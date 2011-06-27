Estimated values
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,268
|$6,752
|$7,921
|Clean
|$4,925
|$6,319
|$7,403
|Average
|$4,240
|$5,452
|$6,367
|Rough
|$3,555
|$4,585
|$5,331
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fusion Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,981
|$7,589
|$8,858
|Clean
|$5,592
|$7,102
|$8,279
|Average
|$4,814
|$6,128
|$7,120
|Rough
|$4,036
|$5,154
|$5,962
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,585
|$6,973
|$8,071
|Clean
|$5,222
|$6,525
|$7,543
|Average
|$4,495
|$5,630
|$6,488
|Rough
|$3,768
|$4,736
|$5,432
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fusion SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,067
|$7,689
|$8,969
|Clean
|$5,672
|$7,195
|$8,382
|Average
|$4,883
|$6,209
|$7,209
|Rough
|$4,093
|$5,222
|$6,036
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,876
|$6,314
|$7,445
|Clean
|$4,558
|$5,908
|$6,958
|Average
|$3,924
|$5,098
|$5,984
|Rough
|$3,290
|$4,288
|$5,011
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,469
|$5,857
|$6,947
|Clean
|$4,179
|$5,481
|$6,493
|Average
|$3,597
|$4,729
|$5,585
|Rough
|$3,016
|$3,978
|$4,676
Estimated values
2012 Ford Fusion SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,747
|$7,376
|$8,660
|Clean
|$5,373
|$6,903
|$8,093
|Average
|$4,626
|$5,956
|$6,961
|Rough
|$3,878
|$5,010
|$5,828