Used 2018 Ford Flex SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower287 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room44.3 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83.2 cu.ft.
Length201.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4439 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height68.0 in.
EPA interior volume175.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/60R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
