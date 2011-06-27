Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque480 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV10
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.
Curb weight3476 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.
Height44.0 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Ascot Grey
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Pale Blue
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
