Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL for Sale Near Me

Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana

*!!!!! 3rd ROW!!!!!*Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This GMC Envoy XL boasts a Gas I6 4.2L/254 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*PAINT SOLID (STD), ENGINE VORTEC 4200 SFI I6 includes transmission oil cooler (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 6000 rpm 275 lb.-ft. [371.2 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), WHEELS 4-17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) CAST ALUMINUM includes steel spare (STD), SEATS FRONT DELUXE CLOTH RECLINING BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints driver manual lumbar manual recline and storage pockets (STD), SOUND SYSTEM ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control speed-compensated volume TheftLock and Radio Data System (RDS) (STD), DELUXE CLOTH (STD), LUGGAGE RACK ROOFTOP BLACK ADJUSTABLE with cross bars, BODY LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS includes electric release and rear-window wiper/washer (STD), 1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, SUSPENSION PACKAGE LUXURY RIDE includes 1.81" (46 mm) high pressure gas Bilstein shocks front and rear urethane jounce bumpers front and rear stabilizer bars (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO (STD), DEFOGGER REAR WINDOW DELETE, SMOKERS PACKAGE includes ashtray and lighter, GVWR 6200 LBS. (2812 KG) (STD), TIRES P245/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Cloth Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Child Safety Locks*Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 47 Service Records.*Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Envoy XL come see us at Max Auto Sales, 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503. Just minutes away!Why buy a used car from Max Auto Sales in Lafayette?Where else are you going to find a great used car at a price this low, with a 6 month / 6,000 mile warranty, that's been checked out by ASE certified mechanics, and then detailed inside and out?Why wouldn't you want to buy your next used car from the longest running highest rated BBB accredited used car dealer in Lafayette, and at a monthly note you can afford?Consider the benefits:--We put our used cars through an inspection process to make sure the car is in great shape, the engine runs smooth, and it drives great.--We inspect all our used cars, fix them right when needed, and touch up the paint to make them look great.--We clean, scrub, and shampoo the inside to make it as nice and clean as possible.--We may even put new tires, new brakes, windshields, or anything we think necessary to make the car safe.--We drive all of our used cars before we sell them. We drive them home, we drive them around town. We drive them to catch anything we may have missed in our complete used car inspection.--We want our cars to be the best used cars in Lafayette Louisiana, and it shows!-- If you are searching for "used cars near me" in New Iberia, Broussard, Breaux Bridge, Abbeville, Opelousas, or Rayne, it's worth the drive to Lafayette.If you are looking for your next used car Max Auto Sales is the place to come!Call us at 337-989-0078Visit us at 4895 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Across from Doug Ashy Building MaterialsHours: we are open 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Max Auto Sales is closed on Saturday's and Sunday's.Great used cars, trucks, and SUV's; At Max Auto Sales, it's all we do!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 GMC Envoy XL SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKES16S246186260

Stock: 4T10390A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-21-2020