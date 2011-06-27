2009 GMC Envoy Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine lineup, comfortable ride for a traditional SUV, plenty of features, good ergonomics.
- Numb steering, some low-grade interior materials, sloppy handling around corners, subpar frontal crash test scores.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it provides strong performance, a roomy cabin and plentiful features, the 2009 GMC Envoy nonetheless lags behind the class leaders in terms of handling dynamics and overall interior quality.
Vehicle overview
With so many stylish and luxurious crossover SUVs now populating showrooms, it's hard to believe that the original SUVs were rather bland vehicles based on pickup trucks. The reason for the crossovers' success is that they are generally superior to old-school utes in the areas that matter most to consumers: cabin space, fuel efficiency and ride and handling dynamics. There are still truck-based SUVs available, however, that offer greater off-road capability and higher towing capacities. For those who need such a work horse, GMC offers the 2009 Envoy.
As an upscale twin to sister division Chevrolet's TrailBlazer midsize SUV, the Envoy offers fancier styling, a more luxurious cabin and more standard features. And being a traditional SUV, the Envoy offers low-range gearing in its four-wheel-drive version. It also means a choice of burly engines and stout body-on-frame construction that allows a generous towing capacity.
On one hand, the 2009 GMC Envoy is modern in the sense that it offers desirable high-tech features such as a navigation system, a DVD entertainment system and stability control. But on the other, there's no getting around the fact that this platform (now in its eighth year) is about as dated (and refined) as grunge rock.
We'll acknowledge that the Envoy has respectable performance, a supple ride and a roomy cabin, but a closer look reveals that it falls short of its rivals when it comes to driving dynamics and interior quality. Furthermore, the Envoy's steering lacks road feel, and its handling is sloppy when pressed. As such, if you need a traditional midsize SUV, there are more well-rounded choices out there, such as the Ford Explorer/Mercury Mountaineer twins and the Toyota 4Runner. And if you don't need one, consider a crossover. GMC's own Acadia, for instance, offers a roomier, higher-quality cabin, third-row seating and better fuel economy.
2009 GMC Envoy models
The 2009 GMC Envoy is a midsize SUV that's offered in three trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali. The SLE features 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone air-conditioning, a CD player, satellite radio, full power accessories, keyless entry and OnStar telematics. The plush SLT adds a power driver seat with memory, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic climate control, leather seating and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The Denali adds a unique honeycomb grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear suspension, power-adjustable pedals, heated seats, a power passenger seat and a Bose audio system.
A variety of options packages are available on the SLE, such as the SLE-2 package that includes an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power driver seat, a roof rack, an overhead console and power-folding heated side mirrors. Many of the SLT's and Denali's standard features are optional on the SLE. Optional for all are a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and the sunroof. Only the SLT and Denali, however, offer a navigation system.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
SLE and SLT trims are powered by a 4.2-liter inline-6 with an output of 291 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The Denali packs a 5.3-liter V8 that pumps out 302 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. Although the transmission is just a four-speed unit, it's matched perfectly to these burly engines and delivers firm, precise gearchanges.
All Envoy trims offer buyers a choice of either two- or four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the six-cylinder Envoy can tow up to 5,800 pounds, while the V8 can tow up to 6,600 pounds. Fuel economy estimates for the 2WD Envoys are 14 mpg city /20 mpg highway. The six and the V8 are rated the same, thanks to the V8's cylinder deactivation technology that shuts down four cylinders under light load conditions (such as freeway cruising).
Safety
Antilock disc brakes, stability control and head curtain airbags are standard across the board.
In government crash tests, the 2009 GMC Envoy earned five stars (the best possible) for its protection of front and rear passengers in the side impact test. However, that agency's frontal impact tests resulted in a subpar three-star rating for the driver and a four-star rating for the front passenger. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rated GMC's midsize SUV "Marginal" (second lowest) after conducting its frontal offset crash test.
Driving
On the road, the 2009 GMC Envoy delivers a well-cushioned ride that most shoppers will like. Unfortunately, the steering offers little in the way of road feel, and handling is sloppy around corners due to the overly soft suspension. Off-road, the Envoy is capable of tackling the moderate terrain owners are likely to encounter while accessing trailheads and campsites. Ultimately, the most enjoyable aspect of the Envoy is its peppy performance that comes by way of its brawny engine lineup.
Interior
The Envoy's spacious cabin easily accommodates five adults, but there is no third-seat option. Brushed metallic and, on the Denali, wood-tone accents dress up the interior. But that luxurious effect is sullied somewhat by the use of low-grade plastics on the dash and door panels. The rear seat is split 60/40 and folds for cargo-loading flexibility. With those seats folded, the Envoy has a maximum cargo capacity of 80 cubic feet.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 GMC Envoy.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy
Related Used 2009 GMC Envoy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana