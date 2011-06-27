Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,031
|$22,807
|$24,811
|Clean
|$20,570
|$22,302
|$24,257
|Average
|$19,649
|$21,293
|$23,148
|Rough
|$18,728
|$20,284
|$22,039
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,691
|$18,591
|$20,737
|Clean
|$16,326
|$18,180
|$20,273
|Average
|$15,595
|$17,357
|$19,347
|Rough
|$14,863
|$16,535
|$18,420
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,074
|$21,947
|$24,061
|Clean
|$19,634
|$21,461
|$23,524
|Average
|$18,755
|$20,490
|$22,449
|Rough
|$17,876
|$19,519
|$21,373
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,265
|$25,274
|$27,543
|Clean
|$22,755
|$24,715
|$26,928
|Average
|$21,736
|$23,597
|$25,697
|Rough
|$20,717
|$22,479
|$24,466
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,259
|$20,206
|$22,403
|Clean
|$17,859
|$19,759
|$21,902
|Average
|$17,059
|$18,865
|$20,901
|Rough
|$16,259
|$17,971
|$19,900
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,422
|$21,414
|$23,662
|Clean
|$18,997
|$20,940
|$23,133
|Average
|$18,146
|$19,993
|$22,076
|Rough
|$17,295
|$19,045
|$21,018