Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$6,995
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT108,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! SLT 4.2 4X4. DVD Player, Towing Package, Third Row Seats, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Black Running Boards, Multi Disc CD Changer, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires! This Envoy has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player DVD Player Portable Audio Connection Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats Trailer Hitch CD Changer Running Boards Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S966127139
Stock: L204284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $6,995
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT120,111 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Manahawkin Auto Sales - Manahawkin / New Jersey
Equipped with a dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation, this 2006 GMC Envoy XL is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $6,495. This safe and reliable SUV 4X4 has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Complete with a sleek dk. gray exterior and a light gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Call today to test it out! Come visit Manahawkin Auto Sales. Family owned for 56 years. High volume, LOW, LOW PRICES! 3 year 36000 mile warranties available. Contact Information: Manahawkin Auto Sales, 200 Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ, 08050, Phone: (609) 597-2261, E-mail: jamesschultz50@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S166112960
Stock: 9081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT195,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S666117460
Stock: G8167B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $3,999
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT240,372 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC Of Davison - Davison / Michigan
'Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' CARFAX One-Owner. Cranberry Red Metallic 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S966171662
Stock: ED01230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $4,495
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT144,875 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
J-Linn Motors - Clearwater / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S166137473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,300
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLENot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 GMC Envoy XL 4dr 4dr 4WD SLT features a 4.2L Straight 6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S566113481
Stock: AAW-113481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $9,992
2006 GMC Envoy XL Denali174,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holzhauer GMC - Nashville / Illinois
2006 GMC Envoy XL Denali Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4WD Carbon Metallic1 OWNER!!!, 18 x 8 6-Spoke High Polished Aluminum(4) Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Driver Convenience Package, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. CARFAX One-Owner.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET66M866111402
Stock: 6111402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $7,990
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT158,276 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Metro Buick GMC - Monticello / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. Olympic White 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC Serviced and Detailed to Precision, Rear Entertainment System, Envoy XL SLT, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC, 4WD, Olympic White, 150 Amp Alternator, 2-Position Memory Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Point Compass, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Black Adjustable Rooftop Luggage Rack, Body-Color Grille, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeted 3rd Row Floormats, Color-Keyed Padded Visors w/Lighted Vanity Mirrors, Driver Convenience Package, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Tilt-Sliding Power Sunroof, Front & Rear Color-Keyed Fascias, Headlamp Washer, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim, Luxury Ride Suspension Package, Outside Temperature Indicator, Overhead Console, Panic alarm, Power Heated Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 4SB, RainSense Front Wipers, Rear Audio Controls Sound System Feature, Rear Cargo Panel, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Sun, Sound & Entertainment Package, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature. The West Metro Volume Leader. Odometer is 30691 miles below market average! We are a local family owned dealership and pride ourselves on small community feel, making your vehicle buying experience as casual, fun and effortless as possible. Our online reputation speaks volumes of who we are. Thanks for looking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S066144220
Stock: 30559A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- Price Drop$2,955
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE161,272 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Darling's Chevrolet - Ellsworth / Maine
MANAGERS SPECIAL. New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3724 miles below market average! Local trade-in. The best prices in Bangor, Augusta, and Ellsworth are at Darling's!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S866105939
Stock: 708780B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $2,000
2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE197,600 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2006 GMC ENVOY XL.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S466163467
Stock: A21075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,900
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT182,879 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Chicago Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Grey 2005 GMC Envoy XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!!Welcome to the South Chicago CDJR website, a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that is right for you. Whether you are looking for a new or used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We have helped many customers in or near Blue Island, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago, Cicero, Evergreen Park, Harvey, La Grange, Maple Park, Matteson, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Palos Hills and Tinley Park find the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram of their dreams! We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. South Chicago CDJR has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S156178992
Stock: P18397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $5,995
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLTNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2005 GMC Envoy XL with the 5.3L 8 cylinder engine. Leather seats; DVD; tow package. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16M856153196
Stock: 25105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,988
2005 GMC Envoy XL DenaliNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
This 2005 GMC Envoy Denali 4WD features the 5.3L V8 and automatic transmission. Options include alloy wheelstinted glass and heated leather power seats sunroof and third seat.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16M756178722
Stock: 21687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT188,576 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S456166557
Stock: 166557-R1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2018
- $6,895
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE166,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royer's 322 Motors - DuBois / Pennsylvania
4WD, THIRD ROW- SEVEN PASSENGER, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR AIR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S556122891
Stock: 15489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $4,998
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT212,857 miles5 AccidentsDelivery available*
Sutherlin Nissan Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE RWDRecent Arrival!Please contact our E-Sales Department at 678-714-1885 for more information about our huge selection of vehicles or visit us at 3520 HWY 20 Buford, Ga. 30519.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 5 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKES16S056121618
Stock: 61963A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $4,998
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE192,622 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reed Buick GMC - Kansas City / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Liquid Silver Metallic 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4200 4.2L I6 MPI DOHC 4WD. Low pressure, NON- COMMISSIONED, sales staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16S156153457
Stock: G200393A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $6,995
2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE122,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sax Motor Co - Dickinson / North Dakota
Entertainment System, Moonroof, Hitch, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, Rear Air, SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER PASSENGER 8-WAY, V-8 POWER PLAY PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, SOUND AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (CF5) Sunroof, power (UQA) Sound system feature, Bose premium speaker system, (U2K) Sound system, feature, XM Satellite Radio and (UC6) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, V-8 POWER PLAY PACKAGE includes (LH6) Engine, Vortec 5300 V8 SFI and (G80) Differential, locking, heavy-duty, rear, SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AR9) Seats, front deluxe cloth reclining buckets, Seat adjuster, power, driver 8-way, (C49) Defogger, rear window, electric, (V1K) Luggage rack, rooftop, black, adjustable, (DD5) Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic, 8-point compass and outside temperature indicator, (DH2) Visors, padded, color-keyed, power, illuminated vanity mirrors, (DK7) Console, overhead, (UG1) Universal Transmitter, Homelink, AIR BAGS, SIDE HEAD CURTAIN, FIRST AND SECOND ROW, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT, includes DVD player, screen and headphones/controls, WHEELS, 4-17' X 7' (43.2 CM X 17.8 CM) HIGH POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM, includes center cap and steel spare, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO features 67 channels of 100% commercial-free music included in its over 150 channels of the best in music, news, sports, talk, comedy, XM Instant Traffic and Weather, and more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Three trial months-no obligation. SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER PASSENGER 8-WAY, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 7/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Envoy XL SLE with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKET16M356126472
Stock: 8885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020