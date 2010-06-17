  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL

2006 GMC Envoy XL
List Price Estimate
$2,626 - $4,450
Consumer Rating
(32)

Pros & Cons

  • Strong six- or eight-cylinder power, clean interior design, plenty of passenger and cargo room.
  • Sloppy handling around corners, numb steering, cheap interior materials.
GMC Envoy XL years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Edmunds' Expert Review

If true seven-passenger capacity and serious cargo space are your top priorities in shopping for a midsize SUV, the 2006 GMC Envoy XL has the competition beat.

Vehicle overview

As the evolution of the SUV continues, customers continue to demand even more utility from their family haulers. GMC realizes that one of the biggest draws is a third-row seat, as it allows you to accommodate an extra two or even three additional passengers in back. Most manufacturers have accomplished this by merely jamming an extra bench seat in their standard midsize offerings, but not General Motors.

To provide what it considered true seven-passenger capacity, GMC took its standard Envoy SUV and stretched it a full 16 inches to create the Envoy XL. This extended-length version offers third-row seating. Fold the second- and third-row seats flat, and the GMC Envoy XL really shows its advantage, offering up to 107 cubic feet of cargo space. The rest of the truck is similar to the standard Envoy. Two engines are available: a 4.2-liter inline six or, on the Denali trim, a 5.3-liter V8 engine. Both deliver strong acceleration, though the V8 offers plenty more torque for towing and hauling jobs. The Envoy XL also has the same suspension design that provides a smooth ride. We have found, however, that this setup gets a bit too cushy when cornering -- resulting in sloppy handling.

The 2006 GMC Envoy XL certainly one-ups the competition when it comes to seven-passenger comfort and overall cargo capacity. Combined with the powerful V8 engine, it definitely makes a case for itself in this hard-fought segment. Our main reservation about recommending it has to do with the questionable suspension tuning and some of the low-grade materials used in the cabin. If you're thinking about buying an Envoy XL, make sure that you also try the Durango, Explorer, Pilot and 4Runner before making your decision.

GMC Envoy XL models

The four-door, seven-passenger GMC Envoy XL comes in three well-appointed trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali. SLE versions come with a deluxe cloth interior, dual-zone manual climate control and a six-speaker AM/FM stereo with CD player. SLT models are loaded with a driver information center, automatic climate control, leather seating and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with auxiliary radio and climate controls. The Denali adds unique trim inside and out, as well as 18-inch alloys, power-adjustable pedals, heated seats and a Bose audio system. Other popular Envoy XL options include a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a DVD-based navigation system, upgraded audio systems and satellite radio.

2006 Highlights

Changes to the 2006 Envoy XL include new 18-inch alloy wheels for the Denali trim and the addition of stability control, OnStar and cruise control to the standard equipment list for every trim level.

Performance & mpg

SLE and SLT Envoy XLs are powered by a 4.2-liter, inline six-cylinder engine. Rated at 291 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque, this engine outpowers most of its competitors' V8s, let alone their V6 offerings. It's connected to a four-speed automatic transmission that delivers firm, precise shifts. Properly equipped, the six-cylinder Envoy XL can tow 6,000 pounds. The Envoy XL Denali ups the ante with a 5.3-liter V8 that pumps out 300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque, and it can tow up to 6,200 pounds. Both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive are available on all trims.

Safety

The GMC Envoy XL comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control. Head curtain airbags are optional on all models. Though the XL has not been tested by the NHTSA, the standard-wheelbase Envoy earned a five-star rating (the best possible) for its protection of front and rear passengers in the side-impact test when equipped with the optional airbags. Frontal-impact tests resulted in a three-star rating for driver and four stars for front-passenger protection. The IIHS rated the regular Envoy "Marginal" (second lowest) after conducting its frontal offset crash test.

Driving

The standard 4.2-liter six is impressive enough on its own, so there's no going wrong with either of the engine options on the Envoy XL. Unfortunately, the suspension isn't quite so competent, as it tends to feel overly soft when cornering and rough in off-road situations. Less enthusiastic driving generates a smooth, comfortable ride, so it's not all bad, but overall, we consider the Explorer's driving dynamics superior in most respects.

Interior

Inside the GMC Envoy XL, a spacious cabin offers room for seven passengers. Brushed nickel accents grace the console and instrument panel, and wood accents add a touch of class to the uplevel Denali trim, but the low-grade plastics used on the dash and door panels are still noticeable. Cargo capacity is tops among midsize SUVs. There is 23 cubic feet of space behind the third-row seats, and with both the second- and third-row seats folded, there is a maximum of 107 cubic feet.

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Used Envoy XL Denali
gm_dave,

We purchased ours 3 years ago so it was 4 years old when we got it. It was GM certified and one owner with about 45,000 miles. We've put on about 40,000 miles. it has been mostly trouble free except for the rear air suspension failed early on. This was covered under the GM Certified warranty so that was a relief. Performance and power is decent with the standard 5.3L V-8. One other problem was excess oil consumption, which was due to a faulty valve cover design. This was replaced at our expense by the local GM dealer.

2.625 out of 5 stars, How sad :(
lemonsuv,

I cringe when I learn friends have purchased a used GMC Envoy. I feel like I should just 'scream' to let them know how much money they will be spending for stupidness. The first brand new vechile I ever purchased. I can't begin to tell you the amount of money I have spent on it. A lemon it is. Stupid things go wrong that should not go wrong. Stablity track 6 times needs to be fixed. Window motor...3x's Now the ignition switch went...my fuse box gets so hot my kid in the back can smell it. Light bulbs blow every 2 months. Oil gauge went, fuel gauge went. All and all, I spent over 6,000 in repairs since I bought it. Does GMC care? I highly doubt it. Would I purchse another...NOPE!

4.875 out of 5 stars, LoveMyDenali
LovemyDenali,

I have own this vehicle since new since the end of 2005 and it has been great. I have never had a problem, it drives and handles well. It is a Denali, so is loaded and very comfortable with leather interior and power and heated seats. It does not have the best mileage but for the size I think it does pretty well. On the highway handles well and give a lot better mileage at 22 mpg. I have no complaints but just praise about the vehicle and is a keeper in my book.

2 out of 5 stars, Don't BUY
macattack,
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)

The vehicle will abruptly go from 70 mph to 30's (semi-trailer closing in fast) and I can't do a thing about it!! SERVICE STABILITRACK has been a thorn while under warranty and persists to be a problem now that it is out of warranty! From early on, <10,000 miles and OVER 10 times since, this vehicle had been in to two different dealers and the problem, though intermittent, still exists and is a HUGE danger to me and my kids but I can't just go buy another car or trade this is like some people (including the car dealership managers) portray is the best option when I should be able to get GM to fix the car or replace it when they can't seem to figure out why the problem persists. But that hasn't been the only problem:Gear band broke twice on the transmission, had to have Transmission rebuilt because of faulty radiator, and other issues however none of the problems remotely compare to having taken it in for service because of the repeated unexplained de-acceleration and loss of ability to make the car do anything except pull to the side of the road and give it ten minutes to stop having a "tantrum" of sorts while traffic whizzes by and thankfully didn't hit us (YET). Exterior / Aesthetics, I love this vehicle but poor function and even worse service of problems. I've reported it to corporate but they don't care and despite it having had been into the dealership numerous times prior to end of warranty, now they just want me to start paying them for all these fixes that haven't fixed anything.

Features & Specs

Denali 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 4A
MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
SLE 4dr SUV features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV
4.2L 6cyl 4A
MPG 14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Marginal

