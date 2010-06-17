5 star reviews: 63 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 9 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 32 total reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Used Envoy XL Denali

gm_dave , 02/11/2013

We purchased ours 3 years ago so it was 4 years old when we got it. It was GM certified and one owner with about 45,000 miles. We've put on about 40,000 miles. it has been mostly trouble free except for the rear air suspension failed early on. This was covered under the GM Certified warranty so that was a relief. Performance and power is decent with the standard 5.3L V-8. One other problem was excess oil consumption, which was due to a faulty valve cover design. This was replaced at our expense by the local GM dealer.

2.625 out of 5 stars, How sad :(

lemonsuv , 12/18/2012

I cringe when I learn friends have purchased a used GMC Envoy. I feel like I should just 'scream' to let them know how much money they will be spending for stupidness. The first brand new vechile I ever purchased. I can't begin to tell you the amount of money I have spent on it. A lemon it is. Stupid things go wrong that should not go wrong. Stablity track 6 times needs to be fixed. Window motor...3x's Now the ignition switch went...my fuse box gets so hot my kid in the back can smell it. Light bulbs blow every 2 months. Oil gauge went, fuel gauge went. All and all, I spent over 6,000 in repairs since I bought it. Does GMC care? I highly doubt it. Would I purchse another...NOPE!

4.875 out of 5 stars, LoveMyDenali

LovemyDenali , 06/17/2010

I have own this vehicle since new since the end of 2005 and it has been great. I have never had a problem, it drives and handles well. It is a Denali, so is loaded and very comfortable with leather interior and power and heated seats. It does not have the best mileage but for the size I think it does pretty well. On the highway handles well and give a lot better mileage at 22 mpg. I have no complaints but just praise about the vehicle and is a keeper in my book.

2 out of 5 stars, Don't BUY

macattack , 02/10/2017

Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)

The vehicle will abruptly go from 70 mph to 30's (semi-trailer closing in fast) and I can't do a thing about it!! SERVICE STABILITRACK has been a thorn while under warranty and persists to be a problem now that it is out of warranty! From early on, <10,000 miles and OVER 10 times since, this vehicle had been in to two different dealers and the problem, though intermittent, still exists and is a HUGE danger to me and my kids but I can't just go buy another car or trade this is like some people (including the car dealership managers) portray is the best option when I should be able to get GM to fix the car or replace it when they can't seem to figure out why the problem persists. But that hasn't been the only problem:Gear band broke twice on the transmission, had to have Transmission rebuilt because of faulty radiator, and other issues however none of the problems remotely compare to having taken it in for service because of the repeated unexplained de-acceleration and loss of ability to make the car do anything except pull to the side of the road and give it ten minutes to stop having a "tantrum" of sorts while traffic whizzes by and thankfully didn't hit us (YET). Exterior / Aesthetics, I love this vehicle but poor function and even worse service of problems. I've reported it to corporate but they don't care and despite it having had been into the dealership numerous times prior to end of warranty, now they just want me to start paying them for all these fixes that haven't fixed anything.

