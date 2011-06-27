  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy XL
  4. Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Envoy XL
5(63%)4(27%)3(7%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.5
109 reviews
Write a review
See all Envoy XLS for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,223 - $4,173
Used Envoy XL for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...22

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most reliably vehicle to date

carguy208, 02/02/2015
SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I love this truck. I purchased it in 2008 with 58k. The truck now has just about 169k. In town ave. 15 as estimated, freeway (70mph) with my family & luggage it pulls 21-22mpg average. Runs and rides great! I stay up on all maintenance: fluids, S-belt, brakes pads & rotors, coil overs, shocks, fuel filter, ball joints& driver front wheel bearing (I consider maintenance). The only non-maintenance repairs have been replacing plastic upper molding on rear door the power steering pump (reservoir leaking, did not fail), tensioner pulley & water pump, all just this year 2014. I really cant say enough good about her. One of the best SUVs ever built!

Report Abuse

Used Purchase

JMellies, 01/12/2016
SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've only had my Envoy for a couple of months & did not buy from a very reputable used car dealer, but I love this vehicle. It's got enough get up & go off a stop to keep me from laying my foot into the gas too heavy. The previous owner seemed to not care much about the mechanical integrity of this vehicle since I had to make the dealer replace the wiring harness, then I ended up having to have the transmission completely rebuilt a couple months later. Despite that, this engine is as solid as a tank. There is nothing like an inline 6 motor! I fancy myself a shade tree mechanic and this is by far one of the easiest engines to work on. With 162k miles on it, & counting, I plan to keep her around for another 162k now that she's got a new transmission & a solid engine. As a short-waisted woman, I LOVE the adjustable driver seat. I can see all around me, I get proper lumbar support, I don't have to be on top of the steering wheel to reach the pedals, & don't need an extra pad to raise my short self up to see past the end of the hood. As a Lyft driver, I get a lot of compliments on how comfortable my vehicle is & how easy it is to get in & out of, even from the rear set of seats. I plan to use this beast to do some beach camping this year. Update: she's still going strong with 190k miles on her now. The cables for the odometer, speedometer, & gas gauge need to be replaced. Her age is starting to manifest in the little things, but still a very solid ride. 2and update: still love my girl, but damn these emissions sensors! Haven't been able to get the damn check engine light to shut off in 3 years. Replaced every single sensor in her. Most likely due to the two broken bolts in the exhaust manifold which you can't get to without special tools or pulling the engine. Neither of which is an option for me. Even tried using right angle drill. Broke a bit & stripped two extractors to no avail. Thank god for high temperature gasket seal, but my stupid self only sealed around those two bolts thinking the normal gasket would be fine around the rest. Soooooo, I have to pull the whole thing a third time & seal the whole mess this time. Hopefully that will buy me time to save to fix her up since I'm in the process a conversion for camping. Ripped out the two rear seats & built a small bed frame, cut down my old tempurpedic mattress & now have a very comfortable but tiny RV for my trips. Solar on the roof with battery & converter for powering my laptop for business on the go from wherever I want to be.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I LOVE my ENVOY

oppcy, 05/22/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I'm the second owner but I've had for the last 4 years and I LOVE my Envoy. I've never loved a car before but this rides smooth, is so quiet, shifts like a dream, makes tight car-like Uturns, plenty of interior room, nice leg room, has 86,000 miles. I've had to replace the fan clutch ($600), the arm rest (my fault - $70) and something else that I can't remember the name of but it may be called the driveline (?). Anyway, it's the part that causes your vehicle to shift into gear ($200). It's just been a dream to ride and drive. This is a vehicle that you want to take care of because you want it to last forever.

Report Abuse

Most reliable vehicle I have ever owned

doug , 09/22/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Vehicle runs smooth and quiet. Railroad tracks and speed bumps don't bother this GM SUV. Just under 100k miles at this time and no major repairs needed. A couple batteries, sets of tires, windshield wipers, oil changes and air filters and that is all. Fuel mileage is not great, especially at this time when we pay $3.00 a gallon. I rate this vehicle a 10 because it is the most reliable and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned.

Report Abuse

2003 Envoy XL SLT 4WD

jd, 05/11/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Love the Envoy, have had it for about 6 years and at 79000 miles no major problems. I have 5 kids and it is a great fit for us. I have thought about getting an Enclave but love the Envoy too much. It could do a little better on gas but its still not bad, we take a long trip every year and the is lots of room for us and our stuff. Buy one!

Report Abuse
12345...22
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Envoy XLS for sale

Related Used 2003 GMC Envoy XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles