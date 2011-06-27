Estimated values
2010 Ford Fusion SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,357
|$5,778
|$6,711
|Clean
|$4,019
|$5,336
|$6,195
|Average
|$3,344
|$4,453
|$5,162
|Rough
|$2,669
|$3,569
|$4,129
Estimated values
2010 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,773
|$4,761
|$5,414
|Clean
|$3,480
|$4,397
|$4,997
|Average
|$2,896
|$3,669
|$4,164
|Rough
|$2,311
|$2,941
|$3,331
Estimated values
2010 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,574
|$4,633
|$5,329
|Clean
|$3,297
|$4,278
|$4,919
|Average
|$2,743
|$3,570
|$4,099
|Rough
|$2,189
|$2,861
|$3,279
Estimated values
2010 Ford Fusion SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,134
|$5,556
|$6,489
|Clean
|$3,814
|$5,131
|$5,989
|Average
|$3,173
|$4,281
|$4,991
|Rough
|$2,533
|$3,432
|$3,992
Estimated values
2010 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,375
|$4,433
|$5,129
|Clean
|$3,113
|$4,094
|$4,735
|Average
|$2,591
|$3,416
|$3,945
|Rough
|$2,068
|$2,738
|$3,156
Estimated values
2010 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,004
|$5,227
|$6,030
|Clean
|$3,694
|$4,827
|$5,566
|Average
|$3,073
|$4,028
|$4,638
|Rough
|$2,453
|$3,228
|$3,710