Bluetooth Connection Mid Blue Black; Fabric Upholstery Pulse This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Scion iA., auto ac, 20k miles , this toyota is like new When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Scion iA. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Scion iA . Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. One of the things that makes this vehicle a great buy is it has brand new tires. There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this Scion iA . A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. More information about the 2016 Scion iA: The Scion iA is a new entry in the crowded subcompact field. Up against segment stalwarts like the Honda Fit, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent, the iA more than holds its own. With a sporty Mazda-based platform, standard features typically reserved for more upmarket cars, and a price right near the bottom of segment, the iA is a lot of car for the money and one certainly worth a closer look. Strengths of this model include standard features, Crisp handling, interior comfort, and quiet ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 33 City/ 42 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY125807

Stock: GY125807

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020