Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL Consumer Reviews
Most reliably vehicle to date
I love this truck. I purchased it in 2008 with 58k. The truck now has just about 169k. In town ave. 15 as estimated, freeway (70mph) with my family & luggage it pulls 21-22mpg average. Runs and rides great! I stay up on all maintenance: fluids, S-belt, brakes pads & rotors, coil overs, shocks, fuel filter, ball joints& driver front wheel bearing (I consider maintenance). The only non-maintenance repairs have been replacing plastic upper molding on rear door the power steering pump (reservoir leaking, did not fail), tensioner pulley & water pump, all just this year 2014. I really cant say enough good about her. One of the best SUVs ever built!
Used Purchase
I've only had my Envoy for a couple of months & did not buy from a very reputable used car dealer, but I love this vehicle. It's got enough get up & go off a stop to keep me from laying my foot into the gas too heavy. The previous owner seemed to not care much about the mechanical integrity of this vehicle since I had to make the dealer replace the wiring harness, then I ended up having to have the transmission completely rebuilt a couple months later. Despite that, this engine is as solid as a tank. There is nothing like an inline 6 motor! I fancy myself a shade tree mechanic and this is by far one of the easiest engines to work on. With 162k miles on it, & counting, I plan to keep her around for another 162k now that she's got a new transmission & a solid engine. As a short-waisted woman, I LOVE the adjustable driver seat. I can see all around me, I get proper lumbar support, I don't have to be on top of the steering wheel to reach the pedals, & don't need an extra pad to raise my short self up to see past the end of the hood. As a Lyft driver, I get a lot of compliments on how comfortable my vehicle is & how easy it is to get in & out of, even from the rear set of seats. I plan to use this beast to do some beach camping this year. Update: she's still going strong with 190k miles on her now. The cables for the odometer, speedometer, & gas gauge need to be replaced. Her age is starting to manifest in the little things, but still a very solid ride. 2and update: still love my girl, but damn these emissions sensors! Haven't been able to get the damn check engine light to shut off in 3 years. Replaced every single sensor in her. Most likely due to the two broken bolts in the exhaust manifold which you can't get to without special tools or pulling the engine. Neither of which is an option for me. Even tried using right angle drill. Broke a bit & stripped two extractors to no avail. Thank god for high temperature gasket seal, but my stupid self only sealed around those two bolts thinking the normal gasket would be fine around the rest. Soooooo, I have to pull the whole thing a third time & seal the whole mess this time. Hopefully that will buy me time to save to fix her up since I'm in the process a conversion for camping. Ripped out the two rear seats & built a small bed frame, cut down my old tempurpedic mattress & now have a very comfortable but tiny RV for my trips. Solar on the roof with battery & converter for powering my laptop for business on the go from wherever I want to be.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE my ENVOY
I'm the second owner but I've had for the last 4 years and I LOVE my Envoy. I've never loved a car before but this rides smooth, is so quiet, shifts like a dream, makes tight car-like Uturns, plenty of interior room, nice leg room, has 86,000 miles. I've had to replace the fan clutch ($600), the arm rest (my fault - $70) and something else that I can't remember the name of but it may be called the driveline (?). Anyway, it's the part that causes your vehicle to shift into gear ($200). It's just been a dream to ride and drive. This is a vehicle that you want to take care of because you want it to last forever.
Most reliable vehicle I have ever owned
Vehicle runs smooth and quiet. Railroad tracks and speed bumps don't bother this GM SUV. Just under 100k miles at this time and no major repairs needed. A couple batteries, sets of tires, windshield wipers, oil changes and air filters and that is all. Fuel mileage is not great, especially at this time when we pay $3.00 a gallon. I rate this vehicle a 10 because it is the most reliable and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned.
2003 Envoy XL SLT 4WD
Love the Envoy, have had it for about 6 years and at 79000 miles no major problems. I have 5 kids and it is a great fit for us. I have thought about getting an Enclave but love the Envoy too much. It could do a little better on gas but its still not bad, we take a long trip every year and the is lots of room for us and our stuff. Buy one!
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy XL
Related Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner