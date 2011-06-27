  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,031$22,807$24,811
Clean$20,570$22,302$24,257
Average$19,649$21,293$23,148
Rough$18,728$20,284$22,039
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,691$18,591$20,737
Clean$16,326$18,180$20,273
Average$15,595$17,357$19,347
Rough$14,863$16,535$18,420
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,265$25,274$27,543
Clean$22,755$24,715$26,928
Average$21,736$23,597$25,697
Rough$20,717$22,479$24,466
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,259$20,206$22,403
Clean$17,859$19,759$21,902
Average$17,059$18,865$20,901
Rough$16,259$17,971$19,900
Estimated values
2018 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,422$21,414$23,662
Clean$18,997$20,940$23,133
Average$18,146$19,993$22,076
Rough$17,295$19,045$21,018
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Flex on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Flex with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,326 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,180 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Flex is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Flex with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,326 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,180 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Flex, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Flex with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,326 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,180 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Flex. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Flex and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Flex ranges from $14,863 to $20,737, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Flex is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.