A touchscreen DVD-based navigation system is now available. A stereo system with CD/MP3 compatibility and full-length side curtain airbags (replacing last year's front-seat side airbags) are new options this year. A top-rung Denali trim is available, and includes distinctive trim, leather seating and a 5.3-liter V8 engine as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Envoy XL.

5(76%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.6
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Envoy
Beth Mc,05/04/2010
Bought my Envoy brand new in 2005. Was my first car that had EVERYTHING I wanted on it. Absolutely love sunroof and satellite radio. Car has been very dependable. I've only had to replace belt and do routine maintenance. Very comfortable inside - especially on a 13 hr ride on vacation! Would definitely recommend this car! Lots of room for luggage and carrying capacity.
Loving my XL
Jo B. Gurganus,05/27/2005
I had my Envoy XL for four days when a drunk lady rear-ended me. I was stopped at a red light. She hit me going about 35mph. My baby boy was in the back seat. The seatbelt his carseat was in stayed tight. We were both safe. And like the lady on the freeway I only needed a new rear bumper. Although greatful for the safety of my son and myself, my feelings were sure hurt. Thank you GMC for your safe cars.
2005 Envoy XL
J. Stark,03/18/2006
No major problems w/ vehicle. Only service work done to date was to replace the original radio in dash.
2005 Envoy
JJS,10/07/2006
Really good experience overall. Only trouble was satellite radio system. We had to change it out under warranty at dealership. No other problems encountered.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL is offered in the following submodels: Envoy XL SUV. Available styles include SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), Denali 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and Denali Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

