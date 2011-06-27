Used 1994 Dodge Viper Consumer Reviews

Earlier is better than new! jackson , 07/03/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful If you want a heated steering wheel, seats, and such, buy a BMW or whatever. Mine has only 4k with intake, exhaust, and Paxton supercharging. I have four Corvettes of all years and my favorite to drive, by far, is the Viper. Top's down! Report Abuse

my first Viper Joe , 11/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The car is awsome. Deffinately not for everyone. I was a Corvette guy until I got into Vipers. Not the same vehicle at all. This is a race car with head lights. The new Vipers are even more fun to drive. If you are a race car driver buy a 1st or 2nd gen. All others buy a new style Viper....

awesome gcpocd , 07/24/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful my 94 viper rt10 is a true show car.everywhere i go people react like they cannot believe this car is on the road.I cant go anywhere with out some body yelling out or following me.taking pictures or cam corder . I love the attention the car brings.i have had many different sports cars this by far is the most attention grabber to date.

94 Viper viper 1 , 07/21/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 94 is truely a classic, but you can not find a clean one at the price Edmunds is listing.This car appreciates every year. The car is brute force, has exceptional handling, and has a noisy exhaust. If you are tall ( 6' or taller) you might have a problem driving it as the windshield is low. The mileage is good considering it has a V 10. I get as high as 26 mpg on the highway if I keep it down to 70, City is around 15. The windows clip into the doors and for about $4000, you can buy a hard top for it. Some cars are lowered so you have to watch out as the car's clearance would then be less than 3.5 " Tires cost about $450 to $500 a piece so you want to buy one with good tires