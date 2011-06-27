Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL for Sale Near Me
- $7,900
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT182,879 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Grey 2005 GMC Envoy XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!!Welcome to the South Chicago CDJR website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers in or near Blue Island, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago, Cicero, Evergreen Park, Harvey, La Grange, Maple Park, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Tinley Park find the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram of their dreams! We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. South Chicago CDJR has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S156178992
Stock: P18397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $5,995
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLTNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2005 GMC Envoy XL with the 5.3L 8 cylinder engine. Leather seats; DVD; tow package. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16M856153196
Stock: 25105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,988
2005 GMC Envoy XL DenaliNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
This 2005 GMC Envoy Denali 4WD features the 5.3L V8 and automatic transmission. Options include alloy wheelstinted glass and heated leather power seats sunroof and third seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16M756178722
Stock: 21687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT188,576 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S456166557
Stock: 166557-R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2018
- $6,895
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE166,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royer's 322 Motors - DuBois / Pennsylvania
4WD, THIRD ROW- SEVEN PASSENGER, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR AIR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S556122891
Stock: 15489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $4,998
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT212,857 miles5 AccidentsDelivery available*
Sutherlin Nissan Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE RWDRecent Arrival!Please contact our E-Sales Department at 678-714-1885 for more information about our huge selection of vehicles or visit us at 3520 HWY 20 Buford, Ga. 30519.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S056121618
Stock: 61963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $4,998
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE192,622 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reed Buick GMC - Kansas City / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Liquid Silver Metallic 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD. Low pressure, NON- COMMISSIONED, sales staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S156153457
Stock: G200393A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $6,995
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE122,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sax Motor Co - Dickinson / North Dakota
Entertainment System, Moonroof, Hitch, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, Rear Air, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER PASSENGER 8-WAY, V-8 POWER PLAY PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (U2K) Sound system, feature, XM Satellite Radio and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, V-8 POWER PLAY PACKAGE includes (LH6) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI and (G80) Differential, locking, heavy-duty, rear, SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AR9) Seats, front deluxe cloth reclining buckets, Seat adjuster, power, driver 8-way, (C49) Defogger, rear window, electric, (V1K) Luggage rack, rooftop, black, adjustable, (DD5) Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic, 8-point compass and outside temperature indicator, (DH2) Visors, padded, color-keyed, power, illuminated vanity mirrors, (DK7) Console, overhead, (UG1) Universal Transmitter, Homelink, AIR BAGS, SIDE HEAD CURTAIN, FIRST AND SECOND ROW, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, includes DVD player, screen and headphones/controls, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, includes center cap and steel spare, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER PASSENGER 8-WAY, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 7/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16M356126472
Stock: 8885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $4,200
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT182,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX. Magnetic Red Metallic 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 17" x 7" Custom Aluminum Wheels, 17" x 7" High Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Point Compass, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Black Assist Steps, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlamp Washer, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Luxury Package w/1SD, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Custom Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors w/Memory, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Prismatic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Radio data system, RainSense Front Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Rear Cargo Panel, Rear HVAC Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SLT Comfort and Convenience Package, Smoker's Package, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel w/Radio Controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tachometer, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S656177902
Stock: 0-2599A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $3,499Great Deal | $1,376 below market
2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE198,348 milesDelivery available*
Affordable Imports LLC - Anoka / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S246154003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,990Good Deal | $993 below market
2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE134,680 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Source - Kenosha / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S646194441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,500
2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT188,442 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
WOW * GREAT FOR A FAMILY * 3RD ROW SEATING * LEATHER * ALLOY WHEELS * 2004 GMC ENVOY 188K * PRICED TO SALE * WILL NOT LAST LONG *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S646193855
Stock: B5241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,590
2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT146,681 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
3 ROWS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16P546130791
Stock: 20-080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,995
2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT125,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas
Check out this 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine will keep you going. This GMC Envoy XL comes equipped with these options: WHEELS, 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) POLISHED ALUMINUM includes center caps and steel spare, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TRACTION ASSIST SYSTEM, ELECTRONIC, TIRES, P245/65R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, LUXURY RIDE includes 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks, front and rear urethane jounce bumpers, front and rear stabilizer bars (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER APPOINTED POWER RECLINING BUCKETS includes driver and front power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints and 8-way power on driver and front passenger (STD), and REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO (STD). See it for yourself at Red McCombs Ford, 8333 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S346105525
Stock: 12775B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$6,995
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT108,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! SLT 4.2 4X4. DVD Player, Towing Package, Third Row Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Black Running Boards, Multi Disc CD Changer, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires! This Envoy has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player DVD Player Portable Audio Connection Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats Trailer Hitch CD Changer Running Boards Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S966127139
Stock: L204284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $5,995
2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE210,242 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana
*!!!!! 3rd ROW!!!!!*Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy XL boasts a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*PAINT SOLID (STD), ENGINE VORTEC 4200 SFI I6 includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), WHEELS 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) CAST ALUMINUM includes steel spare (STD), SEATS FRONT DELUXE CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints driver manual lumbar manual recline and storage pockets (STD), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), DELUXE CLOTH (STD), LUGGAGE RACK ROOFTOP BLACK ADJUSTABLE with cross bars, BODY LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS includes electric release and rear-window wiper/washer (STD), 1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, SUSPENSION PACKAGE LUXURY RIDE includes 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks front and rear urethane jounce bumpers front and rear stabilizer bars (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO (STD), DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW DELETE, SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, GVWR 6200 LBS. (2812 KG) (STD), TIRES P245/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 47 Service Records.*Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Envoy XL come see us at Max Auto Sales, 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503. Just minutes away!Why buy a used car from Max Auto Sales in Lafayette?Where else are you going to find a great used car at a price this low, with a 6 month / 6,000 mile warranty, that's been checked out by ASE certified mechanics, and then detailed inside and out?Why wouldn't you want to buy your next used car from the longest running highest rated BBB accredited used car dealer in Lafayette, and at a monthly note you can afford?Consider the benefits:--We put our used cars through an inspection process to make sure the car is in great shape, the engine runs smooth, and it drives great.--We inspect all our used cars, fix them right when needed, and touch up the paint to make them look great.--We clean, scrub, and shampoo the inside to make it as nice and clean as possible.--We may even put new tires, new brakes, windshields, or anything we think necessary to make the car safe.--We drive all of our used cars before we sell them. We drive them home, we drive them around town. We drive them to catch anything we may have missed in our complete used car inspection.--We want our cars to be the best used cars in Lafayette Louisiana, and it shows!-- If you are searching for "used cars near me" in New Iberia, Broussard, Breaux Bridge, Abbeville, Opelousas, or Rayne, it's worth the drive to Lafayette.If you are looking for your next used car Max Auto Sales is the place to come!Call us at 337-989-0078Visit us at 4895 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Across from Doug Ashy Building MaterialsHours: we are open 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Max Auto Sales is closed on Saturday's and Sunday's.Great used cars, trucks, and SUV's; At Max Auto Sales, it's all we do!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S246186260
Stock: 4T10390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-21-2020
- $6,995
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT120,111 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Manahawkin Auto Sales - Manahawkin / New Jersey
Equipped with a dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation, this 2006 GMC Envoy XL is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $6,495. This safe and reliable SUV 4X4 has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Complete with a sleek dk. gray exterior and a light gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Call today to test it out! Come visit Manahawkin Auto Sales. Family owned for 56 years. High volume, LOW, LOW PRICES! 3 year 36000 mile warranties available. Contact Information: Manahawkin Auto Sales, 200 Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ, 08050, Phone: (609) 597-2261, E-mail: jamesschultz50@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S166112960
Stock: 9081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT195,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S666117460
Stock: G8167B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020