Estimated values
2007 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan SWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$2,858
|$3,354
|Clean
|$1,802
|$2,609
|$3,059
|Average
|$1,452
|$2,111
|$2,467
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,613
|$1,876
Estimated values
2007 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,613
|$3,648
|$4,232
|Clean
|$2,382
|$3,331
|$3,859
|Average
|$1,920
|$2,695
|$3,113
|Rough
|$1,457
|$2,059
|$2,367
Estimated values
2007 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan LWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,168
|$3,022
|$3,504
|Clean
|$1,976
|$2,759
|$3,195
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,232
|$2,577
|Rough
|$1,209
|$1,706
|$1,960
Estimated values
2007 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$2,771
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,530
|$2,928
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,047
|$2,362
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,564
|$1,796