Consumer Rating
(45)
2002 GMC Envoy XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong six-cylinder power, clean interior design, highest passenger and cargo room in its class.
  • Spongy suspension, numb steering, odd exterior proportions.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for true seven-passenger capacity and serious cargo space in a midsize SUV, the Envoy XL has the competition beat.

Vehicle overview

As the evolution of the SUV continues, customers continue to demand ever more utility from their family-haulers. The newest draw in the marketplace is a third-row seat. With one of these, an SUV can accommodate two or even three additional passengers in back. Most manufacturers have accomplished this by merely jamming an extra bench seat in their standard midsize offerings -- but not GMC.

To provide what it considered true seven-passenger capacity, GMC took its standard Envoy sport-ute and stretched it a full 16 inches to create the Envoy XL. This extended-length version offers third-row seating that, according to GMC, can comfortably accommodate two 6-foot-2-inch 190-pound adult males. Fold the third-row seat flat, and the Envoy really shows its advantage, offering more than 100 cubic feet of cargo space -- that's almost 20 cubic feet more than a seven-passenger Explorer.

Other than the Envoy XL's extended length and additional seating, it remains identical to the standard Envoy. That means serious horsepower from the 4.2-liter inline six engine and an advanced hydroformed frame structure that sets new standards for stiffness in the midsize class of SUVs. Rated at 270 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque, this new engine out-powers most of its competitors' V8s, let alone their V6 offerings. Achieving its peak torque output at a low 1,600 rpm gives the straight six a wide powerband that delivers plenty of passing and merging power at just about any speed. The suspension uses dual A-arms and coilover shocks up front and a five-link coil spring system in the rear to give the Envoy XL a smooth ride, although we find it a bit too soft in the corners. An electronically controlled air spring suspension is optional in the rear, providing load-leveling capabilities and an even more isolated ride.

The Envoy XL comes in two well-appointed trim levels: SLE and SLT. Base SLE versions come with a deluxe cloth interior, dual-zone climate control, the OnStar communications system, dual front and side airbags and a six-speaker AM/FM/CD stereo. SLT models are loaded with just about every feature available including a driver information center, automatic climate control, leather seating and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with satellite radio and climate controls, just to name a few. The Envoy also offers a rear-seat DVD entertainment system as an option.

The new Envoy XL certainly one-ups the competition when it comes to seven-passenger comfort and overall cargo capacity. Combined with the powerful new engine, it makes quite a case for itself in this hard-fought segment. Although the reworked suspension delivers a soft, comfortable ride, it still has a little work to do before it can match the road feel of the Explorer's fully independent setup. In most other areas, however, it matches up favorably.

2002 Highlights

Debuting as a midyear addition to the Envoy lineup, the Envoy XL is an extended-wheelbase seven-passenger version of the standard Envoy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 GMC Envoy XL.

5(58%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.4
45 reviews
See all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not all its cracked up to be
Wish it worked,04/21/2002
I enjoyed my Envoy SLT for a while and then the heated seats went out, then it was the power mirrors, then it was the windshield wipers. Sorry to say that for the commercials on TV this is far from professional grade. I plan on trading mine in as soon as I find something other than a GMC to turn my head. Hope everyone elses is ok I believe there are too many bugs in mine.
How do you treat your GMC?
michael l,09/06/2008
I purchased my 2002 GMC Envoy 4 years ago with 43k miles on it. The only maintainance I have done is change the oil, brakes, and tires. Sometimes I will wash it. This has been the most reliable SUV I have ever owned. How do other people drive and maintain? Easy on the gas and this SUV will take care of you. I currently have 188,468 miles on it and still runs as smooth as butter. It is a 2002. 8 years later and still runs like new. Time to buy a new and pass this to my daughter.
A Great SUV!
NCPIR8,12/24/2008
I've had this Envoy, SLT-XL V6 since new in 8/2002, 6.5 yrs. with 115K miles. It has been great except for modulator for A/C replaced at 4yrs. Everything works fine, ride is great, carries 7 avg. sized men with room for a large cooler. Great gas mileage, 24+ highway and 17+ around town. On occasion will shift from 2wd to AWD for no reason. Mechanic has looked at twice. This has actually been in the shop less than my friend's 2002 Acura TL. I have back problems and the driver's seat is the best around for the electric adjustable lumbar support. Overall very pleased with this vehicle.
Professional Grade???
Graciegurl,08/08/2002
After wanting to move out of minivan land and into an SUV I chose the Envoy XL. As soon as I test drove it I knew this vehicle was for me. Mistake number one. Although I love the ride, comfort and convenience it offers the GMC professional grade claim doesn't hold ture. My Envoy XL has been plagued by trouble as soon as I wrote the check and tried to drive it off the lot. Trusting they would repair it and make it right was mistake number two. Electrical problems, air conditioning failure,twice,squeeking, what next?
See all 45 reviews of the 2002 GMC Envoy XL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
270 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2002 GMC Envoy XL features & specs
More about the 2002 GMC Envoy XL

