Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
36 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20022006
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$10K
Price

Rating

Mileage

100K+100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1020
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $7,900

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    182,879 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Chicago / Illinois

    Clean CARFAX. Grey 2005 GMC Envoy XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!!Welcome to the South Chicago CDJR website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers in or near Blue Island, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago, Cicero, Evergreen Park, Harvey, La Grange, Maple Park, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Tinley Park find the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram of their dreams! We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. South Chicago CDJR has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKES16S156178992
    Stock: P18397A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $5,995

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    2005 GMC Envoy XL with the 5.3L 8 cylinder engine. Leather seats; DVD; tow package. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16M856153196
    Stock: 25105
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,988

    2005 GMC Envoy XL Denali

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

    This 2005 GMC Envoy Denali 4WD features the 5.3L V8 and automatic transmission.  Options include alloy wheelstinted glass and heated leather power seats sunroof and third seat.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16M756178722
    Stock: 21687
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,995

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    188,576 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois

    100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S456166557
    Stock: 166557-R1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-05-2018

  • $6,895

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    166,420 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Royer's 322 Motors - DuBois / Pennsylvania

    4WD, THIRD ROW- SEVEN PASSENGER, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR AIR

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S556122891
    Stock: 15489
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $4,998

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    212,857 miles
    5 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sutherlin Nissan Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE RWDRecent Arrival!Please contact our E-Sales Department at 678-714-1885 for more information about our huge selection of vehicles or visit us at 3520 HWY 20 Buford, Ga. 30519.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKES16S056121618
    Stock: 61963A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $4,998

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    192,622 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Reed Buick GMC - Kansas City / Missouri

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Liquid Silver Metallic 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD. Low pressure, NON- COMMISSIONED, sales staff.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S156153457
    Stock: G200393A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $6,995

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    122,573 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sax Motor Co - Dickinson / North Dakota

    Entertainment System, Moonroof, Hitch, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, Rear Air, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER PASSENGER 8-WAY, V-8 POWER PLAY PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (U2K) Sound system, feature, XM Satellite Radio and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, V-8 POWER PLAY PACKAGE includes (LH6) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI and (G80) Differential, locking, heavy-duty, rear, SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AR9) Seats, front deluxe cloth reclining buckets, Seat adjuster, power, driver 8-way, (C49) Defogger, rear window, electric, (V1K) Luggage rack, rooftop, black, adjustable, (DD5) Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic, 8-point compass and outside temperature indicator, (DH2) Visors, padded, color-keyed, power, illuminated vanity mirrors, (DK7) Console, overhead, (UG1) Universal Transmitter, Homelink, AIR BAGS, SIDE HEAD CURTAIN, FIRST AND SECOND ROW, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, includes DVD player, screen and headphones/controls, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, includes center cap and steel spare, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER PASSENGER 8-WAY, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 7/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16M356126472
    Stock: 8885
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • $4,200

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    182,033 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan

    Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX. Magnetic Red Metallic 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 17" x 7" Custom Aluminum Wheels, 17" x 7" High Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Color-Keyed Carpeted Floormats, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Point Compass, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Black Assist Steps, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Convenience Package, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Emergency communication system: OnStar, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Power Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlamp Washer, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Luxury Package w/1SD, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Custom Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated Foldaway Outside Rear-View Mirrors w/Memory, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Prismatic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Radio data system, RainSense Front Wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Audio Controls, Rear audio controls, Rear Cargo Panel, Rear HVAC Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SLT Comfort and Convenience Package, Smoker's Package, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel w/Radio Controls, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Tachometer, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S656177902
    Stock: 0-2599A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $3,499Great Deal | $1,376 below market

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    198,348 miles
    Delivery available*

    Affordable Imports LLC - Anoka / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S246154003
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,990Good Deal | $993 below market

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    134,680 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Car Source - Kenosha / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S646194441
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,500

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    188,442 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas

    WOW * GREAT FOR A FAMILY * 3RD ROW SEATING * LEATHER * ALLOY WHEELS *  2004 GMC ENVOY  188K * PRICED TO SALE * WILL NOT LAST LONG *

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S646193855
    Stock: B5241A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,590

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    146,681 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois

    3 ROWS!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16P546130791
    Stock: 20-080
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,995

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    125,267 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Red McCombs Ford - San Antonio / Texas

    Check out this 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine will keep you going. This GMC Envoy XL comes equipped with these options: WHEELS, 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) POLISHED ALUMINUM includes center caps and steel spare, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TRACTION ASSIST SYSTEM, ELECTRONIC, TIRES, P245/65R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, LUXURY RIDE includes 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks, front and rear urethane jounce bumpers, front and rear stabilizer bars (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, SEATS, FRONT LEATHER APPOINTED POWER RECLINING BUCKETS includes driver and front power lumbar support, adjustable head restraints and 8-way power on driver and front passenger (STD), and REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO (STD). See it for yourself at Red McCombs Ford, 8333 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX 78230.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKES16S346105525
    Stock: 12775B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • New Listing
    $6,995

    2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    108,459 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois

    1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! SLT 4.2 4X4. DVD Player, Towing Package, Third Row Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Black Running Boards, Multi Disc CD Changer, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires! This Envoy has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player DVD Player Portable Audio Connection Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats Trailer Hitch CD Changer Running Boards Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S966127139
    Stock: L204284A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $5,995

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    210,242 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana

    *!!!!! 3rd ROW!!!!!*Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy XL boasts a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*PAINT SOLID (STD), ENGINE VORTEC 4200 SFI I6 includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), WHEELS 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) CAST ALUMINUM includes steel spare (STD), SEATS FRONT DELUXE CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints driver manual lumbar manual recline and storage pockets (STD), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), DELUXE CLOTH (STD), LUGGAGE RACK ROOFTOP BLACK ADJUSTABLE with cross bars, BODY LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS includes electric release and rear-window wiper/washer (STD), 1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, SUSPENSION PACKAGE LUXURY RIDE includes 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks front and rear urethane jounce bumpers front and rear stabilizer bars (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO (STD), DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW DELETE, SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, GVWR 6200 LBS. (2812 KG) (STD), TIRES P245/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 47 Service Records.*Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Envoy XL come see us at Max Auto Sales, 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503. Just minutes away!Why buy a used car from Max Auto Sales in Lafayette?Where else are you going to find a great used car at a price this low, with a 6 month / 6,000 mile warranty, that's been checked out by ASE certified mechanics, and then detailed inside and out?Why wouldn't you want to buy your next used car from the longest running highest rated BBB accredited used car dealer in Lafayette, and at a monthly note you can afford?Consider the benefits:--We put our used cars through an inspection process to make sure the car is in great shape, the engine runs smooth, and it drives great.--We inspect all our used cars, fix them right when needed, and touch up the paint to make them look great.--We clean, scrub, and shampoo the inside to make it as nice and clean as possible.--We may even put new tires, new brakes, windshields, or anything we think necessary to make the car safe.--We drive all of our used cars before we sell them. We drive them home, we drive them around town. We drive them to catch anything we may have missed in our complete used car inspection.--We want our cars to be the best used cars in Lafayette Louisiana, and it shows!-- If you are searching for "used cars near me" in New Iberia, Broussard, Breaux Bridge, Abbeville, Opelousas, or Rayne, it's worth the drive to Lafayette.If you are looking for your next used car Max Auto Sales is the place to come!Call us at 337-989-0078Visit us at 4895 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Across from Doug Ashy Building MaterialsHours: we are open 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Max Auto Sales is closed on Saturday's and Sunday's.Great used cars, trucks, and SUV's; At Max Auto Sales, it's all we do!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKES16S246186260
    Stock: 4T10390A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-21-2020

  • $6,995

    2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    120,111 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Manahawkin Auto Sales - Manahawkin / New Jersey

    Equipped with a dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation, this 2006 GMC Envoy XL is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $6,495. This safe and reliable SUV 4X4 has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Complete with a sleek dk. gray exterior and a light gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Call today to test it out! Come visit Manahawkin Auto Sales. Family owned for 56 years. High volume, LOW, LOW PRICES! 3 year 36000 mile warranties available. Contact Information: Manahawkin Auto Sales, 200 Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ, 08050, Phone: (609) 597-2261, E-mail: jamesschultz50@gmail.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S166112960
    Stock: 9081
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,495

    2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    195,569 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota

    2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1GKET16S666117460
    Stock: G8167B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy XL
  4. Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL
Envoy XL Reviews & Specs