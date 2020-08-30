Scion Sedans for Sale Near Me
- 49,018 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,991$380 Below Market
Hersons Kia - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Red CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Scion iA FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L DOHC33/42 City/Highway MPGSchedule a test drive today! If you want it, Herson's Has IT!Reviews:* Strong value, as just about every feature comes standard; engaging handling for the class; refined interior; high fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Scion iA with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
37 Combined MPG (33 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV2GY114585
Stock: 0033058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,475 miles35 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$12,329
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Located 35 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Bluetooth Connection Mid Blue Black; Fabric Upholstery Pulse This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Scion iA., auto ac, 20k miles , this toyota is like new When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Scion iA. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Scion iA . Well-equipped, well-cared for and still covered under the manufacter's factory warranty. One of the things that makes this vehicle a great buy is it has brand new tires. There is no evidence of prior damage or paintwork on this Scion iA . A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. More information about the 2016 Scion iA: The Scion iA is a new entry in the crowded subcompact field. Up against segment stalwarts like the Honda Fit, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent, the iA more than holds its own. With a sporty Mazda-based platform, standard features typically reserved for more upmarket cars, and a price right near the bottom of segment, the iA is a lot of car for the money and one certainly worth a closer look. Strengths of this model include standard features, Crisp handling, interior comfort, and quiet ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY125807
Stock: GY125807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 31,219 miles2,261 mi awayShips to 20147*
$12,599
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
Located 2,261 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY140355
Stock: 19181098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,550 miles2,318 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
CarMax Clackamas - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Milwaukie / Oregon
Located 2,318 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Prior Use: FLEET
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV8GY109570
Stock: 18908917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,633 miles2,383 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$12,599
CarMax Fairfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fairfield / California
Located 2,383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE,LOANER
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV2GY129734
Stock: 19200227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,973 miles2,327 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
Located 2,327 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV6GY132572
Stock: 18927312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,412 miles322 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
Located 322 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Prior Use: FLEET
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV3GY145439
Stock: 19371103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,442 miles924 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$11,998
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
Located 924 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV5GY106738
Stock: 19097445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,988 miles1,200 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
Located 1,200 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MYDLBZV2GY118894
Stock: 19236379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.