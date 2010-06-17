Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL
Pros & Cons
- Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
- Sloppy handling around corners, numb steering, cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If true seven-passenger capacity and serious cargo space are your top priorities in shopping for a midsize SUV, the 2006 GMC Envoy XL has the competition beat.
Vehicle overview
As the evolution of the SUV continues, customers continue to demand even more utility from their family haulers. GMC realizes that one of the biggest draws is a third-row seat, as it allows you to accommodate an extra two or even three additional passengers in back. Most manufacturers have accomplished this by merely jamming an extra bench seat in their standard midsize offerings, but not General Motors.
To provide what it considered true seven-passenger capacity, GMC took its standard Envoy SUV and stretched it a full 16 inches to create the Envoy XL. This extended-length version offers third-row seating. Fold the second- and third-row seats flat, and the GMC Envoy XL really shows its advantage, offering up to 107 cubic feet of cargo space. The rest of the truck is similar to the standard Envoy. Two engines are available: a 4.2-liter inline six or, on the Denali trim, a 5.3-liter V8 engine. Both deliver strong acceleration, though the V8 offers plenty more torque for towing and hauling jobs. The Envoy XL also has the same suspension design that provides a smooth ride. We have found, however, that this setup gets a bit too cushy when cornering -- resulting in sloppy handling.
The 2006 GMC Envoy XL certainly one-ups the competition when it comes to seven-passenger comfort and overall cargo capacity. Combined with the powerful V8 engine, it definitely makes a case for itself in this hard-fought segment. Our main reservation about recommending it has to do with the questionable suspension tuning and some of the low-grade materials used in the cabin. If you're thinking about buying an Envoy XL, make sure that you also try the Durango, Explorer, Pilot and 4Runner before making your decision.
GMC Envoy XL models
The four-door, seven-passenger GMC Envoy XL comes in three well-appointed trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali. SLE versions come with a deluxe cloth interior, dual-zone manual climate control and a six-speaker AM/FM stereo with CD player. SLT models are loaded with a driver information center, automatic climate control, leather seating and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with auxiliary radio and climate controls. The Denali adds unique trim inside and out, as well as 18-inch alloys, power-adjustable pedals, heated seats and a Bose audio system. Other popular Envoy XL options include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a DVD-based navigation system, upgraded audio systems and satellite radio.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
SLE and SLT Envoy XLs are powered by a 4.2-liter, inline six-cylinder engine. Rated at 291 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, this engine outpowers most of its competitors' V8s, let alone their V6 offerings. It's connected to a four-speed automatic transmission that delivers firm, precise shifts. Properly equipped, the six-cylinder Envoy XL can tow 6,000 pounds. The Envoy XL Denali ups the ante with a 5.3-liter V8 that pumps out 300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque, and it can tow up to 6,200 pounds. Both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive are available on all trims.
Safety
The GMC Envoy XL comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control. Head curtain airbags are optional on all models. Though the XL has not been tested by the NHTSA, the standard-wheelbase Envoy earned a five-star rating (the best possible) for its protection of front and rear passengers in the side-impact test when equipped with the optional airbags. Frontal-impact tests resulted in a three-star rating for driver and four stars for front-passenger protection. The IIHS rated the regular Envoy "Marginal" (second lowest) after conducting its frontal offset crash test.
Driving
The standard 4.2-liter six is impressive enough on its own, so there's no going wrong with either of the engine options on the Envoy XL. Unfortunately, the suspension isn't quite so competent, as it tends to feel overly soft when cornering and rough in off-road situations. Less enthusiastic driving generates a smooth, comfortable ride, so it's not all bad, but overall, we consider the Explorer's driving dynamics superior in most respects.
Interior
Inside the GMC Envoy XL, a spacious cabin offers room for seven passengers. Brushed nickel accents grace the console and instrument panel, and wood accents add a touch of class to the uplevel Denali trim, but the low-grade plastics used on the dash and door panels are still noticeable. Cargo capacity is tops among midsize SUVs. There is 23 cubic feet of space behind the third-row seats, and with both the second- and third-row seats folded, there is a maximum of 107 cubic feet.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy XL
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 GMC Envoy XL.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- seats
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- road noise
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- towing
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- off-roading
- wheels & tires
- value
- maintenance & parts
- warranty
- doors
- lights
- acceleration
- oil
- technology
- transmission
- brakes
- cup holders
- engine
- climate control
- sound system
- safety
Most helpful consumer reviews
We purchased ours 3 years ago so it was 4 years old when we got it. It was GM certified and one owner with about 45,000 miles. We've put on about 40,000 miles. it has been mostly trouble free except for the rear air suspension failed early on. This was covered under the GM Certified warranty so that was a relief. Performance and power is decent with the standard 5.3L V-8. One other problem was excess oil consumption, which was due to a faulty valve cover design. This was replaced at our expense by the local GM dealer.
I cringe when I learn friends have purchased a used GMC Envoy. I feel like I should just 'scream' to let them know how much money they will be spending for stupidness. The first brand new vechile I ever purchased. I can't begin to tell you the amount of money I have spent on it. A lemon it is. Stupid things go wrong that should not go wrong. Stablity track 6 times needs to be fixed. Window motor...3x's Now the ignition switch went...my fuse box gets so hot my kid in the back can smell it. Light bulbs blow every 2 months. Oil gauge went, fuel gauge went. All and all, I spent over 6,000 in repairs since I bought it. Does GMC care? I highly doubt it. Would I purchse another...NOPE!
I have own this vehicle since new since the end of 2005 and it has been great. I have never had a problem, it drives and handles well. It is a Denali, so is loaded and very comfortable with leather interior and power and heated seats. It does not have the best mileage but for the size I think it does pretty well. On the highway handles well and give a lot better mileage at 22 mpg. I have no complaints but just praise about the vehicle and is a keeper in my book.
The vehicle will abruptly go from 70 mph to 30's (semi-trailer closing in fast) and I can't do a thing about it!! SERVICE STABILITRACK has been a thorn while under warranty and persists to be a problem now that it is out of warranty! From early on, <10,000 miles and OVER 10 times since, this vehicle had been in to two different dealers and the problem, though intermittent, still exists and is a HUGE danger to me and my kids but I can't just go buy another car or trade this is like some people (including the car dealership managers) portray is the best option when I should be able to get GM to fix the car or replace it when they can't seem to figure out why the problem persists. But that hasn't been the only problem:Gear band broke twice on the transmission, had to have Transmission rebuilt because of faulty radiator, and other issues however none of the problems remotely compare to having taken it in for service because of the repeated unexplained de-acceleration and loss of ability to make the car do anything except pull to the side of the road and give it ten minutes to stop having a "tantrum" of sorts while traffic whizzes by and thankfully didn't hit us (YET). Exterior / Aesthetics, I love this vehicle but poor function and even worse service of problems. I've reported it to corporate but they don't care and despite it having had been into the dealership numerous times prior to end of warranty, now they just want me to start paying them for all these fixes that haven't fixed anything.
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SLE 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal
FAQ
Is the GMC Envoy XL a good car?
Is the GMC Envoy XL reliable?
Is the 2006 GMC Envoy XL a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 GMC Envoy XL?
The least-expensive 2006 GMC Envoy XL is the 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,380.
Other versions include:
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $37,600
- SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,380
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $29,630
- SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,910
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $33,160
- Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $35,350
What are the different models of GMC Envoy XL?
More about the 2006 GMC Envoy XL
Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL Overview
The Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL is offered in the following submodels: Envoy XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2006 GMC Envoy XL?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 GMC Envoy XL and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 Envoy XL 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 Envoy XL.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2006 GMC Envoy XL and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2006 Envoy XL featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2006 GMC Envoy XL?
Which 2006 GMC Envoy XLS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 GMC Envoy XL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2006 GMC Envoy XL.
Can't find a new 2006 GMC Envoy XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Envoy XL for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,957.
Find a new GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,108.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2006 GMC Envoy XL?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles