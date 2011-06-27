Used 2012 Ford Fusion Consumer Reviews
Great Comfortable car
My wife wanted a car with a sunroof. We found this car used with 3000 miles a few months ago. Heated leather seats, Sony sound system, sunroof and appearance package. What a great, comfortable car and fun to drive. We have the 3.0 V6 but it is not AWD and that option is not shown on the list. We love the car and the mileage. we typically get 22 around town, but have been up to 30 to 31 on the highway. not bad for a V6
Surprised Me!
I really didn't even want this car but had jus gotten a divorce and had to sell my Nice import. I bought the Fusion "for the time being" and ended up still owning it 4 years later! VERY pleasantly surprised by this car. I recently sold this car for above the online values and had still not encountered any problems with it. I sold it with about 130,000 miles. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another.
Downsized to a Fusion and Lovin' Every Minute of It!
I bought a new Ford 2012 Fusion SE 4cy with Sun & Sync, spoiler, Candy Red Color and now I have almost 1100miles on it. I truly am amazed by the smooth quiet ride on this car under $25K. This is my first ever Ford, and if it's reliable, I will no longer be a Chevy/GMC girl. I am averaging 27mpg driving 60/20/20 (rural, hwy, city). Costs about 43.00/wk for me to fill up and run on. I dont drive too slow and only sometimes too fast lol. What sold me on the car was the cost of the car, the roomy and accomadating interior, the smooth and quiet ride, fuel economy, and all the tech features. I now can leave my Iphone in my purse as it's all handsfree (music, calls, info)
Great for a first car
This is my first car and I absolutely love it. It's been reliable thus far, and has treated me as well as I have treated it. It's taken me cross country from Florida to California without breaking a sweat. I purchased the car in November of 2014 with 31K miles, and 21k miles later (at 52K), I've only done the required maintenance. No mechanical issues whatsoever. The interior is great. There are many plastic surfaces but they're nicely padded and feel good to the touch. The leather seating surfaces have held up well in the Texas heat and have no signs of fading or cracking. There are a few rattles inside the cabin, but none of these affect the overall experience in my case. The car handles very well. It's quiet on the highways, road noise is at a minimum. Turning radius is brilliant; I've never had to ask myself if the car will make a U-turn in a tight space. Brakes are very responsive and inspire confidence. The electric-assisted power steering provides sufficient feedback and is overall a great feature. This particular vehicle came equipped with blind spot monitoring, a rear-view camera built into the rearview mirror, and cross-traffic alert. They give an additional layer of protection when changing lanes, backing out of or into tight spots, and provide audible alerts. Very good system, although it has failed a couple of times in harsh weather (read: rain), although the manual does explain this can happen so I've shrugged it off. The I4 engine is good and takes you up to highway speeds in a reasonable amount of time. The 6 speed transmission does seem to struggle sometimes at low speeds. Rain-sensing wipers are a hit or miss sometimes; they'll activate when there is no moisture, or won't activate when it is raining. Overall, I am extremely satisfied with this vehicle. The features offered can't be beat for the price I paid for it. I plan to keep it for at least 10 years.
Great job Ford!
I traded my 2002 Lincoln LS V8 with 189k on the clock, and I must say I've always been a Ford fan. I love my 2012 Ford Fusion SEL. Bought the car used with 49k now 54k on it. I needed something a little more fuel efficient and that's what I got. The car achieves 22+ mpg city and 29+ mpg highway. I average about 24-26 mpg in mixed driving. The car is absolutely comfortable, and is very quiet. I like to drive my family and friends around, and they've all complimented how great the car is. My favorite feature is the SYNC system. Honestly, everyone who has had issues with it need to check themselves. It's a pretty easy system to use. The 2.5L I4 has very good power, all in all a great car.
