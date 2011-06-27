Used 2007 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews

Power and Reliability Don Gargaro , 01/16/2018 Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan SWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car runs like its brand new. It’s been well maintained and there are no leaks or squeaks. It’s fast too. The only issues are in HVAC - Heat and AC work but need fan (switch?) and blender door(Attenuator) Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

CVPI - What a Value! billjohdoittod , 07/18/2011 9 of 34 people found this review helpful I've had this 2007 CVPI for about seven months. I wanted one of these because of all the heavy-duty stuff that makes it virtually indestructible. And it is. The ride is stiff (not a problem for me) and the car goes exactly where I tell it to go. It's not a race car, but it is a car that I would trust in situations where a "softer" car would have problems. Seven months, no problems. I happily recommend them to others, and if this one is ever wrecked, I'll look for another one as the replacement. Report Abuse

Quality Car Pete , 04/16/2008 3 of 22 people found this review helpful This is my first new Crown Vic after four used ones ranging from a 1984 to a 2000. It's a very comfortable car to drive, handles well and has a lot of room. It has the sport package, with console, buckets and leather upholstery; I did have the dealer replace the 17" original rims with 16" so I could use snow tires on it (a must in upstate New York). I couldn't be more pleased; it's incredible that Ford is phasing the car out -- I'd trade for another one in the future if I can find a good, low-mileage one with significantly less mileage than I'll have on this one at the time, but I know Crown Vics can go 200000 miles, so I'm not in any hurry. Report Abuse

I'm On My Third kybfore , 04/24/2008 3 of 23 people found this review helpful This is the third Crown Vic I have owned. I ran the first to 141K and the second to 176K. I have put 14K on this one to date. While the ride on this one is a bit stiff, it is compensated by excellent handling. My wife just says, "It's fun to drive." On a recent road trip of over 850 miles, I held my speed down to 65 and got 30.6 MPG overall, without air. Now, tell me what other vehile gets that fuel efficiency in the comfort provided by the CV? I understand that Ford is discontinuing the CV for consumer use, so I will probably have to go to the Grand Marquis in 8-10 years when this one needs replacement. Report Abuse