Used 2002 GMC Envoy XL for Sale Near Me
- 146,222 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED!All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. AAC Drivetrain Plus warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S026115880
Stock: 307619664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,005 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2002 GMC ENvoy XL SLT 4 Wheel Drive White 166,005 Miles Automatic, 4.2L Inline 6 Cylinder Engine, Good Heat and AC Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seating No OnSite Financing Options Available Call or Stop By For Your Hassle Free Test Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S126133964
Stock: 133964
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,435 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,850
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
SWEET 3RD ROW SEATING SUV!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S536173050
Stock: B2345R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,975
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2003 GMC Envoy XL 4dr 4dr 4WD SLT features a 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Sandalwood Metallic with a Light Oak Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, SLT Comfort and Convenience Package, SLT Standard Package, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Rear HVAC Controls, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver Message Center, Power driver seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver & Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlamp Washer, Black Assist Steps, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Front License Plate Bracket, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 3rd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Visor Vanity Mirrors, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror with Compass, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, OnStar 1-Year Safe & Sound Service, Outside temperature display, Overhead Console, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Premium Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear Adjustable Cargo Panel, Rear window wiper, 3.42 Axle Ratio Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Rear Radio Control, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S136102795
Stock: 875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 237,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,900
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions......Climb into this big league Envoy XL and experience the kind of driving excitment that keeps you smiling all the way home!! Gas miser!!! 20 MPG Hwy! Your lucky day!! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** ............. Prices are subject to change and expire at end of the day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S336164425
Stock: CB70007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 113,652 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,729
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Envoy XL SLE, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Onyx Black, Dark Pewter w/Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 60468 miles below market average!2003 GMC Envoy XL Onyx Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16P436182363
Stock: S258820A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 231,739 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Fenton GM Superstore - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Come see us in beautiful Ardmore, OK USA! Take exit 32 on I-35. This Envoy XL is equipped with the following options: Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI. We have great financing available for all types of credit! We LOVE trade-ins! We dont care what it is or what you owe, come see us! We pride ourselves on our customer service, come see what sets us apart from everyone else! We deliver anywhere in the USA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16P436240040
Stock: 36240040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,348 milesGreat Deal
$3,499$1,376 Below Market
Affordable Imports LLC - Anoka / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S246154003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,680 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,990$993 Below Market
Car Source - Kenosha / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S646194441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,442 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$4,500
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
WOW * GREAT FOR A FAMILY * 3RD ROW SEATING * LEATHER * ALLOY WHEELS * 2004 GMC ENVOY 188K * PRICED TO SALE * WILL NOT LAST LONG *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S646193855
Stock: B5241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,590
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
3 ROWS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16P546130791
Stock: 20-080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas
Check out this 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine will keep you going. This GMC Envoy XL comes equipped with these options: WHEELS, 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) POLISHED ALUMINUM includes center caps and steel spare, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TRACTION ASSIST SYSTEM, ELECTRONIC, TIRES, P245/65R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, LUXURY RIDE includes 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks, front and rear urethane jounce bumpers, front and rear stabilizer bars (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER APPOINTED POWER RECLINING BUCKETS includes driver and front power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints and 8-way power on driver and front passenger (STD), and REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO (STD). See it for yourself at Red McCombs Ford, 8333 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S346105525
Stock: 12775B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 210,242 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana
*!!!!! 3rd ROW!!!!!*Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy XL boasts a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*PAINT SOLID (STD), ENGINE VORTEC 4200 SFI I6 includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), WHEELS 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) CAST ALUMINUM includes steel spare (STD), SEATS FRONT DELUXE CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints driver manual lumbar manual recline and storage pockets (STD), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), DELUXE CLOTH (STD), LUGGAGE RACK ROOFTOP BLACK ADJUSTABLE with cross bars, BODY LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS includes electric release and rear-window wiper/washer (STD), 1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, SUSPENSION PACKAGE LUXURY RIDE includes 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks front and rear urethane jounce bumpers front and rear stabilizer bars (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO (STD), DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW DELETE, SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, GVWR 6200 LBS. (2812 KG) (STD), TIRES P245/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 47 Service Records.*Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Envoy XL come see us at Max Auto Sales, 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503. Just minutes away!Why buy a used car from Max Auto Sales in Lafayette?Where else are you going to find a great used car at a price this low, with a 6 month / 6,000 mile warranty, that's been checked out by ASE certified mechanics, and then detailed inside and out?Why wouldn't you want to buy your next used car from the longest running highest rated BBB accredited used car dealer in Lafayette, and at a monthly note you can afford?Consider the benefits:--We put our used cars through an inspection process to make sure the car is in great shape, the engine runs smooth, and it drives great.--We inspect all our used cars, fix them right when needed, and touch up the paint to make them look great.--We clean, scrub, and shampoo the inside to make it as nice and clean as possible.--We may even put new tires, new brakes, windshields, or anything we think necessary to make the car safe.--We drive all of our used cars before we sell them. We drive them home, we drive them around town. We drive them to catch anything we may have missed in our complete used car inspection.--We want our cars to be the best used cars in Lafayette Louisiana, and it shows!-- If you are searching for "used cars near me" in New Iberia, Broussard, Breaux Bridge, Abbeville, Opelousas, or Rayne, it's worth the drive to Lafayette.If you are looking for your next used car Max Auto Sales is the place to come!Call us at 337-989-0078Visit us at 4895 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Across from Doug Ashy Building MaterialsHours: we are open 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Max Auto Sales is closed on Saturday's and Sunday's.Great used cars, trucks, and SUV's; At Max Auto Sales, it's all we do!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S246186260
Stock: 4T10390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- 167,914 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$5,587
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
2004 GMC Envoy XL3RD ROW, 4X4, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION.Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Centeville, Ketttering, Moraine,Beavercreek, Xenia,Oakwood, Trotwood, Vandalia, Kettering, Wright Patterson, Riverside, Engelwood, Miamisburg, Huber Heights, Springboro, Brookville, Fairborn, West Carrollton, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook, Springfield Columbus, Hamilton, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S046185959
Stock: B4084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,800 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,465
Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jamestown / North Dakota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask gloves will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Indigo Blue Metallic 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 56530 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16SX46190361
Stock: 300031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 143,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,998
Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC - Elkhorn / Wisconsin
4WD. Odometer is 43034 miles below market average! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S346121477
Stock: GT04075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 223,681 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300
Mccluskey Automotive Reading - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S146138250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,879 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$7,900
South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Grey 2005 GMC Envoy XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!!Welcome to the South Chicago CDJR website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers in or near Blue Island, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago, Cicero, Evergreen Park, Harvey, La Grange, Maple Park, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Tinley Park find the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram of their dreams! We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. South Chicago CDJR has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S156178992
Stock: P18397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
