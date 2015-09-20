Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL for Sale Near Me

36 listings
Envoy XL Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 36 listings
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Red
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    198,348 miles
    Great Deal

    $3,499

    $1,376 Below Market
    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    134,680 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,990

    $993 Below Market
    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    188,442 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $4,500

    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    146,681 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,590

    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    125,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Dark Red
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    210,242 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Dark Green
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    167,914 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $5,587

    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    112,800 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,465

    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Light Brown
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    143,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,998

    
  • 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Red
    used

    2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    223,681 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,300

    
  • 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    182,879 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $7,900

    
  • 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    180,435 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,850

    
  • 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    
  • 2005 GMC Envoy XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy XL Denali

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    
  • 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    188,576 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    
  • 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE

    166,420 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,895

    
  • 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    203,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,975

    
  • 2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT

    237,557 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,900

    

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Envoy XL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.674 Reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (9%)
A great vehicle, when it's not falling apart...
Matt,09/20/2015
SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
There are some things that I really appreciate about this vehicle and others that are extremely frustrating/disappointing. After the warranty was up it's been problem after problem with many parts of the vehicle. Dash/gauge failure, HVAC failure front and rear, the air suspension in the rear has failed multiple times, rack/pinion broke, power steering cooler rusted out, passenger interior door panel has come off twice, the CD player has jammed, exterior paneling on the back hatch broken. However, the engine has always performed beautifully for me. There's a lot of power to it and plenty of "oomph" to it. It cruises very comfortably, shifts smoothly and handles well. It's heavier weight (7-passenger trim), low center of gravity and 4WD make it extremely adept at getting around on snowy roads, which has been a huge positive as I live in an area with a lot of lake-effect snow every winter. It's reliably started easy 100% of the time as a daily driver. No repairs needed on the engine/transmission itself, only steering. It's tough to hate on a vehicle that has been quite reliable in it's essential components and getting where you need to go but all the "comfort" aspects of the vehicle seem to be extremely cheap. Probably not a lot of resale value on it for this reason, but if you can snag one for a few grand it's definitely a good vehicle for a teen or an everyday get from point A to point B in wintery conditions.
