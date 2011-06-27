Estimated values
2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$3,519
|$4,128
|Clean
|$2,128
|$3,186
|$3,742
|Average
|$1,685
|$2,520
|$2,970
|Rough
|$1,243
|$1,854
|$2,199
2003 GMC Envoy XL SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,190
|$3,376
|$3,992
|Clean
|$1,984
|$3,056
|$3,619
|Average
|$1,571
|$2,417
|$2,873
|Rough
|$1,159
|$1,778
|$2,127
2003 GMC Envoy XL SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,071
|$2,845
|$3,244
|Clean
|$1,876
|$2,576
|$2,941
|Average
|$1,486
|$2,037
|$2,335
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,499
|$1,728
2003 GMC Envoy XL SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,061
|$3,091
|$3,625
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,799
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,479
|$2,213
|$2,609
|Rough
|$1,091
|$1,628
|$1,931