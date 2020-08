Used 2002 GMC Envoy XL for Sale Near Me

Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa

Climb into this big league Envoy XL and experience the kind of driving excitment that keeps you smiling all the way home!! Gas miser!!! 20 MPG Hwy! Your lucky day!! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** ............. Prices are subject to change and expire at end of the day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKET16S336164425

Stock: CB70007

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-09-2020