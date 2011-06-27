There are some things that I really appreciate about this vehicle and others that are extremely frustrating/disappointing. After the warranty was up it's been problem after problem with many parts of the vehicle. Dash/gauge failure, HVAC failure front and rear, the air suspension in the rear has failed multiple times, rack/pinion broke, power steering cooler rusted out, passenger interior door panel has come off twice, the CD player has jammed, exterior paneling on the back hatch broken. However, the engine has always performed beautifully for me. There's a lot of power to it and plenty of "oomph" to it. It cruises very comfortably, shifts smoothly and handles well. It's heavier weight (7-passenger trim), low center of gravity and 4WD make it extremely adept at getting around on snowy roads, which has been a huge positive as I live in an area with a lot of lake-effect snow every winter. It's reliably started easy 100% of the time as a daily driver. No repairs needed on the engine/transmission itself, only steering. It's tough to hate on a vehicle that has been quite reliable in it's essential components and getting where you need to go but all the "comfort" aspects of the vehicle seem to be extremely cheap. Probably not a lot of resale value on it for this reason, but if you can snag one for a few grand it's definitely a good vehicle for a teen or an everyday get from point A to point B in wintery conditions.

