Used 2007 Ford Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Crown Victoria
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,620
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,620
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,620
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,620
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,620
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4129 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Driftwood Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Camel, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,620
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,620
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles